Photo by Visionhaus

Watch Live: Aston Villa v. Manchester City

By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2020, 10:40 AM EST
Manchester City bids to move back into second place in the Premier League when it visits Aston Villa on Sunday. (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Danny Drinkwater will make his Villa Park debut in a midfield with Douglas Luiz and Conor Hourihane.

Aston Villa enters the day in the Bottom Three and will finish there without an upset of City, who passes Leicester City with a draw or win.

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus both start for Man City, as John Stones is fit to partner with Fernandinho in the the back line.

LINEUPS

Aston Villa

Man City

Valverde set to lead Barca training despite Xavi reports

Valverde in question as Barcelona speaks with Xavi
Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2020, 9:37 AM EST
It’s all a mess at Barcelona, as messy as it can be for a table-leading side.

Barca threw away a spot in the Spanish Super Cup Final with more miserable game management and defending versus Atletico Madrid at midweek, heaping pressure on Ernesto Valverde.

He may just pack up and leave given the weekend’s news that Barcelona director of football Eric Abidal flew to Qatar to meet with Xavi Hernandez about the manager’s position.

Valverde, it’s worth noting, has won La Liga in both of his seasons in charge of the squad. Valverde’s Barca is level with Real Madrid on 40 points, five points ahead of Atleti and Sevilla.

Al Sadd executive director Turki Al-Ali issued a statement saying it is “normal and expected” that Xavi will one day leave for Barcelona, but that nothing is imminent. Reuters correspondent Richard Martin says Xavi has not decided his future, though an AS report claims he wants the job in the summer.

All this leaves the two-time reigning league winner in a rough spot, Valverde wondering what’s next. El Pais suspects Barca may need a bridge manager.

To be frank, Valverde’s roster aside from elite weapons Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann seems stuck between too old and too green. Messi is having perhaps the best season in the world, but Suarez undergoes surgery on Sunday and Griezmann still growing into his Blaugrana shoes.

But the massive chances coughed up to Atleti at midweek were too familiar, and Barca needs some fresh ideas to shore up their structure. Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati aren’t going to fix the back.

There’s time to get sorted for the stretch run, with a manageable run of fixtures. There’s Valencia away as the stiffest challenge of a half-dozen La Liga outings before Napoli arrives for the Champions League Round of 16, followed by the away El Clasico.

Will Valverde be the man overseeing any of it?

USMNT forward Sargent returns, scores brace in Werder Bremen friendly (video)

USMNT forward Josh Sargent scores brace
Photo by Carmen Jaspersen/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2020, 8:27 AM EST
Josh Sargent returned for Werder Bremen on Sunday, and any lingering effects of the injury that cost him a month on the sidelines were not apparent.

Bremen met Hannover 96 for a friendly in order to warm up for next week’s Bundesliga restart.

The 19-year-old American scored twice in 45 minutes before departing at halftime.

The first goal was a swell volley of a tricky first touch, the second a powered header off a cross.

Sargent missed four league matches with a groin injury, and Bremen lost them all by a combined score of 13-1.

He has two goals and two assists in 553 Bundesliga minutes this season, counting six starts amongst his 11 league appearances.

The center forward has been capped 12 times by the United States men’s national team, scoring five goals.

Watch Live: Bournemouth v. Watford

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2020, 8:04 AM EST
The winner leaves the Bottom Three when Watford visits Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The host Cherries sit 18th with 20 points, one back of Aston Villa, while 19th place Watford has won three of four and has 19 points.

Both teams have been dealing with injuries, but both get boosts with Nathaniel Chalobah returning to Watford and Nathan Ake back for the Cherries.

LINEUPS

Bournemouth:

Watford:

Madrid plays Atlético in Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 11, 2020, 10:52 PM EST
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) The Spanish capital’s two soccer powerhouses will face off on Sunday thousands of kilometers from Madrid in the final of the new-look Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid plays Atletico Madrid in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to decide the winner of the first edition of a revamped tournament.

The Spanish federation expanded the competition to four teams – instead of two – and moved it from the start of the season to its midpoint. The federation was not deterred by human rights activists and European football’s governing body who criticized it for taking the mini-competition to Saudi Arabia on a three-year deal reportedly worth 120 million euros ($134 million).

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin had recommended for European soccer teams not to play in countries “where the basic rights of women are not respected.”

Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales has tried to deflect the criticism by highlighting that opening the games to women spectators was part of the deal to play in the country.

Coach Ernesto Valverde, whose Barcelona team was beaten by Atletico 3-2 in Thursday’s semifinal, has publicly said that the games are about making more money.

Amnesty International organized a small peaceful protest in front of the Saudi Arabia embassy in Madrid on Wednesday to call for the release of women activists who have been fighting for their rights in Saudi Arabia.

On the field, and despite the limited interest the games have drawn back in Spain, the semifinals offered some exciting contests. Madrid showed off the quality of its midfielders to overcome injuries to its forwards in a 3-1 win over Valencia on Wednesday, while Atletico stunned Barcelona with two late goals.

Traditionally the Super Cup was the league vs. cup winner. Barcelona won last season’s Liga, while Valencia claimed the Copa del Rey.

Madrid will still be without the injured Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard. Against Valencia, manager Zinedine Zidane successfully experimented with a line-up loaded with five midfielders, and three of them- Toni Kroos, Francisco “Isco” Alarcon and Luka Modric – found the net.

Zidane, however, was tight-lipped over whether he would repeat the formula against Atletico at the King Abdullah stadium.

“I am not going to tell you how we are going to play,” Zidane said Friday. “The important thing is that we play on the attack, not with a certain scheme. The important thing is to have a balanced side.”

This will be the third time the crosstown rivals have met since the end of last season. Atletico embarrassed Madrid 7-3 in a preseason game in the United States in July. They then drew 0-0 at Atletico’s stadium in a Spanish league match in September.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said that his two most in-form players, goalkeeper Jan Oblak and forward Angel Correa, have recovered from knocks they received against Barcelona. Oblak made several saves to keep his team alive against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona until Alvaro Morata and Correa struck to flip the score.

“Madrid is a team that we know very well,” Simeone said. “They transmit the sensation that they have to win, and then they do so. We are both teams that are extremely motivated to win this cup and we will both use all our weapons to win this game.”

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports