Report: Chicharito to meet with Galaxy officials to seal $10m deal

By Joel SoriaJan 11, 2020, 4:33 PM EST
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is on the brink of completing a move to MLS.

The 31-year-old Mexican striker and Los Angeles Galaxy officials are set to meet on Monday to negotiate a contract, according to Marca.

It is reported that Galaxy will pay Sevilla $10 million for El Tri’s all-time leading goalscorer, who moved to Spain on a three-year deal in September from West Ham for $11 million.

Chicharito has reportedly given Los Angeles a “yes” on a proposed offer, and is now only a signature away from joining compatriots Carlos Vela and Jonathan dos Santos in the City of Angels. The forward has been linked to MLS for several years, but is now closer to league than ever before.

Sevilla recently notified Hernandez that he’s not Julen Lopetegui’s first choice at striker, a position that former PSV star Luuk De Jong and Munir El Haddadi are currently battling for. With the desire to be a regular starter at this stage of his career, Galaxy’s offer for Hernandez to be the face of the club entertains the Mexico international.

In late 2019, Chicharito admitted that he’d be open to a move to MLS. “Yes. Definitely,” Hernandez said. “Look, I am always thinking about my future. I want to be as open as I can to any opportunity. MLS is a league that is improving. It is an opportunity. Every league is an opportunity.”

Hernandez, who had successful spells at Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen, has made nine league appearances for Sevilla this season, scoring once.

Serie A roundup: Handanovic saves late penalty, earns Inter draw against Atalanta (video)

By Joel SoriaJan 11, 2020, 7:05 PM EST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his first start for AC Milan, but Atalanta’s shock draw at San Siro highlights Saturday’s Serie A action.

Inter Milan 1-1 Atalanta 

Samir Handanovic’s last penalty save on Atalanta’s Luis Muriel bagged a point for top-of-the-table Inter Milan on Saturday, moving them a point clear of second-place Juventus.

Lautaro Martinez put Antonio Conte‘s side in front of the visitor’s in the fourth minute, following a pair of passes between the him and Romelu Lukaku.

But with with the clock winding down, Robin Gosens tied it up for Atalanta, finishing one of the six clear chances the side had at the San Siro on Saturday.

13 minutes later, with two minutes remaining in regular time, the visitor’s had their best opportunity yet to edge Inter. Handanovic, however, dived to his right side, blocking Muriel’s attempt on goal from the spot.

Inter remain atop of the table with 46 points, but Juventus have a clear-cut chance to surpass I Nerazzurri if they defeat AS Roma away on Sunday.

Atalanta remain in the fifth spot with 35 points, level with fourth-place Roma.

Inter host Cagliari on Tuesday in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia, while Gian Piero Gasperini’s men travel Florence to take on Fiorentina in the same tournament.

Elsewhere

Cagliari 0-2 AC Milan

Lazio 1-0 Napoli

Xavi: 'I can't deny that my dream is to coach Barcelona'

By Joel SoriaJan 11, 2020, 5:48 PM EST
Barcelona legend and current Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez confessed that his dream is to coach his former club, amid reports of current talks between the 39-year-old and the La Liga champions.

“I can’t deny that my dream is to coach Barcelona,” Xavi said on Saturday after leading his side to the Qatari cup final. “I’ve said it so many times, in a lot of interviews. Everyone knows that I’m a Barcelona fan, the club are in my heart and my dreams. But for now I’m focused on Al-Sadd.”

Current manager Ernesto Valverde is facing pressure at the Blaugrana after a late collapse against Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. It’s the 55-year-old’s second consecutive poor result, with Barcelona dropping points against rivals and league-worst Espanyol in their last La Liga bout.

Barcelona’s Director of Football – and former teammate of Xavi – Eric Abidal and CEO Oscar Grau traveled to Doha, Qatar to meet with Xavi on Friday and watched Al-Sadd’s semi-final win on Saturday, which booked the club a spot in the final. Xavi, however, was tight-lipped about discussing what was said during their meeting.

“Abidal is my friend,” Xavi added, “I’ve met with him a lot of times. I respect Barcelona, I respect Valverde and I respect my contract. I’m doing my job here. I’ve been focussing on the semi-final and now I’m thinking about the final. I’m very happy to be coaching Al-Sadd and I respect this club a lot. I can’t say anything else.”

On Saturday, Al-Sadd confirmed that negotiations between Xavi and Barcelona for the former midfielder to return to Spain are ongoing. The Qatari club has dismissed the reports in the past, but Al-Sadd sporting director, Ghulam Al Balushi, confirmed otherwise following the game.

“There are negotiations between Xavi and Barcelona now and we wish him the best of luck wherever he goes,” Al Balushi expressed to Alkass.

A graduate from La Masia, Xavi spent 24 years at Barcelona, accumulating over 700 appearances and lifting eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Record breakers Liverpool: We can improve

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2020, 3:39 PM EST
LONDON — The scary thing about this Liverpool side is that they think they can get a lot better.

After their 1-0 win at Tottenham they are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand. Their lead can be cut to 14 points tomorrow by Man City, but they’d still have a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp has created a ruthless, hungry, efficient winning machine. The German is used to things working like clockwork but it shouldn’t be this easy.

The victory means Liverpool are now on their longest unbeaten league run in club history (38 games) and they’ve had the best-ever start to a Premier League season through 21 games (20 wins and a draw) and the best start of any team in Europe’s top five leagues at this point of a campaign.

But Klopp and his players were a little reluctant to celebrate their ninth one-goal win of the Premier League season.

“We want to analyze the game and be much better, but three points is massive, especially here,” Virgil van Dijk told our partners Sky Sports. “We play Spurs who are a good side. They were in the Champions League final and that must still hurt for them and they will want to bounce back. Second half they pressed and made it difficult for us. The league lead gives us all a good feeling. But you see there is still room for improvement; We are in a good situation but there is work we can do to make it easier.”

Klopp was asked by reporters after the game about their record-breaking start to the season but he doesn’t want to dwell on it:  “I really tried to respond in a positive way, but when someone told me I didn’t feel anything.”

Liverpool’s manager and the players were happy at the end of the game as their juggernaut rumbles on. When asked by Pro Soccer Talk about Roberto Firmino’s superb man of the match display, Klopp said the first thing Firmino said to him after the game was that he should have scored more.

“First and foremost the result is the most important thing. One team deserved to win and that was us,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “To win at Tottenham is pretty special. That the game wasn’t decided after 50-60 minutes was our fault. It was very intense for us. You can expect them to defend deep in this stadium, but it was 4-6-0 in the first half. If it was easy to win here, a lot more teams would do it. I’m over the moon about the result, but we have to talk about the performance.

“We should have scored more goals – that’s the truth. We have to be honest with ourselves. We could have scored more and we have to – especially in this stadium against a team like Tottenham. We were on the ground towards the end and they were coming forward. The spell we’ve had, it costs you rhythm. In the second half a couple of our players were slightly exhausted, but we fought through that.”

When Spurs were piling forward late on, Klopp was furiously throwing his hands into the air and barking out orders to his team.

Liverpool are a ruthless winning machine who aren’t satisfied with scrapping through games. They did that against Tottenham on Saturday due to not taking their chances and Spurs badly missing the injured Harry Kane in the final third. But they still found a way to win.

That is why they will win the Premier League title this season and end their 30-year plus wait for the trophy.

Mourinho: 'Best team in the world' Liverpool 'lucky' to beat Spurs

Jose Mourinho reacts to Spurs Liverpool
By Nicholas MendolaJan 11, 2020, 3:17 PM EST
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur wasted a chance to take a point against Liverpool on Saturday, even without Harry Kane.

Spurs attackers Giovani Lo Celco and Heung-Min Son missed prime chances to equalize in the second half of a 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the first match since Kane was ruled out for four months.

“Sometimes you get more than you deserve, sometimes you get less,” said Mourinho, via Football.London. “This was an occasion when we got nothing when we deserved something. This is the best team in the world against a team in a difficult moment, with injuries, in a difficult part of the season. The boys were fantastic when we tried to change and create problems.”

Mourinho agrees that no one is going to catch Liverpool for the Premier League title, and claims credit for diagnosing that when he was still a pundit.

Now the manager of Spurs, Mourinho admires the Reds but thinks they can count their Saturday blessings. From the BBC:

“I told you they would win the league when they beat Manchester City three or four months ago. They were lucky. They could have conceded a goal and got a red card for Robertson’s challenge.”

And he especially thinks would’ve been different with Kane.