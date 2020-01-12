More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Report: Porto, Lyon, Ajax after Canada’s Jonathan David

By Joel SoriaJan 12, 2020, 7:10 PM EST
Jonathan David may be the next Canadian to play for a top European side.

Porto, Lyon, Ajax, and Benfica are all interested in signing the soon-to-be 20-year-old this winter from KAA Gent, according to France’s L’Equipe.

David wouldn’t come cheap however, as the Belgian side are reportedly asking upwards of $22 million for his services. Porto are reportedly the only team to have submitted an official offer for the Canadian thus far.

The French report states that David is Lyon’s second-choice. Villarreal’s Karl Toko Ekambi, who is also linked to Premier League clubs, is Les Gones‘ main target.

David has spoken publicly about the interest clubs throughout Europe have on him. “Clubs with an interest must speak with my agents,” David told the Belgian outlet Sporza in January. “I am fully focused on Gent and want to win as many competitions as possible here.”

The New York-born forward has had a super season thus far, scoring nine goals and assisting seven times in Belgium.

In December, David was named the Canadian Male Player of the Year after scoring nine goals for the national team in 2019.

Debuting in 2018, David has made 12 appearances for Canada, scoring 11 goals.

Serie A roundup: Ronaldo scores, Juventus go clear at top

By Joel SoriaJan 12, 2020, 6:15 PM EST
Juventus’ crucial victory over AS Roma to go atop of Italy’s top-flight highlights Sunday’s Serie A action.

AS Roma 1-2 Juventus 

Juventus are Italy’s winter champions.

The Bianconeri scored two goals opening 10 minutes as they surpassed Inter Milan and regained control of Serie A with a 2-1 win over AS Roma.

Defender Merih Demiral scored his first goal for the Old Lady by gently volleying Paulo Dybala’s service inside the box.

Six minuted later, the Argentine drew a penalty after dispossessing Jordan Veretout inside the box. Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the spot shortly after, increasing his count to nine goals in his last six league appearances.

“We played well for a good 60 minutes, and suffering at the Olimpico against Roma is almost inevitable,” the Maurizio Sarri told Sky Sport Italia following the match.

“What I did not like is that we tried to sit on our lead rather than increase it, as three times we had three-against-one counter-attacks and didn’t finish them off.

Juventus, in fact, spoiled precious chances to stretch their lead against a Roma, who also lost Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo to a reported ruptured ACL.

Diego Perotti converted from the spot in the second half, but Roma failed to earn the leveler before the final whistle blew. Edin Dzeko came close, but his strike struck the post.

A narrow offside decision annulled Gonzalo Higuain’s third goal for the visitors.

Juventus, who now lead Inter Milan by two points, host Udinese in the Coppa Italia Round of 16. Roma, on the other hand, travel to Parma in the same competition.

Elsewhere

Udinese 3-0 Sassuolo

Sampdoria 5-1 Brescia

Fiorentina 1-0 SPAL

Torino 1-0 Bologna

Verona 2-1 Genoa

Real Madrid defeats Atlético in penalties, wins Spanish Super Cup

By Joel SoriaJan 12, 2020, 4:37 PM EST
In the Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid played to a 0-0 draw through 120 minutes with Los Blancos winning their 11th Super Cup after coming out on top in penalties 4-1.

Captain Sergio Ramos converted the decisive penalty, earning manager Zinedine Zidane his ninth final win.

Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric and Rodrygo scored in the shootout, while Saúl Ñíguez and Thomas Partey failed to for Diego Simeone’s side.

Los Colchoneros had a clear scoring chance in the 113th minute. As Alavaro Morata paced forward with only Thibaut Courtois to beat, Real Madrid’s player of the match, Federico Valverde, executed a game-saving tackle, sending Morata to the floor. Valverde saw a red card immediately after the tactical tackle.

Atlético ‘keeper Jan Oblak and Courtois played key factors on Sunday, recording six and five saves, respectively. The routine saves throughout 120 minutes forced extra time for the fifth consecutive final between the city rivals since 2013.

The Madrid Derby wraps up the debut of the new Spanish Super Cup format. Originally a final played between the league and Cup champions, the competition was expanded to four teams by the federation.

Two years remain of a reported three-year, $133-million deal that has the competition based in Saudi Arabia.

Pep on record-collecting Aguero: "He's a legend and legends rise"

By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2020, 2:04 PM EST
Sergio Aguero had a hand in four of six Manchester City goals in a 6-1 blowout of Aston Villa on Sunday.

The performance etched his name twice more in the Premier League record books, as he became the league’s all-time leading foreign-born scorer (177) and hat trick hero (12).

Those records were held by Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer, which is nice.

Aguero reacted with humility to the achievement, but Pep Guardiola sang the praises of his Argentine mega finisher.

“He’s a legend and legends rise tonight. Thierry Henry is one most incredible players to play in this league and he will be proud that Sergio is the guy who breaks his record. He was a legend and Sergio is the same. To score this amount of goals means you have done for many years a lot of good things. He’s been consistent for many years and so we are proud of him.

“He is the most incredible person. You cannot achieve this without being a guy who loves to play football.”

Aguero is tied with Frank Lampard for the fourth-most goals in league history with 177, both 10 behind Andy Cole. Next is Wayne Rooney with 208 and Alan Shearer’s absurd 260. It seems likely Aguero will finish his time in England in third and it could happen this season.

Aguero’s .69 goals per game is higher than every player to score 100 Premier League goals, though Henry (.68) and contemporary Harry Kane (.68) are just behind.

Unprecedented! Aguero "so happy" to set Premier League hat trick record

Sergio Aguero breaks Premier League hat trick record
By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2020, 1:36 PM EST
Manchester City superstar Sergio Aguero set two Premier League records in Sunday’s 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa at Villa Park.

First, Aguero’s second goal of the day made him the highest-scoring non-Englishman in league history.

He then added his 177th Premier League goal to push him past legendary striker Alan Shearer for the league’s most hat tricks.

It was a star show from Aguero, who also registered an assist.

“I’m so happy for the record. I thank my teammates because they helped me these nine years,” Aguero said when asked about the record, adding that he’s not ruling out the 74 more goals needed to catch Alan Shearer’s all-time PL record.

“I will try. He has too many goals so I don’t know, but maybe I will try.”

David Silva set up Aguero’s second, the 21st time he’s assisted the Argentine. That breaks a three-way tie with two pairs to seat Silva and Aguero behind just Frank Lampard‘s 24 assists to Didier Drogba in Premier League history.

Here are the goals that set the new standards.