Real Madrid defeats Atlético in penalties, wins Spanish Super Cup

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid played to a 0-0 draw through 120 minutes with Los Blancos winning their 11th Super Cup after coming out on top in penalties 4-1.

Captain Sergio Ramos converted the decisive penalty, earning manager Zinedine Zidane his ninth final win.

Zinedine Zidane has won all nine finals he's managed for Real Madrid. ✅ 2016 UCL

✅ 2016 UEFA Supercup

✅ 2016 Club World Cup

✅ 2017 UCL

✅ 2017 UEFA Supercup

✅ 2017 Spanish Supercopa

✅ 2017 Club World Cup

✅ 2018 UCL

✅ 2020 Spanish Supercopa pic.twitter.com/GDDEqlyMsE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2020

Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric and Rodrygo scored in the shootout, while Saúl Ñíguez and Thomas Partey failed to for Diego Simeone’s side.

Los Colchoneros had a clear scoring chance in the 113th minute. As Alavaro Morata paced forward with only Thibaut Courtois to beat, Real Madrid’s player of the match, Federico Valverde, executed a game-saving tackle, sending Morata to the floor. Valverde saw a red card immediately after the tactical tackle.

Atlético ‘keeper Jan Oblak and Courtois played key factors on Sunday, recording six and five saves, respectively. The routine saves throughout 120 minutes forced extra time for the fifth consecutive final between the city rivals since 2013.

The Madrid Derby wraps up the debut of the new Spanish Super Cup format. Originally a final played between the league and Cup champions, the competition was expanded to four teams by the federation.

Two years remain of a reported three-year, $133-million deal that has the competition based in Saudi Arabia.

Follow @SoriaJoelFutbol