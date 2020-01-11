LONDON — The scary thing about this Liverpool side is that they think they can get a lot better.

After their 1-0 win at Tottenham they are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand. Their lead can be cut to 14 points tomorrow by Man City, but they’d still have a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp has created a ruthless, hungry, efficient winning machine. The German is used to things working like clockwork but it shouldn’t be this easy.

The victory means Liverpool are now on their longest unbeaten league run in club history (38 games) and they’ve had the best-ever start to a Premier League season through 21 games (20 wins and a draw) and the best start of any team in Europe’s top five leagues at this point of a campaign.

But Klopp and his players were a little reluctant to celebrate their ninth one-goal win of the Premier League season.

“We want to analyze the game and be much better, but three points is massive, especially here,” Virgil Van Dijk told our partners Sky Sports. “We play Spurs who are a good side. They were in the Champions League final and that must still hurt for them and they will want to bounce back. Second half they pressed and made it difficult for us. The league lead gives us all a good feeling. But you see there is still room for improvement; We are in a good situation but there is work we can do to make it easier.”

Klopp was asked by reporters after the game about their record-breaking start to the season but he doesn’t want to dwell on it: “I really tried to respond in a positive way, but when someone told me I didn’t feel anything.”

Liverpool’s manager and the players were happy at the end of the game as their juggernaut rumbles on but Klopp said the first thing man of the match Roberto Firmino said to him after the game was that he should have scored more .

“First and foremost the result is the most important thing. One team deserved to win and that was us,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “To win at Tottenham is pretty special. That the game wasn’t decided after 50-60 minutes was our fault. It was very intense for us. You can expect them to defend deep in this stadium, but it was 4-6-0 in the first half. If it was easy to win here, a lot more teams would do it. I’m over the moon about the result, but we have to talk about the performance.

“We should have scored more goals – that’s the truth. We have to be honest with ourselves. We could have scored more and we have to – especially in this stadium against a team like Tottenham. We were on the ground towards the end and they were coming forward. The spell we’ve had, it costs you rhythm. In the second half a couple of our players were slightly exhausted, but we fought through that.”

When Spurs were piling forward late on, Klopp was furiously throwing his hands into the air and barking out orders to his team.

Liverpool are a ruthless winning machine who aren’t satisfied with scrapping through games. They did that against Tottenham on Saturday due to not taking their chances and Spurs badly missing the injured Harry Kane in the final third. But they still found a way to win.

That is why they will win the Premier League title this season and end their 30-year plus wait for the trophy.

