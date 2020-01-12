More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Pep on record-collecting Aguero: “He’s a legend and legends rise”

By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2020, 2:04 PM EST
Sergio Aguero had a hand in four of six Manchester City goals in a 6-1 blowout of Aston Villa on Sunday.

The performance etched his name twice more in the Premier League record books, as he became the league’s all-time leading foreign-born scorer (177) and hat trick hero (12).

Those records were held by Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer, which is nice.

Aguero reacted with humility to the achievement, but Pep Guardiola sang the praises of his Argentine mega finisher.

“He’s a legend and legends rise tonight. Thierry Henry is one most incredible players to play in this league and he will be proud that Sergio is the guy who breaks his record. He was a legend and Sergio is the same. To score this amount of goals means you have done for many years a lot of good things. He’s been consistent for many years and so we are proud of him.

“He is the most incredible person. You cannot achieve this without being a guy who loves to play football.”

Aguero is tied with Frank Lampard for the fourth-most goals in league history with 177, both 10 behind Andy Cole. Next is Wayne Rooney with 208 and Alan Shearer’s absurd 260. It seems likely Aguero will finish his time in England in third and it could happen this season.

Aguero’s .69 goals per game is higher than every player to score 100 Premier League goals, though Henry (.68) and contemporary Harry Kane (.68) are just behind.

Manchester City superstar Sergio Aguero set two Premier League records in Sunday’s 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa at Villa Park.

First, Aguero’s second goal of the day made him the highest-scoring non-Englishman in league history.

He then added his 177th Premier League goal to push him past legendary striker Alan Shearer for the league’s most hat tricks.

It was a star show from Aguero, who also registered an assist.

“I’m so happy for the record. I thank my teammates because they helped me these nine years,” Aguero said when asked about the record, adding that he’s not ruling out the 74 more goals needed to catch Alan Shearer’s all-time PL record.

“I will try. He has too many goals so I don’t know, but maybe I will try.”

David Silva set up Aguero’s second, the 21st time he’s assisted the Argentine. That breaks a three-way tie with two pairs to seat Silva and Aguero behind just Frank Lampard‘s 24 assists to Didier Drogba in Premier League history.

Here are the goals that set the new standards.

Aguero rewrites record book as Man City unloads on Aston Villa

By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2020, 1:21 PM EST
Manchester City took over second place in the Premier League with an emphatic 6-1 beating of Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero wrote a new Premier League record with his 12th hat trick, breaking Alan Shearer’s two-decade old record. He also became the all-time leader in goals for a foreign-born player. Aguero added an assist, because why not?

Riyad Mahrez scored a brace, Kevin De Bruyne supplied a pair of assists, and Gabriel Jesus also scored as the two-time reigning league champs opened up a four-goal halftime lead.

Ilkay Gundogan gave away a needless penalty to Trezeguet in stoppage time. Anwar El Ghazi blasted his effort home for the consolation.

City’s 47 points are 14 back of leaders Liverpool, who have a match-in-hand.

Villa is in the Bottom Three with 21 points, its minus-15 goal differential second worst in the league.

Three things we learned

1. City piling up numbers as sensational Aguero sets standard: Sergio Aguero’s two goals gave him a new Premier League record. His 175 goals are the most scored by a non-English player in league history, and it’s fitting that it came off a David Silva assist. That helped is Silva’s 137th for the club.

Then he upped the ante, scoring his 12th Premier League hat trick. No one’s done that.

2. History-chasing De Bruyne puts on show: Kevin De Bruyne’s .636 assists per league match this season have him well on his way to breaking Thierry Henry’s PL single season assist record. KDB has 14, meaning at current pace he’ll tie or break the record even if he misses four matches.

This pass to meet Gabriel Jesus’ run was just stupid.

3. Nightmare debut for Drinkwater: Danny Drinkwater has a new claret shirt after his loan to Burnley changed to a loan to Aston Villa, but the Chelsea man is still in relegation form. Drinkwater was worked by Mahrez for City’s first goal and then played with lower league speed in failing to clear danger on the second. Honestly, the embattled midfielder could’ve been at fault for a third before the match was 25 minutes old.

Man of the Match: A-guer-o.

City was ready to pounce on any mistakes from Moment No. 1, and Mahrez didn’t need much room to make it 1-0.

The Algerian danced past Danny Drinkwater and then used Kortney Hause as a screen to fire a low shot inside the near post.

Mahrez got his second after some real industry from Aguero on the left. The Argentine pushed a ball off the end line and back into the mixer. Both David Silva and Gabriel Jesus got a piece of the ball en route to Mahrez’s finish.

Jesus turned a terrific Mendy pass to rip a shot over the bar in the 26th.

Aguero made it 3-0 when Villa’s back line gave him acres of space to rip a shot that Nyland could only slow on its journey to the back of the net.

Aguero and David Silva each could’ve made it four before the 37 minute mark, the latter curling his free kick around the near post.

Jesus hit the scoreboard off a fantastic and acute pass from De Bruyne, the latest example of the latter’s pure wizardry.

Aguero collected a giveaway and clinically finished past Nyland for 6-0 in the 82nd. It was his 16th hat trick for City.

De Bruyne’s magical assist keeps up pace for Premier League record

By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2020, 12:33 PM EST
Kevin De Bruyne may not just break the Premier League single-season assist record.

The Belgian could smash it.

De Bruyne collected two more assists by halftime of Manchester City’s likely blowout of Aston Villa on Sunday at Villa Park.

The first was plenty nice and seated above the headline, the second out of this world and at the bottom of this post.

De Bruyne curved a pass around two defenders and onto the path of Gabriel Jesis, who didn’t have a ton to do in increasing City’s lead to 4-0.

He has 14 assists now, seven behind Thierry Henry’s Premier League record.

City has 16 league matches left this season, and is averaging .64 assists per league match. If he keeps the pace, he’ll record 24 on the year and would still break the record if he misses four matches.

Of course, he could also add to that total in the second half.

Howe: My fault things aren’t going well at Bournemouth

Eddie Howe reacts to Bournemouth loss
Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2020, 12:04 PM EST
There’s real trouble at Bournemouth, who’ve lost two of three-straight relegation six-pointers by a combined 7-0 score line.

The Cherries are in the Bottom Three, the pressure increasing on manager and seemingly untouchable club hero Eddie Howe following a 3-0 home loss to Watford on Sunday.

The home score line in a relegation six-pointer alone would be enough to crush most managers, but Howe has driven the Cherries from the lower leagues to Premier League regular status.

That’s now in question, though, as Bournemouth is two points away from the safe places after allowing the Hornets to leapfrog them.

Howe is not shirking responsibility for the problems of the Vitality Stadium set, which is beset by injuries and ice-cold stars. Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser aren’t making much happen whether industrious or not.

Here’s Howe:

“I’m not going to blame anybody, we are trying to do the right thing just haven’t executed it very well. Confidence, nerves, it is such a key thing. We have been on a difficult run and this week key players have got injured. We had players playing that aren’t 100% fit. When you get a setback were not able to lift ourselves in the way we normally would.

“We are not looking free-scoring and when you concede a goal it seems a long way back. We need to focus on both disciplines. The manager always has to take responsibility when things aren’t going well. Instilling confidence back to the players is my job.”

There’s no time for low confidence; Bournemouth has Norwich City next, a match with a chance for the Cherries to keep at least one team in its rearview mirror.