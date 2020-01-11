Everton made it three wins in their last four Premier League games as Carlo Ancelotti’s side are pushing for European qualification.
Richarlison‘s moment of magic in the first half sealed the win, as Brighton went close in the second half but couldn’t grab an equalizer.
With the win Everton are in 11th on 28 points, while Brighton are in 14th on 24 points.
3 things we learned
1. Defensive improvement continues: Everton have conceded three goals in their last five PL games and that has been the key to their recent success. Ancelotti hooked off two attacking players for Delph and Coleman and although some Everton fans were not happy it made sense. Everton need to be sensible and if they are, a top 10 finish is very likely.
2. Richarlison’s magic returns: A moment of brilliance from the Brazilian won the game for Everton and is now back to his best. After a run of five games without a goal he’s now scored in back-to-back PL games and aside from his goalscoring he looks hungry.
3. Seagulls sinking: Brighton continue to play well but they have won just once in their last seven games in the Premier League. That is a worry. They just aren’t clinical enough and they face Villa, Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham in their next four games. They need some big wins in those games to put them back on track.
Man of the Match: Richarlison – Delivered the moment of quality which won the game and was dangerous throughout.
Brighton started well but there was early VAR controversy as Lewis Dunk appeared to pull back Theo Walcott, but after a review no penalty kick was awarded to the hosts.
Brighton grew into the game as Alireza Jahanbakhsh looked lively but Everton were always looked the most likely to score first.
Richarlison first forced Mat Ryan into a save down low and moments later he put the Toffees 1-0 up.
Lucas Digne found Richarlison in the box and after a lovely piece of control and a clever turn the Brazilian curled home to make it 1-0.
In the second half Brighton improved and had plenty of the ball as Leandro Trossard hit the crossbar with a stunning effort.
Everton thought they had wrapped up the win late on as a corner hit the post, then another effort struck the woodwork before Calvert-Lewin bundled the ball home.
However, VAR intervened as Calvert-Lewin clearly handled the ball. Glenn Murray twice went close late on as he forced Pickford into a smart save and the Seagulls forward was then just off target.