Getty Images

Serie A roundup: Ronaldo scores, Juventus go clear at top (video)

By Joel SoriaJan 12, 2020, 6:15 PM EST
Juventus’ crucial victory over AS Roma to go atop of Italy’s top-flight highlights Sunday’s Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

AS Roma 1-2 Juventus 

Juventus are Italy’s winter champions.

The Bianconeri scored two goals opening 10 minutes as they surpassed Inter Milan and regained control of Serie A with a 2-1 win over AS Roma.

Defender Merih Demiral scored his first goal for the Old Lady by gently volleying Paulo Dybala’s service inside the box.

Six minuted later, the Argentine drew a penalty after dispossessing Jordan Veretout inside the box. Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the spot shortly after, increasing his count to nine goals in his last six league appearances.

“We played well for a good 60 minutes, and suffering at the Olimpico against Roma is almost inevitable,” the Maurizio Sarri told Sky Sport Italia following the match.

“What I did not like is that we tried to sit on our lead rather than increase it, as three times we had three-against-one counter-attacks and didn’t finish them off.

Juventus, in fact, spoiled precious chances to stretch their lead against a Roma, who also lost Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo to a reported ruptured ACL.

Diego Perotti converted from the spot in the second half, but Roma failed to earn the leveler before the final whistle blew. Edin Dzeko came close, but his strike struck the post.

A narrow offside decision annulled Gonzalo Higuain’s third goal for the visitors.

Juventus, who now lead Inter Milan by two points, host Udinese in the Coppa Italia Round of 16. Roma, on the other hand, travel to Parma in the same competition.

Elsewhere

Udinese 3-0 Sassuolo

Sampdoria 5-1 Brescia

Fiorentina 1-0 SPAL

Torino 1-0 Bologna

Verona 2-1 Genoa

Real Madrid defeats Atlético in penalties, wins Spanish Super Cup

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaJan 12, 2020, 4:37 PM EST
In the Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid played to a 0-0 draw through 120 minutes with Los Blancos winning their 11th Super Cup after coming out on top in penalties 4-1.

Captain Sergio Ramos converted the decisive penalty, earning manager Zinedine Zidane his ninth final win.

Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric and Rodrygo scored in the shootout, while Saúl Ñíguez and Thomas Partey failed to for Diego Simeone’s side.

Los Colchoneros had a clear scoring chance in the 113th minute. As Alavaro Morata paced forward with only Thibaut Courtois to beat, Real Madrid’s player of the match, Federico Valverde, executed a game-saving tackle, sending Morata to the floor. Valverde saw a red card immediately after the tactical tackle.

Atlético ‘keeper Jan Oblak and Courtois played key factors on Sunday, recording six and five saves, respectively. The routine saves throughout 120 minutes forced extra time for the fifth consecutive final between the city rivals since 2013.

The Madrid Derby wraps up the debut of the new Spanish Super Cup format. Originally a final played between the league and Cup champions, the competition was expanded to four teams by the federation.

Two years remain of a reported three-year, $133-million deal that has the competition based in Saudi Arabia.

Pep on record-collecting Aguero: “He’s a legend and legends rise”

By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2020, 2:04 PM EST
Sergio Aguero had a hand in four of six Manchester City goals in a 6-1 blowout of Aston Villa on Sunday.

The performance etched his name twice more in the Premier League record books, as he became the league’s all-time leading foreign-born scorer (177) and hat trick hero (12).

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Those records were held by Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer, which is nice.

Aguero reacted with humility to the achievement, but Pep Guardiola sang the praises of his Argentine mega finisher.

“He’s a legend and legends rise tonight. Thierry Henry is one most incredible players to play in this league and he will be proud that Sergio is the guy who breaks his record. He was a legend and Sergio is the same. To score this amount of goals means you have done for many years a lot of good things. He’s been consistent for many years and so we are proud of him.

“He is the most incredible person. You cannot achieve this without being a guy who loves to play football.”

Aguero is tied with Frank Lampard for the fourth-most goals in league history with 177, both 10 behind Andy Cole. Next is Wayne Rooney with 208 and Alan Shearer’s absurd 260. It seems likely Aguero will finish his time in England in third and it could happen this season.

Aguero’s .69 goals per game is higher than every player to score 100 Premier League goals, though Henry (.68) and contemporary Harry Kane (.68) are just behind.

Unprecedented! Aguero “so happy” to set Premier League hat trick record

Sergio Aguero breaks Premier League hat trick record
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2020, 1:36 PM EST
Manchester City superstar Sergio Aguero set two Premier League records in Sunday’s 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa at Villa Park.

First, Aguero’s second goal of the day made him the highest-scoring non-Englishman in league history.

He then added his 177th Premier League goal to push him past legendary striker Alan Shearer for the league’s most hat tricks.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

It was a star show from Aguero, who also registered an assist.

“I’m so happy for the record. I thank my teammates because they helped me these nine years,” Aguero said when asked about the record, adding that he’s not ruling out the 74 more goals needed to catch Alan Shearer’s all-time PL record.

“I will try. He has too many goals so I don’t know, but maybe I will try.”

David Silva set up Aguero’s second, the 21st time he’s assisted the Argentine. That breaks a three-way tie with two pairs to seat Silva and Aguero behind just Frank Lampard‘s 24 assists to Didier Drogba in Premier League history.

Here are the goals that set the new standards.

Aguero rewrites record book as Man City unloads on Aston Villa

By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2020, 1:21 PM EST
Manchester City took over second place in the Premier League with an emphatic 6-1 beating of Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero wrote a new Premier League record with his 12th hat trick, breaking Alan Shearer’s two-decade old record. He also became the all-time leader in goals for a foreign-born player. Aguero added an assist, because why not?

Riyad Mahrez scored a brace, Kevin De Bruyne supplied a pair of assists, and Gabriel Jesus also scored as the two-time reigning league champs opened up a four-goal halftime lead.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Ilkay Gundogan gave away a needless penalty to Trezeguet in stoppage time. Anwar El Ghazi blasted his effort home for the consolation.

City’s 47 points are 14 back of leaders Liverpool, who have a match-in-hand.

Villa is in the Bottom Three with 21 points, its minus-15 goal differential second worst in the league.

Three things we learned

1. City piling up numbers as sensational Aguero sets standard: Sergio Aguero’s two goals gave him a new Premier League record. His 175 goals are the most scored by a non-English player in league history, and it’s fitting that it came off a David Silva assist. That helped is Silva’s 137th for the club.

Then he upped the ante, scoring his 12th Premier League hat trick. No one’s done that.

2. History-chasing De Bruyne puts on show: Kevin De Bruyne’s .636 assists per league match this season have him well on his way to breaking Thierry Henry’s PL single season assist record. KDB has 14, meaning at current pace he’ll tie or break the record even if he misses four matches.

This pass to meet Gabriel Jesus’ run was just stupid.

3. Nightmare debut for Drinkwater: Danny Drinkwater has a new claret shirt after his loan to Burnley changed to a loan to Aston Villa, but the Chelsea man is still in relegation form. Drinkwater was worked by Mahrez for City’s first goal and then played with lower league speed in failing to clear danger on the second. Honestly, the embattled midfielder could’ve been at fault for a third before the match was 25 minutes old.

Man of the Match: A-guer-o.

City was ready to pounce on any mistakes from Moment No. 1, and Mahrez didn’t need much room to make it 1-0.

The Algerian danced past Danny Drinkwater and then used Kortney Hause as a screen to fire a low shot inside the near post.

Mahrez got his second after some real industry from Aguero on the left. The Argentine pushed a ball off the end line and back into the mixer. Both David Silva and Gabriel Jesus got a piece of the ball en route to Mahrez’s finish.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ] 

Jesus turned a terrific Mendy pass to rip a shot over the bar in the 26th.

Aguero made it 3-0 when Villa’s back line gave him acres of space to rip a shot that Nyland could only slow on its journey to the back of the net.

Aguero and David Silva each could’ve made it four before the 37 minute mark, the latter curling his free kick around the near post.

Jesus hit the scoreboard off a fantastic and acute pass from De Bruyne, the latest example of the latter’s pure wizardry.

Aguero collected a giveaway and clinically finished past Nyland for 6-0 in the 82nd. It was his 16th hat trick for City.