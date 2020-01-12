More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Transfer rumor roundup: Chelsea, Man United battle for Kumbulla; Man United scouting Dembele

By Joel SoriaJan 12, 2020, 11:37 PM EST
A roundup of all of Sunday’s biggest transfer rumors, including those involving Premier League outfits.

[ MORE: Premier League January transfer needs ]

Chelsea and Manchester United will battle it out – but not on the field.

The two Premier League giants have reportedly entered the race for Hellas Verona’s highly-touted youngster Marash Kumbulla, according to Calciomercato.

The English clubs aren’t alone in the race for the 19-year-old, however. Juventus, Inter Milan, and Borussia Dortmund are also chasing the Albanian defender. Kumbulla has made 13 appearances across all competition for Verona this season.

Manchester United are actively scouting Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, according to ESPN.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are also monitoring the 23-year-old, who has 11 goals in Ligue 1 this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is actively looking for a striker despite Marcus Rashford‘s productivity. Raul Jimenez and Arkadiusz Milik have been linked to a move to Old Trafford as well.

AC Milan has joined Arsenal in the race for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, informs Sky Sports in Germany.

The Italian side are close to signing Sevilla’s Simon Kjaer but still want to add an additional defender to their ranks.

Boateng, 31, reportedly wants a move away from the German champions this summer. The World Cup winner can leave as long as team’s meet the $16 million asking price.

Burnley goalkeeper and ex-England number one Joe Hart was an option for AC Milan following Pepe Reina‘s departure to Aston Villa.

Stefano Pioli’s side are instead opting for Bournemouth’s Asmir Begovic, who is reportedly undergoing a medical in Milan soon.

Neymar’s two goals not enough as PSG draws 3-3 with Monaco

Associated PressJan 12, 2020, 9:58 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Neymar’s two goals were not enough as Monaco punished sloppy defending to draw 3-3 at French league leader Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

PSG moved five points ahead of second-place Marseille, with PSG playing its game in hand at Monaco on Wednesday.

Robert Moreno’s first league game in charge of Monaco, after replacing the fired Leonardo Jardim, was an impressive one as his side twice came from behind and nearly won late on at Parc des Princes.

Neymar put PSG ahead in the third minute with an excellent finish, controlling a clever lofted pass over the defense from Italy midfielder Marco Verratti on his chest and nonchalantly guiding the ball inside the near post.

But Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas picked out Wissam Ben Yedder with a flicked pass from the edge of the area and, after Ben Yedder was bundled over by goalkeeper Keylor Navas, midfielder Gelson Martins poked in the loose ball after seven minutes.

Monaco’s second goal in the 12th looked alarmingly easy.

A team move started from the edge of Monaco’s penalty area ended with Ben Yedder collecting a pass inside PSG’s area, shuffling past a defender, and expertly beating Navas with a curling shot for his league-leading 14th goal of the season.

Eighth-place Monaco should have been 3-1 up but, with time to pick his spot, forward Keita Balde placed his shot too close to Navas.

PSG punished that immediately, with Neymar collecting a pass from Angel Di Maria and curling a shot which deflected off defender Fode Ballo-Toure for an own-goal in the 24th, making it 2-2.

After Monaco center half Kamil Glik hit the post with a header from a corner, PSG went ahead in the 42nd. Martins fouled Kylian Mbappe for a penalty, and Neymar sent goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte the wrong way with ease for his 10th league goal.

Still, Monaco pressed forward and Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin curled wide with the goal at his mercy seconds before the break.

Lecomte reacted well to keep out Neymar’s shot early on in an even second half.

Substitute Islam Slimani punished more slack PSG defending to equalize in the 70th, turning home a loose ball after Martins bamboozled the PSG defense and his shot was deflected by Marquinhos into the alert Slimani’s path.

The referee disallowed the goal for offside, but then awarded it after a video review because Marquinhos’ intervention effectively played Slimani back onside.

Navas made a sharp one-handed save to keep out Slimani’s close-range header from a corner in the 88th. PSG was lucky to avoid a penalty since center half Thiago Silva deflected Slimani’s header with his raised hand.

CLINICAL NANTES

Mehdi Abeid and Ludovic Blas provided the goals as Nantes won 2-0 at struggling Saint-Etienne to move up to fourth place.

Abeid put Nantes ahead in the 23rd minute with a powerful strike from outside the penalty area after Saint-Etienne’s defense failed to clear the ball properly.

Blas netted three minutes after the break from Nigeria forward Moses Simon’s pass.

Saint-Etienne’s form has dropped in recent games and a ninth defeat of the season pushed coach Claude Puel‘s side down to 15th spot.

HOME COMFORT

Dijon extended its unbeaten home run to eight league games with a 1-0 win against Lille, despite having a player sent off early on.

Defender Hamza Mendyl received a red card in the 21st minute for kicking Luiz Araujo in the ribs.

After Lille missed several chances, Dijon scored in the 47th when Julio Tavares latched onto midfielder Mama Balde’s chested pass and shot confidently past goalkeeper Mike Maignan for his fourth league goal this season.

Both teams finished with 10 men after Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare was sent off in the 67th.

Lille dropped to fifth place behind Nantes while Dijon, which beat PSG at home this season, rose to 16th place.

Mexicans Abroad: Tecatito shines for Porto; Chicharito close to Galaxy move

By Joel SoriaJan 12, 2020, 9:50 PM EST
This weekend, there was just as much action off the field as there was on the field for Mexicans abroad.

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona scored one of the best goals of the weekend, while Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is nearing a move to MLS. 

Chicharito, who is currently at Sevilla, is reportedly meeting with LA Galaxy officials on Monday to negotiate a new contract. The Spanish club have approved a near $10-million bid, a franchise-record for the MLS side. 

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers —  Jimenez had a rare off-game against Newcastle United on Saturday. The forward played all 90 minutes but only registered a shot on target.

La Liga

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito played the final 12 minutes in Sevilla’s friendly 5-0 win over Escobedo on Sunday. It might have been his final game in Europe, as the 31-year-old striker is set to finalize a move to LA Galaxy soon.

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Herrera started and played 53 minutes in Los Colchoneros’ Spanish Super Cup final loss to city rivals Real Madrid.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  Guardado took the field in the 77th minute for compatriot Diego Lainez in Real Betis’ 3-0 win win over Cub Portugalete on Saturday.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old started and played 77 minutes in Betis’ win, recording two key passes and one shot on target.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo started and played 82 minutes in Celta’s 4-1 win over Merida in Copa del Rey play. The defender recorded one blocked shot and three interceptions.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli —  Lozano is visible not positioned highly in Gennaro Gattuso pecking order. The 24-year-old struggles to get playing time under the Italian. On Saturday, he played a minute in Napoli’s loss to Lazio.

Primeira Liga

Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Many may not be speaking about it, but Tecatito is having himself a solid season in Porto. The frenetic, crafty winger scored this beauty over the weekend:

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven —  Gutierrez played the final 45 minutes in PSV’s friendly on Saturday.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez played the final 23 minutes in Ajax’s friendly on Saturday.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea played the final 45 minutes in Zulte’s friendly on Friday.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Pedro Arce, Panionios –  Panionios were inactive over the weekend.

Gerardo Ramirez Alonso, Roda JC – Ramirez Alonso didn’t feature for Roda JC on Sunday.

Americans Abroad: Saucedo, Holmes score; Sargent returns, records brace in friendly

By Joel SoriaJan 12, 2020, 8:27 PM EST
It was a weekend with a pair of must-see goals by Americans abroad, with Sebastian Saucedo and Duane Holmes as the protagonists.

In Germany, Josh Sargent scored a brace in Werder Bremen’s friendly after returning to action from a month-long injury. While over in England’s third-tier, Lynden Gooch assisted on Saturday, continuing his fine run of form,

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — The USMNT star, who is recovering from an abductor injury, is reportedly expected to miss “a few weeks” for Chelsea.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin was not on the bench for Newcastle in their 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Is it time to worry about his playing time? Not yet.

Indiana Vassilev, Aston Villa – The 18-year-old dressed but didn’t play in Villa’s near-historic 6-1 loss to Manchester City.

EFL Championship

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes played 90 minutes against Middlesbrough on Saturday, and scored a last-minute stunner, earning Derby County a valuable point.

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic — Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan’s 2-0 loss to Bristol City.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old spectated Reading’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest from the bench on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tiger’s captain started and played all game as Hull lost 1-0 to Fulham.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender played 90 minutes in QPR’s 3-1 loss to Brentford.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah didn’t feature for Lille on Sunday; however, he did return to practice recently.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordon-Siebatcheu didn’t feature for Rennes on Friday.

Honorable Mentions

Sebastian Saucedo, Pumas — Debuting for Pumas, Sebastian “Bofo” Saucedo, 22, scored a curling, right-footed shot against Pachuca on Sunday. Take a look at the skill from the former Real Salt Lake winger:

Lynden Gooch, Sunderland — Gooch continues to impress for a surging Sunderland side. On Saturday, the 24-year-old registered an assist in the Black Cats’ 4-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Report: Porto, Lyon, Ajax after Canada’s Jonathan David

By Joel SoriaJan 12, 2020, 7:10 PM EST
Jonathan David may be the next Canadian to play for a top European side.

Porto, Lyon, Ajax, and Benfica are all interested in signing the soon-to-be 20-year-old this winter from KAA Gent, according to France’s L’Equipe.

David wouldn’t come cheap however, as the Belgian side are reportedly asking upwards of $22 million for his services. Porto are reportedly the only team to have submitted an official offer for the Canadian thus far.

The French report states that David is Lyon’s second-choice. Villarreal’s Karl Toko Ekambi, who is also linked to Premier League clubs, is Les Gones‘ main target.

David has spoken publicly about the interest clubs throughout Europe have on him. “Clubs with an interest must speak with my agents,” David told the Belgian outlet Sporza in January. “I am fully focused on Gent and want to win as many competitions as possible here.”

The New York-born forward has had a super season thus far, scoring nine goals and assisting seven times in Belgium.

In December, David was named the Canadian Male Player of the Year after scoring nine goals for the national team in 2019.

Debuting in 2018, David has made 12 appearances for Canada, scoring 11 goals.