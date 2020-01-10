Transfer rumor roundup: Man United in talks with Fernandes; Reina to Aston Villa

A roundup of all of Friday’s biggest transfer rumors, including those involving Premier League outfits.
After a failed move to Tottenham over the summer, Bruno Fernandes may find himself on English soil after all.
Manchester United are closing to reaching a deal with Sporting Lisboa for their 25-year-old captain Fernandes, according to O Jogo’s Filipe Dias.
The story so far is that United this time are really closing in on Bruno Fernandes,” Dias told Sky Sports. “We ran the story that there are talks between the two clubs and we figured that a deal might be close in the next few days, or hours even, because Sporting need money badly.
“The situation has changed since last summer,” he added. “They didn’t accept a deal with Tottenham for 70m euros but that would have been paid with €40m upfront and then another €30m.”
Over the summer, Spurs bid a reported $75 million for Fernandes, only for the deal to fall in the late stages. It has been reported that United would get the midfielder at a reduced price given Sporting’s financial hardships.
Emre Can and Donny van de Beek have also been linked to a move to Old Trafford recently.
Aston Villa and AC Milan have agreed on a deal sending Pepe Reina to Villa Park on a season-long loan, according to Sky Sports News.
Both clubs have agreed on a fee for the 37-year-old goalkeeper, who is expected to arrive in Birmingham on Monday to undergo a medical and put pen to paper.
The former Liverpool ‘keeper quickly emerged as Dean Smith‘s following Tom Heaton‘s season-ending injury.
Villa are reportedly also in pursuit of Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle to replace Wesley Morais, who is also out for the season.
Tottenham have made a 18-month loan offer for Benfica’s Gedson Fernandes.
Benfica and West Ham recently agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of the 21-year-old, but Spurs are reportedly making a late push for the midfielder.
Jose Mourinho and company are currently without Moussa Sissoko, who had surgery on his medial collateral ligament late last year.
Arsenal have offered Shkodran Mustafi to Inter Milan, according to Calciomercato.
With newly-appointed Mikel Arteta looking to revamp his squad, Mustafi may see a move this month.
That said, a move to Inter doesn’t seem imminent for the German, as Inter aren’t looking to sign a center-back unless Diego Godin requests a transfer.
Everton are preparing to launch a $33-million bid for Gremio’s Everton Soares, according to ESPN.
The 23-year-old, who has been linked with Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal in the past, has reportedly been approached by Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti on a move to Goodison Park.