Americans Abroad: Saucedo, Holmes score; Sargent returns, records brace in friendly

It was a weekend with a pair of must-see goals by Americans abroad, with Sebastian Saucedo and Duane Holmes as the protagonists.
In Germany, Josh Sargent scored a brace in Werder Bremen’s friendly after returning to action from a month-long injury. While over in England’s third-tier, Lynden Gooch assisted on Saturday, continuing his fine run of form,
Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.
Premier League
Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — The USMNT star, who is recovering from an abductor injury, is reportedly expected to miss “a few weeks” for Chelsea.
DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin was not on the bench for Newcastle in their 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Is it time to worry about his playing time? Not yet.
Indiana Vassilev, Aston Villa – The 18-year-old dressed but didn’t play in Villa’s near-historic 6-1 loss to Manchester City.
EFL Championship
Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes played 90 minutes against Middlesbrough on Saturday, and scored a last-minute stunner, earning Derby County a valuable point.
Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic — Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan’s 2-0 loss to Bristol City.
Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old spectated Reading’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest from the bench on Saturday.
Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tiger’s captain started and played all game as Hull lost 1-0 to Fulham.
Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender played 90 minutes in QPR’s 3-1 loss to Brentford.
Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win.
Ligue 1
Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah didn’t feature for Lille on Sunday; however, he did return to practice recently.
Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordon-Siebatcheu didn’t feature for Rennes on Friday.
Honorable Mentions
Sebastian Saucedo, Pumas — Debuting for Pumas, Sebastian “Bofo” Saucedo, 22, scored a curling, right-footed shot against Pachuca on Sunday. Take a look at the skill from the former Real Salt Lake winger:
Bofo Saucedo with a superb goal in his Pumas debut. Glad he’s trying his luck in #LigaMXEng again. He always showed promise at RSL. pic.twitter.com/g1Xgs5L9LF
— Joel Soria (@soriajoelfutbol) January 12, 2020
Lynden Gooch, Sunderland — Gooch continues to impress for a surging Sunderland side. On Saturday, the 24-year-old registered an assist in the Black Cats’ 4-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers.