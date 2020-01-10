Ryan pledges wildfire donation for every save in Premier League

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan is using the work of his peers to contribute to a tragic event back home.

Wildfires are ravaging Australia and are set for an increase in furor to the extent that authorities are asking a quarter-million people to leave their homes.

According to NBC News, combining 2019 fires in California, Brazil and Indonesia still amounts to less than half the burned area in Australia. Twenty-seven people have been killed due to fires stretching over 25.5 million acres of the continent.

The Brighton and Hove Albion keeper wants to play his part. He announced Friday that he will donate $500 for every save made by Premier League goalkeepers this weekend.

Ryan thanked everyone for their donations and attention so far, but was sure to note that the damage and grief caused by the fires are worse than many realize at this stage.

The Aussie backstop is third in the Premier League in saves with 75 this season, and is the top-rated goalkeeper according to stat service SofaScore.