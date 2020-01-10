Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chelsea will be without American winger Christian Pulisic for several weeks after the 21-year-old suffered an adductor injury.

Manager Frank Lampard is not downplaying the player’s absence, which comes with Burnley, Newcastle, Arsenal, and Leicester City next on the PL fixture list.

Pulisic has six goals and six assists in under 1600 minutes for the Blues since arriving from Borussia Dortmund. Five of those goals and two assists have come in the Premier League.

“It is a damaging miss,” Lampard said, via Football.London. “Before Christmas he did report a bit of tiredness so he came out of the team and I was worried about injury. He is a very talented player, where he can make things happen.”

Pulisic has been dangerous when healthy and chosen by Lampard, as detailed in Joe Prince-Wright’s first half report card.

Still, he pledged improvement on the field as recently as last week. Clearly, this injury is a tricky one.