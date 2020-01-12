Report: Porto, Lyon, Ajax after Canada’s Jonathan David

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jonathan David may be the next Canadian to play for a top European side.

Porto, Lyon, Ajax, and Benfica are all interested in signing the soon-to-be 20-year-old this winter from KAA Gent, according to France’s L’Equipe.

David wouldn’t come cheap however, as the Belgian side are reportedly asking upwards of $22 million for his services. Porto are reportedly the only team to have submitted an official offer for the Canadian thus far.

The French report states that David is Lyon’s second-choice. Villarreal’s Karl Toko Ekambi, who is also linked to Premier League clubs, is Les Gones‘ main target.

David has spoken publicly about the interest clubs throughout Europe have on him. “Clubs with an interest must speak with my agents,” David told the Belgian outlet Sporza in January. “I am fully focused on Gent and want to win as many competitions as possible here.”

The New York-born forward has had a super season thus far, scoring nine goals and assisting seven times in Belgium.

In December, David was named the Canadian Male Player of the Year after scoring nine goals for the national team in 2019.

Debuting in 2018, David has made 12 appearances for Canada, scoring 11 goals.

