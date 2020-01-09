More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Atletico Madrid comes back to stun Barcelona, set up derby final

By Nicholas MendolaJan 9, 2020, 3:59 PM EST
We’ve got a Madrid Derby in Saudi Arabia.

Atletico Madrid outlasted Barcelona in a thrilling Spanish Super Cup semifinal on Thursday, the Blaugranas defense a second half shambles.

All five goals came in the second half of a 3-2 decision, Atleti earning a spot opposite Real Madrid in Sunday afternoon’s final.

Real routed Valencia in the other semifinal.

Atleti is looking for its first Supercup since 2014, while Real won its 10th in 2017. Only Barcelona (13) has won more.

Koke had given Atleti the shot at a Madrid Derby final, but Barca answered well.

Former Atleti man Antoine Griezmann headed in a rebound after Lionel Messi supplied the equalizer with a quick-witted shot in traffic.

Gerard Pique tapped in a would-be third goal after Messi teamed up with Arturo Vidal for a clever free kick routine, but VAR overturned the call.

Atleti then won a penalty on a reckless challenge from Barca goalkeeper Neto, and Morata converted the chance. The Madrid side looked to have a second penalty in three minutes when Morata’s cross appeared to strike the hand of Pique, but VAR did not see a conclusive error.

Barca’s defense remained wide open, however, and Angel Correa raced past the back line and powered a shot through Neto’s hands to make it 3-2 in the 86th.

Messi now has 16 goals and nine assists in 20 matches this season. He has 13 goals and five assists in 18 Super Cup matches.

FC Cincinnati signs Japanese international as new Designated Player

FC Cincinnati signs new Designated Playerr
Photo by Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 9, 2020, 4:35 PM EST
FC Cincinnati has its man, signing Yuya Kubo as a Designated Player from KAA Gent in Belgium.

Kubo, 26, scored 25 times with six assists in 73 matches for Gent, a tenure broken up by a six-month loan to Bundesliga side Nurnberg.

He scored once in 23 matches for the German club, and has been effective in both the Europa League and Champions League qualifying. Kubo got his start in Europe with Swiss powers Young Boys.

Kubo also has two goals in 13 caps for Japan, though he’s not been capped since March 2018.

From FCCincinnati.com:

“We are delighted to add a proven offensive player in the form of Yuya Kubo to our roster,” FC Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp said. “We’ve made it a priority to bring impact players to Cincinnati and we believe Yuya’s versatility as an attacking player will be a great addition to our current group.”

Kubo plays as a striker and an attacking mid and joins a Cincinnati attack with no sure things but plenty of intrigue.

Cincy has Kekuta Manneh, Darren Mattocks, Brandon Vazquez, Fanendo Adi, Joe Gyau, and Frankie Amaya operate in playmaking midfield positions.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
Matchweek 21 is here in the Premier League as the games continue to come thick and fast during the festive season. New Year’s Day will be a blast.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Aston Villa 1-4 Man City – (Sunday, 11:30.m. ET, NBCSN)

Wolves 2-0 Newcastle – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Brighton 1-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Sheffield United 2-1 West Ham – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Man United 4-3 Norwich – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth 0-0 Watford – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Chelsea 1-1 Burnley – (Saturday 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Leicester 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2020, 1:17 PM EST
Matchweek 22 of the Premier League season is here, as we kick on once again after the busy festive season.

Get in there.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v. West Ham – NBCSN

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Arsenal – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Burnley – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Leicester v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Liverpool – NBC

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Watford – NBCSN
11:30 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Man City – NBCSN

Tottenham confirm Harry Kane’s serious injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2020, 12:24 PM EST
The latest injury update on Harry Kane is not a good one.

He will be missing until at least April as Tottenham Hotspur confirmed he ruptured a tendon in his left hamstring.

Kane, 26, suffered the injury on New Year’s Day in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton and he will now undergo surgery.

Spurs released the following statement on Thursday as they will now face Liverpool this Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) without Kane, as Jose Mourinho may have to dive into the January transfer window to try and replace him.

“Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring. The striker suffered the injury during our Premier League fixture against Southampton last week and specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury. The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April.”

This news leaves Tottenham’s top four hopes in tatters, as they currently sit six points off the UEFA Champions League spots and will now be without their main man for the majority of the second half of the season.

That sound you can hear is Mourinho hammering his fist on his desk in frustration.

Losing Kane is like ripping the soul out of this Spurs team. He makes everything tick and sets the tone from the front, as well as scoring the vast majority of their goals which has been vital this season as defensive issues have persisted.

Since Mourinho arrived there has also been a more direct manner to their game with defenders clipping the ball up to Kane and hoping he can do the rest. He is their talisman and now he will be missing until at least mid-April.

Mourinho now knows the English national team captain is out for their Champions League Round of 16 clashes against RB Leipzig in late February and early March, and there seems to be a suggestion that he may not play again this season.

Tottenham’s top four hopes and chances of advancing in Europe have taken a big hit due to Kane’s injury as he was forced to play the entirety of the festive fixtures due to Heung-Min Son’s red card against Chelsea. Now it is all on Son to step up and deliver goals in Kane’s absence, just like he’s done in previous seasons.

As for Kane, England will be sweating on his fitness ahead of EURO 2020 and although Spurs have rushed him back from ankle issues in the past a hamstring issues is an entirely different proposition.

Kane needs to rest and Tottenham need a miracle if they’re going to finish in the top four this season.