Luis Suarez undergoes knee surgery
Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona’s Suarez to undergo knee surgery, out indefinitely

By Nicholas MendolaJan 11, 2020, 9:42 AM EST
Barcelona’s trip to Saudi Arabia sees it back in Spain all sorts of grumpy.

First the Blaugranas fell apart at the back after Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi gave them a second half lead over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup Final.

The 3-2 loss has now been joined by a significant injury to Luis Suarez, who went 90 minutes and assisted Messi’s goal in the overseas semifinal.

Suarez is having surgery on his right knee on Sunday, the second-straight season the ex-Liverpool man has required a procedure on his knee.

It’s not as simple as copying and pasting that recovery time, as he went under the knife with just three matches left in the La Liga season. His first missed match was May 4 and the Copa del Rey final was May 25.

Barcelona has been linked with forwards in the transfer window as the club looks to firm up both La Liga and UEFA Champions League credentials.

The Uruguayan has 14 goals and 11 assists in 23 matches this season. He’s scored at least 20 goals in a season every year since 2011/12, his first season with Liverpool.

From the international angle, Uruguay begins World Cup qualifying on March 26 versus Chile.

WATCH: Zlatan scores in first season start for AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores for AC Milan
Spada/LaPresse via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 11, 2020, 12:46 PM EST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in his first start since returning to Serie A as AC Milan won 2-0 at Cagliai on Saturday.

The big Swede came off the bench at midweek, but started in place of Krzyzstof Piatek at Sardegna Arena.

Ibrahimovic slotted a Theo Hernandez pass inside the far post to join Rafael Leao on the score sheet in the win.

It was the 38-year-old’s first Serie A goal since a May 6, 2012 brace in the Derby della Madonnina with Inter Milan. He’s scored 123 times in Italy’s top flight and 57 times overall in a Milan shirt.

He posted two shots, hit the post, and was credited with two interceptions. Ibrahimovic was involved in 22 duels, winning only nine.

Milan meets SPAL in the Italian Cup on Wednesday before a visit from Udinese on Jan. 18.

Everton edge past Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2020, 12:23 PM EST
Everton made it three wins in their last four Premier League games as Carlo Ancelotti’s side are pushing for European qualification.

Richarlison‘s moment of magic in the first half sealed the win, as Brighton went close in the second half but couldn’t grab an equalizer.

With the win Everton are in 11th on 28 points, while Brighton are in 14th on 24 points.

3 things we learned

1. Defensive improvement continues: Everton have conceded three goals in their last five PL games and that has been the key to their recent success. Ancelotti hooked off two attacking players for Delph and Coleman and although some Everton fans were not happy it made sense. Everton need to be sensible and if they are, a top 10 finish is very likely.

2. Richarlison’s magic returns: A moment of brilliance from the Brazilian won the game for Everton and is now back to his best. After a run of five games without a goal he’s now scored in back-to-back PL games and aside from his goalscoring he looks hungry.

3. Seagulls sinking: Brighton continue to play well but they have won just once in their last seven games in the Premier League. That is a worry. They just aren’t clinical enough and they face Villa, Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham in their next four games. They need some big wins in those games to put them back on track.

Man of the Match: Richarlison – Delivered the moment of quality which won the game and was dangerous throughout.

Brighton started well but there was early VAR controversy as Lewis Dunk appeared to pull back Theo Walcott, but after a review no penalty kick was awarded to the hosts.

Brighton grew into the game as Alireza Jahanbakhsh looked lively but Everton were always looked the most likely to score first.

Richarlison first forced Mat Ryan into a save down low and moments later he put the Toffees 1-0 up.

Lucas Digne found Richarlison in the box and after a lovely piece of control and a clever turn the Brazilian curled home to make it 1-0.

In the second half Brighton improved and had plenty of the ball as Leandro Trossard hit the crossbar with a stunning effort.

Everton thought they had wrapped up the win late on as a corner hit the post, then another effort struck the woodwork before Calvert-Lewin bundled the ball home.

However, VAR intervened as Calvert-Lewin clearly handled the ball. Glenn Murray twice went close late on as he forced Pickford into a smart save and the Seagulls forward was then just off target.

Newcastle takes point from Wolves through Almiron, Dubravka

Wolves Newcastle recap and video highlights
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 11, 2020, 12:19 PM EST
Miguel Almiron turned in a Man of the Match performance as Newcastle United took a surprise point from the Molineux in a 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday.

Leander Dendoncker scored off a set piece for Wolves, who fall eight points off the Top Four.

Newcastle moves onto 26 points, five off seventh place and six away from the Bottom Three.

Three things we learned

1. Traore, Almiron should compete in the decathalon: For 90 minutes, Newcastle’s Almiron and Wolves winger Adama Traore drove each other nuts on the flank. Matching each other for pace as if the points would be awarded to the victor, there were no better field players to be found at the Molineux.

2. Dubravka continues to deliver: Newcastle’s xG luck will again be off the charts. Midfielder Matty Longstaff had one of three goal line clearances for the Magpies, but goalkeeper Martin Dubrvka denied a pair of strong chances from Wolves with highlight reel stuff. The Slovakian No. 1 is one of Newcastle’s heroes.

3. Almiron finding his stride: Forget the three goals in five matches, Almiron is delivering an all-around game to back up the support he received during his 27-match goal drought. The former Atlanta United man completed five of five dribbles, won 10 of 13 challenges, and was credited with five tackles and two interceptions. He was the easy Man of the Match, and his goal was a beauty, too.

Miguel Almiron dribbled 40-plus yards to cut a shot toward goal, but a diving Rui Patricio saw it sail wide of the frame.

He got his goal two minutes later, Jetro Willems and Dwight Gayle working the ball down the left before the latter poked a ball onto the Paraguayan’s path for a fine finish.

Paul Dummett added to Newcastle’s injury woes when he left after a dozen minutes for Florian Lejeune.

Wolves answered moments later, Dendoncker losing Federico Fernandez for a set piece goal with minimal defending at best.

Gayle then also left with an injury, Newcastle’s fifth first half injury change in 73 first half minutes across two matches.

The Magpies got another shining save from goalkeeper Martin Dubravka when Adama Traore picked out Raul Jimenez for a back post header.

Matty Longstaff provided another goal line clearance when Matt Doherty threatened goal in the 47th, and Dubravka denied Pedro Neto with a point blank save late on.

Redemption: Saints stun Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2020, 12:09 PM EST
Southampton beat Leicester City 2-1 in a wild clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The victory tasted even sweeter for Saints after their 9-0 humiliation at home against Leicester earlier this season.

Dennis Praet gave Leicester the lead but Stuart Armstrong made it 1-1 and Danny Ings went close on several occasions before he sealed the win late on.

Saints had a penalty kick chalked off by VAR and Kelechi Iheanacho and Johnny Evans were both denied goals by the technology as Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s warm embrace with Brendan Rodgers at the final whistle showed a man who has come back from the brink.

With the win, their seventh in their last nine games, Saints remain in 12th but are on 28 points and just three points off seventh. Leicester sit in second but could slip down to third by the end of the weekend.

3 things we learned

1. Redemption for Southampton: This victory will be sweet for every single person connected with Saints. They were humiliated 9-0 by Leicester earlier this season and Hasenhuttl’s side dominated this game throughout. They should have won easily but dug in and showed amazing character, just like they have done since that mauling, to keep their amazing recent run going.

2. Leicester running out of steam: The Foxes have now lost three of their last five games and the wheels are starting to come off a little. They missed the injured Wilfried Ndidi badly and Vardy and Maddison only showed flashes of their quality. The Foxes would have to have a dramatic collapse to finish outside the top four, but it looks like a top two finish could be out of the question.

3 Unlucky Ings strikes again: He hit the bar twice in the first half within 30 seconds and was denied brilliantly twice by Kasper Schmeichel and it looked like it wouldn’t be his day. But he delivered late on to take his amazing run to 10 goals in his last 11 games. Ings is on fire and so are Southampton and he will be called up by England in March. A gutsy display by Ings who could barely run in the final moments.

Man of the Match: Danny Ings – Scotsman Stuart Armstrong put in an amazing shift in midfield and probably deserved this award, but the work Ings put in and the way he kept going summed up his, and Southampton’s, superb return to form in recent months. What a story.

Saints should have taken the lead early on as Harvey Barnes gave the ball away and Ings was clean through on goal but Kasper Schmeichel denied him twice.

Leicester made the most of that reprieve as Ayoze Perez’s quick free kick found Jamie Vardy who crossed for Praet to finish at the back post.

But Southampton, much to their credit, kept plugging away and hit back in the first half as Armstrong’s shot took a big deflection off James Maddison and snuck in to make it 1-1.

Ings then came so close to scoring twice for Saints as he first hit the crossbar with a flicked effort at the near post, then moments later smashed the bar from distance as Leicester were pinned back.

Caglar Soyuncu then cleared off the line from Jack Stephens as Saints continued to look the more dangerous side.

Armstrong smashed over the bar and then a big movement of controversy arrived. Long was played in and was clean through but Caglar Soyuncu brought him down.

However, VAR intervened as Long was slightly offside when he was played in so the penalty was not given.

Che Adams came on and set up Ings to make it 2-1 as he nutmegged Kasper Schmeichel amid wild celebrations from the away fans.

The in-form striker should have wrapped it up again as Nathan Redmond played him in but Ings had a good effort which was brilliantly tipped wide by Schmeichel.

Demarai Gray was then denied by Alex McCarthy and Leicester thought they had grabbed a point when Johnny Evans nodded home in the 90th minute but VAR was used, again, and the goal was chalked not given as he was offside.