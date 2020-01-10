More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

West Ham goalkeeper Fabianski exits with hip injury

By Kyle BonnJan 10, 2020, 3:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

New West Ham manager David Moyes hasn’t even been on the job two weeks, and he already faces a serious injury hurdle.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski went down in the 15th minute of Friday’s match against Sheffield United with what looked to be a significant hip injury.

The Polish international went to take a goal kick and immediately put his hand up for a substitution. Within seconds, he showed clear frustration and grabbed at his hip, receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch and eventually needing to be substituted. As Fabianski came off, he had a clearly despondent look on his face.

Fabianski has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, especially according to expected goals faced. The 34-year-old leads the English top flight in outperforming expected goals faced, saving almost a half-goal expected per game. That can add up massively over the course of the campaign, having made tenth appearance of the season today.

Fabianski missed nearly three months with a hip injury earlier this season, and could be set for another long spell on the bench. West Ham struggled mightily in his absence, with two wins and eight losses in 11 Premier League matches, earning five points. With Fabianski this season, they have lost just two of nine, picking up 15 points in those nine games.

Hip injuries can be troublesome when more serious, especially if muscles are involved. West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere has been out since mid-October with a groin injury that has been difficult to diagnose. USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has also recently dealt with a mystery hip injury that kept him out for months, unable to determine the root cause of the problem.

Strootman strike strengthens Marseille’s position in Ligue 1

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 10, 2020, 6:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Paris Saint-Germain is again running away with the Ligue 1 title, but behind them a battle is raging for Champions League places. Marseille tightened its grip on second place with a critical 1-0 road victory at third-placed Stade Rennes behind substitute Kevin Strootman’s 83rd minute goal.

The game was a cagey one for much of the first hour, with each goalkeeper required to make just one stop to that point. Neither side produced much in front of net at all, with neither team eclipsing 1 expected goal.

[ MORE: Sheffield United survives to top West Ham ]

With so few chances to go around, Rennes rued a big Steve Mandanda save on Benjamin Beuregard on 60 minutes, with the French international going full stretch to keep out the effort from outside the box. Marseille got an opportunity from Alvaro Gonzalez, but striker Dario Benedetto was quiet for much of the match.

Having entered the fray just a minute earlier, Strootman came up with the decisive moment seven minutes from full-time, with Dimitri Payet‘s free-kick well saved by Edouard Mendy, but the rebound fell to Strootman at the near post and the Dutchman poked the ball into the back of the net with a high boot.

The win is critical for Marseille, extending the club’s unbeaten streak to nine games and moving Marseille to 41 points, a full eight points ahead of Stade Rennes with 33. Lille sits in fourth on 31 points, while Nantes is surprisingly in the mix sitting fifth with 29 points.

McBurnie sees Sheffield United past West Ham

By Kyle BonnJan 10, 2020, 5:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

At their best, West Ham United have produced quality play this season. At their worst, the Hammers have been punished. It was nearly the former, but the latter prevailed at Bramall Lane on Friday as lynchpin Lukasz Fabianski was lost to injury early in the match and his replacement’s error saw Oli McBurnie lead Sheffield United to a 1-0 victory.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

In off the bench, Robert Snodgrass seemed to have a late equalizer in stoppage time, but it was ruled out by VAR thanks to a handball on Declan Rice, reigniting debate about the new handball rules involving attacking players.

The win for Sheffield United sees the Blades move above Manchester United, Tottenham, and Wolves into fifth, while West Ham still remains in 16th, just two points above the relegation zone.

Three things we learned

1. Sheffield United is back to business

Not that they had anything to prove, but Sheffield United continues to produce scalp after scalp. After a short three-match winless run that began to produce doubt over their ability to maintain the cutting edge they showed throughout the first half of the season, the Blades got back to winning ways. They dominated the midfield for much of the game, and looked dangerous in the final third.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

The Blades nearly came to rue some wastefulness on the near-goal by Snodgrass, but in the end they survived. Chris Wilder has been nothing but a pleasant surprise in the Premier League this season.

2. West Ham is doomed without Fabianski

It only took 38 minutes for West Ham to miss Lukasz Fabianski as David Martin‘s mistake gifted Sheffield United the game’s only goal. Fabianski has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League the last two seasons, but this hip injury has kept him off the field in chunks. The Hammers have 15 points in nine games with Fabianski on the field, and just five points in 12 matches (including today, where he played just 15 minutes) without the Polish international. Sitting just two points above the drop, West Ham must improve between the sticks to survive.

3. David Moyes can’t afford to bench Robert Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass appears back to his best, and David Moyes can’t afford to keep him on the bench. After a dry spell through November and half of December, the Scottish international appears back to his best, and West Ham will rue not having him on the field the entire match. Snodgrass was electric off the bench, and while Manuel Lanzini was creative at times, Snodgrass was consistently the team’s best attacking option down the stretch as they poured on the pressure.

Sheffield United was the better side for the first 15 minutes, and worked a great opportunity from a corner that saw John Egan head just over the bar. As the first half went on, West Ham built its counter-attack and worked a chance for Felipe Anderson who got by the Blades defense but scuffed wide left past a charging Dean Henderson.

One of the more influential moments in the match came 15 minutes in as West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski went down with a hip injury occurring on a goal kick, looking to be a recurrence of an injury he sustained earlier in the season. West Ham has been awful this season without Fabianski, and that proved important after the break.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The loss of Fabianski proving tragic for the Hammers after the break. Sheffield United went in front on 53 minutes as Fleck snatched away a bad David Martin goal-kick and fed Oli McBurnie for the opening strike. The goal came on the game’s first shot on target.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Snodgrass was influential off the bench, and Sebastian Haller failed on a pair second-half chances to equalize – putting one of those in the back of the net but the offside flag scuttled the chance. Snodgrass appeared to have the decisive moment in stoppage time, with the ball in the back of the net, but VAR intervened. Declan Rice fed Snodgrass on the break in the 92nd minute, and while his shot was slowed by Henderson, it wasn’t stopped, trickling over the line. On replay, however, a clear handball off the arm of Rice saw the goal ruled out. While the decision was extremely harsh as Rice had no way of avoiding the unintentional touch off the head of a defender, the decision was consistent with the rules that prevent attacking players from handling the ball in the buildup to a goal not matter the circumstances.

Watch Live: Sheffield United v. West Ham United

Sheffield United West Ham live stream
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2020, 2:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Premier League gets back in business on Friday at Bramall Lane when Sheffield United hosts West Ham United (Watch Live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Blades are two points off fifth and seven back of the Top Four, while West Ham is two points off the drop zone and a win off 11th.

It’s a crazy table this year. What else can we say?

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The sides met Oct. 26 in London, with Lys Mousset‘s goal leveling the line after Robert Snodgrass put West Ham up at home.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

West Ham cruised past Bournemouth in opening David Moyes‘ second tenure with the Irons, while the Blades are coming off back-to-back losses and are winless in three.

LINEUPS

Sheffield United

West Ham United

Premier League Preview: Crystal Palace v. Arsenal

Premier League preview Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2020, 1:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Arsenal looks to keep a third-straight clean sheet when it visits Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace on Saturday (Watch Live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners’ improved form meets an Eagles side with plenty of absences, as Andros Townsend and Jeff Schlupp remain injured and Luka Milivojevic is suspended.

Palace may include new loan signing Cenk Tosun.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Palace has found points in 14 of 21 matches this season, including a 2-2 draw with the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium. It should be noted that the Eagles benefited from a wildly controversial VAR decision that deprived Sokratis Papastathopoulos a match-winning goal.

Tenth-place Arsenal is a point back of Palace, nine points off the Top Four.

Injuries/suspensions

Crystal Palace: OUT —  Andros Townsend, Jeff Schlupp, Joel Ward, Luka Milivojevic, Christian Benteke, Scott Dann, Patrick Van Aanholt, Mamadou Sakho. QUESTIONABLE — Wilfried Zaha.

Arsenal: OUT — Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin. QUESTIONABLE — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Probable lineups

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Riedewald, Kouyate, Tomkins, Kelly, Kirby, McCarthy, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew, Tosun.

Arsenal: Leno, Kolasinac, Luiz, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Ozil, Pepe, Lacazette, Martinelli.

What they’re saying

Palace’s Roy Hodgson on the season’s expectations: “Well, I guess with the incredible number of injuries, we are perhaps exceeding them, and I am more than happy with our current situation and where we are. But the only relevance is what the table looks like in May. We have a lot of games to play. It is pleasant to go into games in a comfortable position, but we know how quickly that can change. It is the performance that counts and we have to give the type of performance necessary to get results. If we are a better team than Arsenal, as perhaps the table suggests at the moment, we have to go out and prove it by going and beating Arsenal tomorrow.”

Mesut Ozil on new manager and former teammate Mikel Arteta: “Every manager is different and obviously I have had some world class managers throughout my career. Mikel Arteta is different to the others but he is very focused on the ball and wants to make us very successful and I think he is the right man at this club. … Time flies quite quickly and I remember when he went to work with Pep Guardiola at Man City, it was quite obvious he would become a manager soon. I am really happy that he is here with us at the moment because this is the right time. We are all happy to have him here.”

Prediction

Home field is a huge advantage for Palace, but the injury list is so long that it’s difficult to believe in the Eagles’ chances to pull out a win. Arsenal, 2-0