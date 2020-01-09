More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2020, 1:17 PM EST
Matchweek 22 of the Premier League season is here, as we kick on once again after the busy festive season.

Get in there.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v. West Ham – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Liverpool – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Tottenham confirm Harry Kane’s serious injury

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2020, 12:24 PM EST
The latest injury update on Harry Kane is not a good one.

He will be missing until at least April as Tottenham Hotspur confirmed he ruptured a tendon in his left hamstring.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Kane, 26, suffered the injury on New Year’s Day in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton and he will now undergo surgery.

Spurs released the following statement on Thursday as they will now face Liverpool this Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) without Kane, as Jose Mourinho may have to dive into the January transfer window to try and replace him.

“Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring. The striker suffered the injury during our Premier League fixture against Southampton last week and specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury. The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April.”

This news leaves Tottenham’s top four hopes in tatters, as they currently sit six points off the UEFA Champions League spots and will now be without their main man for the majority of the second half of the season.

That sound you can hear is Mourinho hammering his fist on his desk in frustration.

Losing Kane is like ripping the soul out of this Spurs team. He makes everything tick and sets the tone from the front, as well as scoring the vast majority of their goals which has been vital this season as defensive issues have persisted.

Since Mourinho arrived there has also been a more direct manner to their game with defenders clipping the ball up to Kane and hoping he can do the rest. He is their talisman and now he will be missing until at least mid-April.

Mourinho now knows the English national team captain is out for their Champions League Round of 16 clashes against RB Leipzig in late February and early March, and there seems to be a suggestion that he may not play again this season.

Tottenham’s top four hopes and chances of advancing in Europe have taken a big hit due to Kane’s injury as he was forced to play the entirety of the festive fixtures due to Heung-Min Son’s red card against Chelsea. Now it is all on Son to step up and deliver goals in Kane’s absence, just like he’s done in previous seasons.

As for Kane, England will be sweating on his fitness ahead of EURO 2020 and although Spurs have rushed him back from ankle issues in the past a hamstring issues is an entirely different proposition.

Kane needs to rest and Tottenham need a miracle if they’re going to finish in the top four this season.

Top 10 players to watch in January window

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2020, 11:34 AM EST
January is here and the transfer window is open again with plenty of big moves rumored as Premier League clubs aim to kick on in the second half of the season.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

With that in mind, here’s a look at 10 players you should keep an eye on during this month as they could be moving to or leaving the PL.

We will keep you updated with all the latest goings on throughout this month with analysis and reaction right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)
The 33-year-old isn’t getting much game time at Chelsea and reports suggest he is being offered to plenty of clubs, including Lyon, as Chelsea want to bring in Moussa Dembele. Giroud’s ability to hold the ball up and score goals mean plenty of PL clubs will be looking at a January move, maybe on loan, as the French international is out of contract this summer. He will be desperate for minutes in the second half of the season as he pushes to start for France at EURO 2020 this summer.

Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)
Currently out injured, Ake has been a rock for Bournemouth since he arrived on loan then permanently from Chelsea. It is said the Blues have a $50 million buyback clause and given their defensive problems this season, that would be a smart buy for Frank Lampard‘s side. The Dutch international has also been interesting Man City and Arsenal and if he doesn’t leave Bournemouth this January, he will be a man in demand this summer.

Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)
Teams in the bottom half of the table usually take a punt on a player doing really well in the Championship. Bowen, 23, fits the bill as he’s scored 17 goals for Hull City so far this season and bagged 22 last season. A real poacher in and around the box, Bowen has been linked with a move to Leicester, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Newcastle among others. He has come up through the ranks in non-league and seems capable of making the next step up.

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain)
A veteran striker with undoubted quality, both Arsenal and Man United have been linked with El Matador. So too have Atletico Madrid and Inter Miami, but Cavani, 32, playing in the Premier League would be very interesting. He is more physical than Gonzalo Higuain but injuries have hit him hard in recent months. Would he would be worth a gamble for a team pushing to get into the top four?

Moussa Dembele (Lyon)
The former Fulham and Celtic forward is a man in demand after another fine season in Ligue 1 for Lyon. Chelsea and Man United are said to be interested in signing him this month even though Lyon have said they don’t want to sell until summer, if they’re going to at all. Dembele, 23, is a clinical finisher who hovers around the box and he also has the ability to make clever runs behind opposition defenders. Would cost way over $50 million.

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)
Available on a free this summer, Eriksen could well stay at Spurs and see out his contract but chairman Daniel Levy loves a good deal and if they can get a transfer fee for Eriksen now perhaps he will leave. Eriksen has been indifferent throughout this season as he’s been linked to Man United, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and other giant clubs across Europe. He has all of the ability to excel wherever he ends up and maybe it would be best for everyone if he moved on this month.

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
Perhaps the man most coveted in this window, Zaha wanted to leave in the summer but Arsenal and Everton didn’t match Palace’s valuation. After a fine few months leading up to January he will probably go for close to $110 million and Chelsea are the frontrunners to sign him. Zaha’s pace and trickery are his main strengths and he is desperate to return to a team challenging for trophies and playing in the Champions League. At 27 years old, now seems like the perfect time for Zaha to make the step up.

Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid)
The French winger has reportedly been offered to Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and other Premier League clubs as Atletico try and move on the man they paid Monaco $66.5 million in the summer of 2018. Lemar, 24, has got regular minutes for Atletico but has only scored three times in 49 La Liga appearances. Surely, Spurs and maybe even Chelsea will see this as a cheaper, and very decent, alternative to buying someone like Sancho or Zaha.

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham)
Crystal Palace, Southampton and others have been linked with a loan move for Spurs’ young right back who hasn’t been able to jump ahead of Serge Aurier. Walker-Peters needs game time to keep his development going and it is unlikely he will leave permanently. A no-brainer for PL clubs further down the table who want some extra help in defense.

Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea)
Another January, another loan move on the cards for Batshuayi. The Belgian international has joined Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Palace in recent windows and the likes of Palace and Aston Villa have been linked with a loan move for him this time around. Batshuayi is second-choice behind Tammy Abraham and Chelsea will not be willing to let him go if they fail to bring in Dembele, or someone else, in attack.

Zidane’s experiment pays off

Associated PressJan 9, 2020, 10:43 AM EST
MADRID — Without some of his best forwards, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane trusted his midfielders to get the job done.

Zidane used five players in the midfield to make up for the absence of forwards Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup against Valencia on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, and it paid off handsomely.

Madrid had one of its best games of the season, cruising to a 3-1 victory and advancing to Sunday’s final against either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

Zidane used newly arrived Luka Jovic as the lone striker up front. Instead of adding forwards Lucas Vazquez, Rodrygo or Vinicius Junior on the flanks, he packed the midfield with Francisco “Isco” Alarcon, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Casemiro.

Kroos, Isco and Modric each scored to give Madrid the comfortable victory at King Abdullah Sports City.

“We always like to try new things,” Zidane said. “We could have used two forwards, but we decided to bring Isco and Modric toward the middle and give more space to the fullbacks. It’s an attacking-minded lineup. The important thing is that we pressured our opponent on its field. We wanted to make things difficult for them from the start.”

The tight midfield kept Madrid in control throughout the match, dominating Valencia by constantly threatening in attack while not conceding much ground defensively. Madrid ended with more than 60% of ball possession and exchanged a team season-high 798 passes.

“We were in control,” Casemiro said. “It was an experiment to play with five midfielders and we showed that it can be done.”

Zidane said the good performance against Valencia does not guarantee he will use the same formation again.

“It was the choice today, but we may change things again for the next match,” Zidane said. “We need to get some rest before we start preparing for the final.”

Benzema, Madrid’s leading scorer with 16 goals in all competitions, didn’t make the trip to Saudi Arabia because of a left hamstring injury, while Bale stayed home because of a throat infection. Hazard has been nursing an ankle injury since last year.

The Spanish Super Cup is being played in a “Final Four” format for the first time. Previously, only the Spanish league winner and the Copa del Rey champion participated. Madrid made it this year as the third-place finisher in the league after Spanish champion Barcelona lost to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Madrid is seeking its eighth Spanish Super Cup title. Barcelona is the competition’s most successful club with 10.

Rating Pulisic’s first six months at Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2020, 9:54 AM EST
USMNT star Christian Pulisic has now been at Chelsea for around six months and it is safe to say the winger has enjoyed a topsy-turvy start to life in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Pulisic, 21, has scored a hat trick, was left on the bench for over a month, had to deal with injuries and starred during their successful UEFA Champions League group stage campaign. At one point it looked like he would leave Chelsea on loan in January and then shortly after he was indispensable to Frank Lampard‘s side.

[ MORE: Pulisic Latest

Here’s a look back at Pulisic’s first six months at Chelsea, as we rate each month and give his opening half a season in west London an overall rating.

July – 6/10
Arrived in Japan in preseason, straight from starring for the USMNT at the Gold Cup, and was really good in a preseason win against Barcelona. Ripped it up as he scored twice against RB Salzburg in a preseason win in Austria and generally looked fit and sharp.

August – 6/10
The month started well as he made his Premier League at Man United (Paul Pogba gave him a warm welcome) and was in the starting lineup as Chelsea won a few games as he assisted at Norwich and against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup final. A few disappointing results against Sheffield United and Leicester at home saw him doing a lot of defensive work, which isn’t his game at all, as he often took the easy option when on the ball instead of running at defenders.

September – 2/10
A very frustrating month for Pulisic, as he told us, as he spent most of the month on the bench and only played against Grimsby Town in the League Cup. A low point for Pulisic as he was clearly frustrated and Chelsea were playing well with other youngsters shining. Lampard explained why Pulisic wasn’t playing and that he would have to wait his turn to get back in the team.

October – 8/10
A proper comeback month for Pulisic, as he came off the bench and grabbed assists in wins against Southampton and Ajax and then dazzled with a perfect hat trick against Burnley. That hat trick was the youngest by a Chelsea player in PL history and the youngest ever by an American in England’s top-flight. He had truly arrived in the big time.

November – 8/10
Another great month as he really found his stride. Aside from goals and assists he was playing with confidence and creating chances and chaos every time he got on the ball and drifted inside. He scored against Watford and Crystal Palace in fine displays in the Premier League, plus scored a key goal away at Valencia in the Champions League. He was one of the first names on the teamsheet.

December – 7/10
Continued his form from November early in the month but then suffered a bit of knock which saw him left out of the team over the festive period. Failed to score or assist in five games in December but was playing well enough when on the ball. Chelsea’s form took a nosedive with home defeats to Bournemouth, West Ham and Southampton.

January – 3/10
Has only played once so far in January due to ongoing injuries, according to Frank Lampard. Pulisic started the draw at Brighton and had plenty of shots on goal which were just off target or saved. A promising display but he admitted he could do better with his finishing.

Overall score: 40/70
This score feels about right. Pulisic has battled back really well from adversity early in his Chelsea career, as Lampard left him on the bench in September. October and November were superb before a little dip in December as he battled a few knocks. All in all, his first six months at Chelsea have gone a little better than most were expecting. Now he is settled in, the best is yet to come from the Pennsylvanian Messi.