US Soccer names Brian McBride general manager of USMNT

A familiar face is returning to the United States men’s national team fold.
Former United States international and Premier League striker Brian McBride has been named general manager, US Soccer announced on Friday.
The former Fulham captain fills the role that has been vacant since Earnie Stewart’s promotion to sporting director in August. The three-time World Cup veteran will report to Stewart, and will begin work as the general manger immediately. McBride is expected to join Gregg Berhalter and company in Bradenton, Florida, where a training camp is taking place.
“We are thrilled to have Brian McBride assume the role as general manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team,” Stewart said. “Through his impressive career as a three-time World Cup veteran and at clubs in England, Germany and the United States, he has earned the respect of his peers around the world. The hard-earned reputation will allow him to forge important relationships both internationally and here at home, and his understanding of the game and what it takes to succeed at the highest levels will be invaluable to our player pool and our staff.”
The 47-year-old will oversee the development and management of the player pool, build and lead the culture within the national team, and manage relationship with clubs.
“I am incredibly honored to once again represent the national team and the U.S. Soccer Federation,” McBride said. “It’s critically important for everyone to understand the privilege and pride that goes with wearing the jersey, and I’m excited about the opportunity to build relationships with players and clubs that align with the philosophy and values of U.S. Soccer.”
McBride made 95 caps for the Stars and Stripes and scored 30 goals during his USMNT playing career.
McBride’s 16-year career saw him play for Columbus Crew, Wolfsburg, Fulham and the Chicago Fire. He was on loan at Preston North End from 2000 to 2001 and at Everton in 2003. The Illinois native made 148 Premier League appearances throughout a seven seasons, scoring 36 goals and assisting nine times. In the summer of 2007, he was names the Whites’ captain.
Most recently, McBride was a television analyst for Fox Sports and ESPN. In 2011, he also founded the McBride’s Attacking Soccer Academy, while in 2014 he was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.