Manchester United smashes Norwich City through Rashford, Mata

Marcus Rashford scored twice and Juan Mata had two assists as Manchester United blasted Norwich City 4-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood also scored for the Red Devils, who pull into fifth with 34 points.
Norwich City remains dead last with 14 points and a league-worst 45 conceded goals.
Three things we learned
1. Rashford’s arrival unquestioned: The hype surrounding United’s 22-year-old forward beat him to stardom by at least two years, but he’s here now. Rashford goes to the dirty places to get goals, but is also capable of conjuring the sublime. He now has 19 goals across all competitions including 14 of 35 in league play. It’s a marvelous season as the Englishman has justified United’s willingness to sell Romelu Lukaku.
2. No Pukki, no party: Teemu Pukki hasn’t been as electric as his early season showings, but the Finn brings a threat. United didn’t need to account for that with prospect Adam Idah leading the line, which allowed the defenders to worry more about Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell out wide. Norwich remains very much in for it and will finish the weekend at least seven points clear of safety.
3. Williams takes another step toward long-term left back spot: Brandon Williams isn’t consistently starring at left back for Manchester United, but the 19-year-old has been average on his worst days. Believe it or not, we wrote this before he run a penalty with a surging run into the box.
Man of the Match: Rashford.
United wanted a penalty when Christoph Zimmermann and Anthony Martial had a moment, but VAR saw the Frenchman stumble and nothing more.
A rare start for Juan Mata was a wise choice, the Spaniard setting up Rashford for the match’s first goal with a delightful cross.
The Red Devils broke open the dam with quickfire goals from Rashford and Martial, as Norwich City’s basement status was reinforced via goal differential.
Greenwood came off the bench to round out the scoring, United successfully continuing its pursuit of the Top Four.