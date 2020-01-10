More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur v. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2020, 12:15 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur would love to be the club to end Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League season when the two sides meet in North London on Saturday (Watch Live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Jose Mourinho insists his club believes it can a result despite the dour mood accompanying Harry Kane’s injury.

Liverpool is facing injuries, too, but its trident remains healthy and led by Player of the Season candidate Sadio Mane.

The Reds hold a 13-point lead on the Premier League field and have a match-in-hand on everyone except West Ham United.

Spurs are still very much a part of the race for the Top Four should they be able to again navigate a long Kane absence. Tottenham is six points back of fourth place Chelsea.

Injuries/suspensions

Spurs: OUT —  Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko. QUESTIONABLE — Danny Rose.

Liverpool: OUT — Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, Nathaniel Clyne. QUESTIONABLE — Xherdan Shaqiri.

Probable lineups

Spurs: Gazzaniga; Vertonghen, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Sessegnon, Dier, Lo Celso, Dele, Aurier; Lucas, Son.

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Firmino, Salah.

What they’re saying

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho on facing Liverpool: “It’s the best team in our competition, just to say that – I could say more than that. We would prefer to play against them with everybody available. … But again that’s the way it is and we worked hard in the week, and the boys that are available, of course they are happy to play and when somebody doesn’t play you open the opportunity for somebody else, and we know the situation. We know how good they are, we can imagine that in this room only two persons think that we can win. Maybe only two, but we believe (puts his arm around Spurs’ press officer). We have to believe. If you don’t believe, get out man.”

Jurgen Klopp on Jose Mourinho: “A world-class manager with a specific mindset. He wants to win. I respect that a lot. Each situation his team is in he tries to use. That is how managers work. The good news is, we don’t play. We send out two teams and we have to make sure it works out. I don’t think anyone wants to play us right now. Spurs are never easy but they are now so let’s see.”

Prediction

Liverpool’s biggest question mark is in the midfield, but Tottenham’s hit there, too. We imagine this one will be a bit cagier than usual, perhaps even a surprise 1-1.

Man City supporter banned five years for Sterling slur

Man City supporter banned for racial abuse
PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2020, 11:38 AM EST
A Manchester City supporter will not attend matches for five years after racially abusing Raheem Sterling.

The fan admitted that he used a slur in celebrating a Sterling goal against Bournemouth last season.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Sterling did not hear the slur but fans around the man did and alerted authorities.

The fan, 58-year-old Ian Baldry, immediately regretted his words according to his lawyer, who remarkably claimed Sterling is one of Baldry’s favorite players.

The news comes one day after a Sicilian man was banned from all sporting events for five years after racially abusing Mario Balotelli in the fall.

Football has seen a wide variety of racial abuse incidents this season.

These increasing hateful incidents have inspired many to speak out, and led Pogba made and distributed his own anti-racism bracelets.

‘There is not a striker in the squad,’ says Mourinho of Kane-less Spurs

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2020, 10:30 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho asks that you not sour his mood with Harry Kane talk.

“If I speak too much about Harry, I get a bit depressed and then you are going to say he is miserable and in a bad mood,” Mourinho quipped on Friday.

Kane will be out until at least April after tearing a tendon in his hamstring.

Mourinho has not dismissed the idea of adding players this month. He expected little-to-no action before Kane was injured, but losing a player of his caliber changes things.

Spurs have been linked with Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan, but Mourinho admits that the January market is very difficult and he shouldn’t expect much help.

He did, however, lay out the dire nature of the situation regarding Spurs strikers.

“We don’t have another one. There is not a striker in the squad. We have only one, he is not fit, we don’t have another one. … You know that you cannot play like we normally play when Harry Kane is not in the team. The only thing I can tell you is that of course we cannot do the same way as with Harry.”

Spurs are preparing for a visit from unbeaten Liverpool on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

You’d be a bit naive to think Mourinho won’t use Kane’s absence as a reason to pack it in against the Reds. That said, that may not be the play to beat Liverpool this season and Mou knows his stuff. We’ll have our eyes peeled for the XI.

Crystal Palace lands long-admired Tosun on loan from Everton

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2020, 9:42 AM EST
Crystal Palace has a new forward for its bid to stay top half in the Premier League.

Cenk Tosun will join the Eagles on loan from Everton until the end of the season, the club announced Friday.

Tosun is surplus to requirements with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the upswing and Everton in just one competition.

It’s a low-risk, high-reward play for Palace, who hosts Arsenal at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Tosun has a goal and three assists in just 328 minutes across all competitions this year, and has nine goals in around 2300 career PL minutes.

For perspective, Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke have combined for five PL goals in about 2150 minutes this season.

Manager Roy Hodgson isn’t downplaying the move.

“As long ago as two years now when we were looking to improve our striking force, Cenk’s name came up and he was heavily scouted. We were seriously interested in signing him but Everton won the race for his signature. … We’re adding someone we need to be there and will provide competition and is more than capable of being the first name on the team sheet. No one that we sign this window will be there to pad out the squad.”

Tosun has been a habitual scorer for Gaziantepspor, Besiktas, and the Turkish national team, but hasn’t been able to find top form for Everton. That started with Sam Allardyce‘s haughty appraisal of the signing, and rarely got better under Marco Silva.

There’s reason to believe he can play a big role for Hodgson’s Eagles.

USMNT star Pulisic to miss a ‘few weeks’ for Chelsea

Christian Pulisic injured for Chelsea
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2020, 9:15 AM EST
Chelsea will be without American winger Christian Pulisic for several weeks after the 21-year-old suffered an adductor injury.

Manager Frank Lampard is not downplaying the player’s absence, which comes with Burnley, Newcastle, Arsenal, and Leicester City next on the PL fixture list.

Pulisic has six goals and six assists in under 1600 minutes for the Blues since arriving from Borussia Dortmund. Five of those goals and two assists have come in the Premier League.

“It is a damaging miss,” Lampard said, via Football.London. “Before Christmas he did report a bit of tiredness so he came out of the team and I was worried about injury. He is a very talented player, where he can make things happen.”

Pulisic has been dangerous when healthy and chosen by Lampard, as detailed in Joe Prince-Wright’s first half report card.

Still, he pledged improvement on the field as recently as last week. Clearly, this injury is a tricky one.