Chelsea will be without American winger Christian Pulisic for several weeks after the 21-year-old suffered an adductor injury.
Manager Frank Lampard is not downplaying the player’s absence, which comes with Burnley, Newcastle, Arsenal, and Leicester City next on the PL fixture list.
Pulisic has six goals and six assists in under 1600 minutes for the Blues since arriving from Borussia Dortmund. Five of those goals and two assists have come in the Premier League.
“It is a damaging miss,” Lampard said, via Football.London. “Before Christmas he did report a bit of tiredness so he came out of the team and I was worried about injury. He is a very talented player, where he can make things happen.”
Pulisic has been dangerous when healthy and chosen by Lampard, as detailed in Joe Prince-Wright’s first half report card.
Still, he pledged improvement on the field as recently as last week. Clearly, this injury is a tricky one.
Crystal Palace has a new forward for its bid to stay top half in the Premier League.
Cenk Tosun will join the Eagles on loan from Everton until the end of the season, the club announced Friday.
Tosun is surplus to requirements with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the upswing and Everton in just one competition.
It’s a low-risk, high-reward play for Palace, who hosts Arsenal at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Tosun has a goal and three assists in just 328 minutes across all competitions this year, and has nine goals in around 2300 career PL minutes.
For perspective, Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke have combined for five PL goals in about 2150 minutes this season.
Manager Roy Hodgson isn’t downplaying the move.
“As long ago as two years now when we were looking to improve our striking force, Cenk’s name came up and he was heavily scouted. We were seriously interested in signing him but Everton won the race for his signature. … We’re adding someone we need to be there and will provide competition and is more than capable of being the first name on the team sheet. No one that we sign this window will be there to pad out the squad.”
Tosun has been a habitual scorer for Gaziantepspor, Besiktas, and the Turkish national team, but hasn’t been able to find top form for Everton. That started with Sam Allardyce‘s haughty appraisal of the signing, and rarely got better under Marco Silva.
There’s reason to believe he can play a big role for Hodgson’s Eagles.
Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan is using the work of his peers to contribute to a tragic event back home.
Wildfires are ravaging Australia and are set for an increase in furor to the extent that authorities are asking a quarter-million people to leave their homes.
According to NBC News, combining 2019 fires in California, Brazil and Indonesia still amounts to less than half the burned area in Australia. Twenty-seven people have been killed due to fires stretching over 25.5 million acres of the continent.
The Brighton and Hove Albion keeper wants to play his part. He announced Friday that he will donate $500 for every save made by Premier League goalkeepers this weekend.
Ryan thanked everyone for their donations and attention so far, but was sure to note that the damage and grief caused by the fires are worse than many realize at this stage.
The Aussie backstop is third in the Premier League in saves with 75 this season, and is the top-rated goalkeeper according to stat service SofaScore.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lifted the collective spirit of Manchester United supporters without signing a new player.
The Red Devils manager announced that fears of a long-term absence for Harry Maguire are overblown, saying the player has a minor injury.
The 26-year-old may even play at Norwich City on Saturday.
“He’s got a chance for tomorrow, it was a minor thing, I don’t know where the reports are coming from,” Solskjaer said, via The Manchester Evening News. “(The media) might’ve mistaken it for Harry Kane. He’s got a chance. He will go through training today and see how he reacts for tomorrow.”
Solskjaer says that Maguire fought through pain to play in the FA Cup last weekend.
“It’s not a surprise.. He’s a warrior and he wants to play. And if there’s a minor problem he’ll put himself up to play and that’s what he did against Wolverhampton.”
The manager also updated the status of Scott McTominay, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, and Eric Bailly. McTominay is out until February, while the other two are playing with the reserves Friday.
Transfer rumors, am I right?
The Times reports that Tottenham Hotspur is getting aggressive in a bid to ease its center forward woes.
AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has been linked with Premier League suitors Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa, but Spurs will reportedly make a bid.
Piatek, 24, will command around $30 million and may be willing to leave Milan after the club signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
He has four goals in 18 matches this season but collected 30 between Milan and Genoa last season, his first in Italy. Milan reportedly beat Newcastle to his signature last January.
Speaking of Newcastle, the Magpies may be a medical away from getting help in attack.
Ademola Lookman has not been getting many minutes for RB Leipzig after a big summer buy, and several reports say he wants to come back to England.
Lookman was fantastic in a loan campaign to Leipzig two seasons ago, but failed to impress under Marco Silva back at Everton and was sold to Leipzig for close to $30 million.
Newcastle would loan the ex-Everton man with an option to buy according to Sky Sports and others, though local paper The Chronicle says there’s nothing cooking yet.
Back to Spurs, Football.London cites Di Marzio that Christian Eriksen’s representatives are headed to Italy to talk with Inter Milan. The same publication says Juan Foyth would like to leave Spurs, quoting his agent as “evaluating the possibility” of departing in January.