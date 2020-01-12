Serie A roundup: Ronaldo scores, Juventus go clear at top (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Juventus’ crucial victory over AS Roma to go atop of Italy’s top-flight highlights Sunday’s Serie A action.

AS Roma 1-2 Juventus

Juventus are Italy’s winter champions.

The Bianconeri scored two goals opening 10 minutes as they surpassed Inter Milan and regained control of Serie A with a 2-1 win over AS Roma.

Defender Merih Demiral scored his first goal for the Old Lady by gently volleying Paulo Dybala’s service inside the box.

Six minuted later, the Argentine drew a penalty after dispossessing Jordan Veretout inside the box. Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the spot shortly after, increasing his count to nine goals in his last six league appearances.

“We played well for a good 60 minutes, and suffering at the Olimpico against Roma is almost inevitable,” the Maurizio Sarri told Sky Sport Italia following the match.

“What I did not like is that we tried to sit on our lead rather than increase it, as three times we had three-against-one counter-attacks and didn’t finish them off.

Juventus, in fact, spoiled precious chances to stretch their lead against a Roma, who also lost Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo to a reported ruptured ACL.

Diego Perotti converted from the spot in the second half, but Roma failed to earn the leveler before the final whistle blew. Edin Dzeko came close, but his strike struck the post.

A narrow offside decision annulled Gonzalo Higuain’s third goal for the visitors.

Juventus, who now lead Inter Milan by two points, host Udinese in the Coppa Italia Round of 16. Roma, on the other hand, travel to Parma in the same competition.

Elsewhere

Udinese 3-0 Sassuolo

Sampdoria 5-1 Brescia

Fiorentina 1-0 SPAL

Torino 1-0 Bologna

Verona 2-1 Genoa

