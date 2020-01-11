Southampton react to emotional Leicester win

Southampton’s turnaround since they were humiliated 9-0 by Leicester City in October has been nothing short of sensational.

After suffering the worst defeat in club history and the joint-heaviest in Premier League history, Ralph Hasenhuttl hit the reset button in sensational fashion.

Southampton exorcised some demons by beating second-place Leicester 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as they continued their amazing run of six wins in their last nine Premier League games.

“We never spoke about revenge or something because to be honest we should be thankful for this result,” Hasenhuttl said. “We wanted to show everyone how we do much better.”

And how they are as they sit just three points off seventh place and possible European qualification.

Since conceding nine at home against Leicester they conceded just 11 times in their last 13 PL games, while Danny Ings has scored 10 goals in his last 11 games as their season has toally changed since that embarrassing mauling.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Hasenhuttl also hailed the belief of his team throughout.

“Fantastic game today from both sides. A good feeling every second of this game that we could win here. It was maybe the best away performance from us this season,” Hasenhuttl said. “We played fantastically quick behind the lines. We had to be nervous until the end but we tried to press them high and keep them away from our goal. It was a fantastic game I think. It was a very important game for us in this season. We changed completely our mind and worked so hard to find a successful way and at the moment to see this team play enjoyable all the time.”

“We did everything we could to turn it around and we’ve done that and better. So proud of the team,” goalscoring hero Ings added. “We take each game as it comes. We have smiles on our faces, we are getting back to enjoying football. How we have been over Christmas and since then has been massive for us and the club moving forward and long may it continue. It speaks for itself, the work we do on the pitch, we did everything we could at that time to turn it round (after the 9-0 defeat to Leicester), it couldn’t have gone any better than that. I’m so proud of us as a team and how far we have come.”

Everybody connected with Southampton will never forget their 9-0 humiliation but beating Leicester not only proved how far they’ve come since that dark day just a few months, but also how far this team can go under Hasenhuttl.

Saints hit rock bottom and now they are marching on.

