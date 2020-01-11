Newcastle takes point from Wolves through Almiron, Dubravka

Miguel Almiron turned in a Man of the Match performance as Newcastle United took a surprise point from the Molineux in a 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Leander Dendoncker scored off a set piece for Wolves, who fall eight points off the Top Four.
Newcastle moves onto 26 points, five off seventh place and six away from the Bottom Three.
Three things we learned
1. Traore, Almiron should compete in the decathalon: For 90 minutes, Newcastle’s Almiron and Wolves winger Adama Traore drove each other nuts on the flank. Matching each other for pace as if the points would be awarded to the victor, there were no better field players to be found at the Molineux.
2. Dubravka continues to deliver: Newcastle’s xG luck will again be off the charts. Midfielder Matty Longstaff had one of three goal line clearances for the Magpies, but goalkeeper Martin Dubrvka denied a pair of strong chances from Wolves with highlight reel stuff. The Slovakian No. 1 is one of Newcastle’s heroes.
3. Almiron finding his stride: Forget the three goals in five matches, Almiron is delivering an all-around game to back up the support he received during his 27-match goal drought. The former Atlanta United man completed five of five dribbles, won 10 of 13 challenges, and was credited with five tackles and two interceptions. He was the easy Man of the Match, and his goal was a beauty, too.
Miguel Almiron dribbled 40-plus yards to cut a shot toward goal, but a diving Rui Patricio saw it sail wide of the frame.
He got his goal two minutes later, Jetro Willems and Dwight Gayle working the ball down the left before the latter poked a ball onto the Paraguayan’s path for a fine finish.
[ MORE: Premier League stats ]
Paul Dummett added to Newcastle’s injury woes when he left after a dozen minutes for Florian Lejeune.
Wolves answered moments later, Dendoncker losing Federico Fernandez for a set piece goal with minimal defending at best.
Gayle then also left with an injury, Newcastle’s fifth first half injury change in 73 first half minutes across two matches.
The Magpies got another shining save from goalkeeper Martin Dubravka when Adama Traore picked out Raul Jimenez for a back post header.
Matty Longstaff provided another goal line clearance when Matt Doherty threatened goal in the 47th, and Dubravka denied Pedro Neto with a point blank save late on.Follow @NicholasMendola