Getty Images

USMNT’s Dest leaves Ajax camp in Qatar due to rising tensions

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2020, 7:55 AM EST
USMNT defender Sergino Dest has asked to leave Ajax’s winter training camp in Qatar due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Dest, 19, requested to return to Amsterdam as the Dutch-American right back “didn’t feel comfortable” being in the region and Ajax revealed he will leave the camp.

The Dutch giants released the following statement confirming that Dest will return to the Netherlands to train with their reserve team while they continue their training camp and play two friendlies in Qatar during the Eredivisie winter break.

“Sergino Dest asked if he could leave the training camp of Ajax in Qatar. He didn’t feel comfortable. Ajax understands his request and has responded to it. The right back returns to Young Ajax in Amsterdam.”

Iran launched missile attacks on army bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq late Tuesday, as tensions continue to rise following an American drone strike which killed the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s powerful Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

The USMNT were due to be at a training camp in Qatar this week but called it off at the last minute due to the escalation in the situation between the U.S. and Iran in the region, and this was understandably playing on Dest’s mind while he was in Qatar, which is located just across the Persian Gulf from Iran.

There is almost three years to go until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off (remember, it’s a winter tournament) and a lot could change between now and then but plenty of nations around the world, and FIFA, will be keeping a very close eye on this situation.

However, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter recently said he was ‘hopeful’ they would return to train in Qatar before the 2022 World Cup.

USMNT legend Tim Howard joins Memphis soccer franchise

USMNT legend Tim Howard joins Memphis soccer franchise
Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2020, 10:08 PM EST
Memphis, Tenn. (AP) Former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard is taking a job with Memphis, the United Soccer League team in which he already has a stake as a part owner.

Memphis announced the move Wednesday. It is unclear Howard will take a paycheck.

But president Craig Unger says Howard brings knowledge and experience to the job that can’t be replicated.

Howard played 13 years in the Premier League and also had 121 appearances with the U.S. national team. He will work full-time helping pick players, while also developing approaches for both the club and technical staff. Memphis has nine players returning from its inaugural season.

“As a minority owner it’s nice to sit up there in a suite,” Howard said in a release “(But) by the nature of who I am, my competitive spirit, the goalkeeper in me, this role has given me an excitement that mimics playing.”

Memphis also named James Roeling as assistant sporting director. He spent the past six seasons with the Colorado Rapids as senior manager of team operations.

Report: MLS discussing significant change to Designated Player Rule

Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Ride of Fame
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2020, 8:56 PM EST
Major League Soccer is toying with a change to its roster structure aimed at spreading the wealth, according to The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal.

That’s both a literal and figurative turn of phrase.

Currently, the league allows teams three Designated Players. Put too simply: a Designated Player is a player that is considered outside the team’s salary cap.

Some of the biggest names in league history have come via the DP rule, and they’ve brought immense cred to the league: Wayne Rooney, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Sebastian Giovinco, David Beckham, and Didier Drogba are a handful of players who fit the bill.

Well now the league is aiming at making sure at least one of the three DPs is under the age of 23, which would eliminate DP triumvirates like Toronto FC’s uniting of Giovinco, Michael Bradley, and Jozy Altidore.

The idea is that players under the age of 23 bring a lot more money to the table when they are sold than the the older guys.

The new plan would break down something like this, via The Athletic:

Sources said that the league and its influential product strategy committee are considering a new set of DP rules designed to more strongly encourage the signing of younger players. Under these new rules, if none of a team’s three DPs are under 23 years old, the annual spend for one of those players would be capped at a sum of $1 million plus that season’s maximum budget charge. In 2019, that total would’ve been $1.53 million, or the upper limit for a player who could be bought down using targeted allocation money. If teams have at least one U-23 DP, they would be able to spend any amount on all three of their DPs.

Stejskal cites sources as saying it’s not just about making money for its coffers, but that it could help close the gap between those spending boatloads and those not quite willing to do that.

My opinion? I don’t like it, unless the league is going to let all of the sale money stay with the individual clubs.

There has to be another to encourage teams to sign young bucks without taking away from the people bringing neutral fans to the table. And if a team feels it’ll get more acclaim from three David Villas than three Matias Pelegrinis well, which name did the average fan need to look up?

Take your average U-23 hot shot who’s yet to reach his peak. He may score some bangers and capture the league’s imagination a la Miguel Almiron. And that’s great, especially Atlanta, Portland, Seattle, and other markets which have really embraced their clubs regardless of the stars’ identities.

Some of that is myopic, and the league’s progress has rocketed because of players from all over the planet. Scientifically speaking, MLS is 100 times better than it was even 10 years ago. To put age restrictions on DPs in order to fuel transfer fees not just for clubs, but for the league itself? Nah.

Finally, I have to beg a little bit of ignorance to the incredibly complicated world which is the MLS rulebook. If I’m missing something, well, I’m sure I’m not the only one.

West Ham, Chelsea reportedly make bids for Gedson Fernandes

Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2020, 7:46 PM EST
The Gedson Fernandes sweepstakes have a pair of London entrants.

The Portuguese playmaker has been linked with Manchester United, West Ham United, and a bevy of other suitors, and has reportedly drawn a concrete offers from the Irons and Chelsea.

It’s said that the Blues made a loan-to-buy offer with an eventual $72 million price tag for Fernandes, who turns 21 on Thursday.

Chelsea’s offer would turn into an obligation to buy if Fernandes played in 50 percent or more of their matches. That’s a big ask for a youngster at Chelsea, given their depth.

West Ham is linked with a $43 million loan-to-buy offer, too, according to Sky Sports.

A center midfielder who can play forward, he’s also played left and right midfield.

Fernandes is out of favor at Benfica, his single-minute cameo for Bruno Lage on Jan. 4 a first league outing for since November. Lage is a former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday assistant under Carlos Carvalhal.

Fernandes has not recorded a goal or an assist this season, but the twice-capped Portuguese international has a solid resume. He has three goals and seven assists in 59 senior appearances.

Leicester’s Rodgers: Slow start ‘my fault,’ credits Choudhury for revival

Leicester City manager Rodgers reacts to draw
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2020, 6:27 PM EST
Leicester City’s Wembley status is far from settled after the Foxes struggled to break down Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The Foxes drew Villa 1-1 at the King Power Stadium and will have to win at Villa Park on Jan. 28 to earn a place in the March 1 final.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers said the performance was rough, but that the tie is “set up perfectly” for the Foxes.

“It was all a bit slow,” said Rodgers, via the BBC. “We didn’t press the game enough. The goal we conceded we have to be stronger. But we stayed calm and speeded up the game, made more runs off the ball. Second half we were very good, they made some great blocks to stop us winning the game. Credit to them, they made it very difficult.”

The Foxes had their excuses for a rough night. Portions of the match were played in a downpour, and one of the club’s ever-present forces missed out.

Wilfred Ndidi missed the match for Leicester City and will be absent for the next month. Rodgers said he made the wrong move in adjusting to life without Ndidi. He rectified that at halftime, pulling Dennis Praet for an enforcer.

Hamza Choudhury made a huge difference, it’s my fault that I didn’t start him tonight,” Rodgers said, via the BBC. “We could see that we needed him and he gave us our identity back. Wilfred Ndidi is so good for us, he’s colossal, and we were too slow and not aggressive without him or Hamza.”

Choudhury should prepare to be busy, and his 22 years should allow him to deputize for most if not all of Ndidi’s absence.

The Foxes have a soft January which includes Southampton, Burnley, and West Ham in league play and a second leg against Villa.