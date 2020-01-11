Transfer rumor roundup: Young, Giroud to Inter Milan; Begovic to AC Milan

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Saturday’s biggest transfer rumors, including those involving Premier League outfits.

Manchester United’s Ashley Young and Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud are reportedly heading to San Siro, respectively.

Young, 34, has agreed to personal terms with the Italian giants, according to Sky Sports’ Fabrizio Romano.

Ashley Young is getting closer and closer to Inter… talks ongoing with Man United to finalize the deal immediatly. Young agreed personal terms with Inter – contract until June 2021. 🔴 #MUFC #Inter #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2020

Both teams will need to come to an agreement on the transfer before the move is made official. Just days ago, Manchester United offered Young a one-year deal, but the English veteran denied.

Giroud, too, is days away from making his switch out of Stamford Bridge official.

The Frenchman has a two-year contract on the table, with negotiations reportedly set to continue over the weekend. As of late, Giroud has fallen out of favor in Frank Lampard‘s pecking order.

Chelsea are expected to receive around a reported $7 million for the 33-year-old’s services.

With Pepe Reina set to join Aston Villa on Monday, AC Milan are looking for a quick replacement for the substitute role.

His name? Asmir Begovic. AC Milan have their sights set on Bournemouth’s goalkeeper as the desired replacement for the Spaniard, according to Sky Sports.

There has been a lot of talk on Christian Eriksen departing Tottenham, and it seems like it’s coming to an end.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Danish star has reached a personal agreement to join Inter Milan on a four-year deal.

Spurs are looking to get $22 million for the midfielder, but Inter, who still need to reach an agreement with the English club, are expected to negotiate for less.

Donny van de Beek isn’t making a move to Manchester United – or elsewhere – just yet.

The 22-year-old midfielder declared on Saturday that he is staying at Ajax this winter amid links to United and real Madrid.

“It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment,” Van de Beek told Fox Sports . “I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well.

“These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now,” he aded. “I’ve said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so 100 per cent.”

Gedson Fernandes may not be heading to West Ham after all.

Fernandes, 21, was reportedly on the verge of signing a 18-month loan deal with the Irons; however, last-minute interest from Spurs might send the midfielder to North London.

Tottenham have started talks with Benfica to sign Gedson Fernandes. The player would accept and José Mourinho wants him – possible 18 months loan. 🇵🇹 #THFC #Spurs #Gedson — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2020

