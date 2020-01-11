More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Southampton react to emotional Leicester win

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2020, 1:53 PM EST
Southampton’s turnaround since they were humiliated 9-0 by Leicester City in October has been nothing short of sensational.

After suffering the worst defeat in club history and the joint-heaviest in Premier League history, Ralph Hasenhuttl hit the reset button in sensational fashion.

Southampton exorcised some demons by beating second-place Leicester 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as they continued their amazing run of six wins in their last nine Premier League games.

“We never spoke about revenge or something because to be honest we should be thankful for this result,” Hasenhuttl said. “We wanted to show everyone how we do much better.”

And how they are as they sit just three points off seventh place and possible European qualification.

Since conceding nine at home against Leicester they conceded just 11 times in their last 13 PL games, while Danny Ings has scored 10 goals in his last 11 games as their season has toally changed since that embarrassing mauling.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Hasenhuttl also hailed the belief of his team throughout.

“Fantastic game today from both sides. A good feeling every second of this game that we could win here. It was maybe the best away performance from us this season,” Hasenhuttl said. “We played fantastically quick behind the lines. We had to be nervous until the end but we tried to press them high and keep them away from our goal. It was a fantastic game I think. It was a very important game for us in this season. We changed completely our mind and worked so hard to find a successful way and at the moment to see this team play enjoyable all the time.”

“We did everything we could to turn it around and we’ve done that and better. So proud of the team,” goalscoring hero Ings added. “We take each game as it comes. We have smiles on our faces, we are getting back to enjoying football. How we have been over Christmas and since then has been massive for us and the club moving forward and long may it continue. It speaks for itself, the work we do on the pitch, we did everything we could at that time to turn it round (after the 9-0 defeat to Leicester), it couldn’t have gone any better than that. I’m so proud of us as a team and how far we have come.”

Everybody connected with Southampton will never forget their 9-0 humiliation but beating Leicester not only proved how far they’ve come since that dark day just a few months, but also how far this team can go under Hasenhuttl.

Saints hit rock bottom and now they are marching on.

Record breakers Liverpool: We can improve

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2020, 3:39 PM EST
LONDON — The scary thing about this Liverpool side is that they think they can get a lot better.

After their 1-0 win at Tottenham they are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand. Their lead can be cut to 14 points tomorrow by Man City, but they’d still have a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp has created a ruthless, hungry, efficient winning machine. The German is used to things working like clockwork but it shouldn’t be this easy.

The victory means Liverpool are now on their longest unbeaten league run in club history (38 games) and they’ve had the best-ever start to a Premier League season through 21 games (20 wins and a draw) and the best start of any team in Europe’s top five leagues at this point of a campaign.

But Klopp and his players were a little reluctant to celebrate their ninth one-goal win of the Premier League season.

“We want to analyze the game and be much better, but three points is massive, especially here,” Virgil Van Dijk told our partners Sky Sports. “We play Spurs who are a good side. They were in the Champions League final and that must still hurt for them and they will want to bounce back. Second half they pressed and made it difficult for us. The league lead gives us all a good feeling. But you see there is still room for improvement; We are in a good situation but there is work we can do to make it easier.”

Klopp was asked by reporters after the game about their record-breaking start to the season but he doesn’t want to dwell on it:  “I really tried to respond in a positive way, but when someone told me I didn’t feel anything.”

Liverpool’s manager and the players were happy at the end of the game as their juggernaut rumbles on but Klopp said the first thing man of the match Roberto Firmino said to him after the game was that he should have scored more .

“First and foremost the result is the most important thing. One team deserved to win and that was us,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “To win at Tottenham is pretty special. That the game wasn’t decided after 50-60 minutes was our fault. It was very intense for us. You can expect them to defend deep in this stadium, but it was 4-6-0 in the first half. If it was easy to win here, a lot more teams would do it. I’m over the moon about the result, but we have to talk about the performance.

“We should have scored more goals – that’s the truth. We have to be honest with ourselves. We could have scored more and we have to – especially in this stadium against a team like Tottenham. We were on the ground towards the end and they were coming forward. The spell we’ve had, it costs you rhythm. In the second half a couple of our players were slightly exhausted, but we fought through that.”

When Spurs were piling forward late on, Klopp was furiously throwing his hands into the air and barking out orders to his team.

Liverpool are a ruthless winning machine who aren’t satisfied with scrapping through games. They did that against Tottenham on Saturday due to not taking their chances and Spurs badly missing the injured Harry Kane in the final third. But they still found a way to win.

That is why they will win the Premier League title this season and end their 30-year plus wait for the trophy.

Mourinho: ‘Best team in the world’ Liverpool ‘lucky’ to beat Spurs

Jose Mourinho reacts to Spurs Liverpool
By Nicholas MendolaJan 11, 2020, 3:17 PM EST
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur wasted a chance to take a point against Liverpool on Saturday, even without Harry Kane.

Spurs attackers Giovani Lo Celco and Heung-Min Son missed prime chances to equalize in the second half of a 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the first match since Kane was ruled out for four months.

“Sometimes you get more than you deserve, sometimes you get less,” said Mourinho, via Football.London. “This was an occasion when we got nothing when we deserved something. This is the best team in the world against a team in a difficult moment, with injuries, in a difficult part of the season. The boys were fantastic when we tried to change and create problems.”

Mourinho agrees that no one is going to catch Liverpool for the Premier League title, and claims credit for diagnosing that when he was still a pundit.

Now the manager of Spurs, Mourinho admires the Reds but thinks they can count their Saturday blessings. From the BBC:

“I told you they would win the league when they beat Manchester City three or four months ago. They were lucky. They could have conceded a goal and got a red card for Robertson’s challenge.”

And he especially thinks would’ve been different with Kane.

Stoppage time equalizer for American midfielder Duane Holmes

Duane Holmes scores for Derby County
By Nicholas MendolaJan 11, 2020, 2:45 PM EST
Derby County stayed unbeaten with Wayne Rooney on the pitch thanks to a last minute goal from an American playmaker.

Duane Holmes hit a beautiful volley in the first minute of stoppage time to give the Rams a point away to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

It was the American’s first goal of the season and third in 56 appearances for the Rams. Holmes earned his first two USMNT caps this summer.

The 25-year-old has been an every week starter for Philip Cocu dating back to mid-October.

Rooney went 90 minutes as Derby is 17th with 34 points, eight back of the promotion playoff picture.

Back to Holmes, he admitted that the goal was lucky; He swung his peg but it struck his shin pad to fool the goalkeeper.

Three things learned: Spurs v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2020, 2:42 PM EST
LONDON — Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in north London on Saturday, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side rode their luck but edged past a gutsy Spurs to move further clear at the top of the Premier League table and set plenty of records on the way.

Roberto Firmino’s first half goal was enough to win it for the reigning European and World champions, as Spurs wasted several glorious chances to equalize in the second half.

The victory means Liverpool are now on their longest unbeaten league run in club history (38 games) and they’ve had the best-ever start to a Premier League season through 21 games (20 wins and a draw) and the best start of any team in Europe’s top five leagues at this point of a campaign.

Here’s what we learned as Klopp got one over on Jose Mourinho once again.

LIVERPOOL ROLL ON

They did what they had to do, once again, and they are now 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. This is Liverpool’s Premier League title but their ninth one-goal win of the season was perhaps their most difficult to date. They just know how to grind it out now. With 20 wins from their opening 21 games, the Reds are so confident during games, even when they are suffering defensively. Klopp’s side are ruthless and have set so many amazing records already this season, as Firmino’s incredible touches, his goal and his overall play underlined how at ease they are with every challenge which comes their way. With only away trips to Man City, Wolves and Arsenal left which look tricky, they are now edging towards going the entire season unbeaten. That noise will get louder and it is because Liverpool efficiently and ruthlessly go about their business.

SPURS SHOW FIGHT, LACK CUTTING EDGE

Tottenham dug deep and didn’t disgrace themselves and on another day they may have won this game, or at the very least grabbed a draw. Son and Lo Celso spurned big chances in the second half as Tottenham huffed and puffed but lacked a cutting edge. Youngster Japhet Tanganga stepped in and played well on his debut, while defensively Spurs were much better. Christian Eriksen was jeered off the pitch when he was subbed out as he put in a terrible display and going forward Tottenham look so hurried. With Harry Kane out injured, who will score the goals to get the back in the top four race, if that is even possible?

MOURINHO GOES TOE-TO-TOE WITH KLOPP

Tottenham didn’t sit back as Eriksen, Alli, Son and Moura all started in the same team and at times Spurs ripped open Liverpool’s defense. Mourinho’s direct tactics worked well and the pace of Son and Moura caused huge problems. Usually Mourinho will ask his team to sit back and defend against a Klopp side but he knew his defensive unit wasn’t good enough to do that this time around. So Spurs went for it, especially in the second half, and it almost worked. For once Mourinho matched Klopp punch for punch and it went a lot better than the Portuguese coach could have hoped for.