Report: Fernandes wants Man United transfer

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2020, 11:03 AM EST
Multiple reports claim that Bruno Fernandes wants to complete a transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United.

Fernandes, 25, was heavily linked with a move to United in the summer but the Portuguese midfielder wasn’t allowed to leave.

It is believed United and Sporting have been in talks in the UK over a $77 million deal but no transfer fee has been agreed.

Talks continue and per The Telegraph Fernandes has made it crystal clear that he wants to complete the move to United. Other reports state that Lisbon want Man United’s Marcos Rojo, who previously played for them, as part of the deal.

What would the Red Devils be getting if they sealed the deal for Fernandes?

He has been a revelation over the past two-and-a-half seasons at Sporting, scoring 39 goals in the Portuguese top-flight. Fernandes fits the bill perfectly for what United need. His creativity, composure on the ball and eye for a goal have been missing from their play in midfield as they sit five points off the top four of the Premier League with 16 games to go.

What this transfer would mean for Paul Pogba‘s future at Man United remains to be seen as Fernandes would be playing in the same attacking midfield position Pogba prefers to play in. This season United’s main problem has been breaking down teams from the bottom half of the table who sit back and defend as their counter-attacking style has worked well against top six teams.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spent big to strengthen United’s defense since he arrived and that has worked with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka impressive since their summer transfers. If United do sign Fernandes this month it could well be the different between them being in the UEFA Champions League or not next season.

LA Galaxy “serious” about signing Chicharito

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2020, 12:09 PM EST
Okay, this Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez to LA Galaxy report has moved on quite quickly.

Chicharito, 31, has been linked with a move from Sevilla to the Galaxy and it appears that a deal for Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer is getting closer as the most successful team in Major League Soccer history badly need a new star man.

If it goes through it would be for a franchise-record transfer fee of close to $10 million.

The Galaxy’s general manager Dennis te Kloese told the LA Times that they are pushing hard to sign Hernandez, who has played in just two La Liga games for Sevilla since November after his summer transfer from West Ham in the Premier League.

“I think he could be good for us. We’ll give it a serious try,” te Kloese said, as the report claims LA and Sevilla are in advanced negotiations.

Hernandez would link up with El Tri teammate Jonathan dos Santos at the Galaxy and he knows te Kloese well as he previously was the director of Mexico’s national teams.

Over the years it is tough to keep count of how many MLS teams Chicharito has been linked with a move to but it always seemed like a LA would work out, somehow, for the former Chivas and Manchester United.

Chicharito recently stated that he would be open to a move to MLS and the Galaxy need a Designated Player, and new star striker, to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic who left at the end of his contract following the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side start preseason training this weekend and it is believed they want Hernandez to be part of it. Things may not move that quickly but the wheels are in motion for the Galaxy to replace Zlatan and for Hernandez to become the latest in a long line of stars to call the LA Galaxy home.

The 2 Robbies podcast: VAR, Aguero, Saints and more

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2020, 9:44 AM EST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are joined by former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg, to review Matchweek 22 of the Premier League focusing on Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Tottenham (1:20), Eddie Howe & Bournemouth’s troubling defeat to Watford (10:05), Sergio Aguero’s brilliance in Manchester City’s thrashing of Aston Villa (16:00) and Southampton’s big victory over Leicester City (21:50).

Plus, an in-depth discussion on VAR in the Premier League and Mark Clattenburg’s 5-point plan on how to improve it (23:30).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Mourinho: “Not the best” Eriksen; Spurs stretched to limits

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2020, 8:54 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has admitted that the situation surrounding Christian Eriksen and his new contract is impacting the Danish playmaker.

Eriksen, 27, is out of contract this summer and put in another subpar display as he was jeered off the pitch when substituted in Spurs’ 1-0 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of their FA Cup third round replay against Middlesbrough on Tuesday, in which Eriksen will start, Mourinho delivered his thoughts on Eriksen’s poor form.

“If you ask me if I think this is the best Christian Eriksen, I have to be honest and say no,” Eriksen said. “If you ask me the reasons, I am not an idiot, I know clearly a player in his situation is not a player, even if he wants… I am not blaming the player, I am not criticizing the player it is normal that a player in this situation doesn’t perform at the highest level. I can also say he is helping us in matches he is playing with us. He had positive performances and contributions, the game against Olympiakos which was fundamental for us to qualify and we were 2-0 down. The same against Norwich. I also think the same that you probably think, I also probably think what the fans think about the game. He didn’t have a very good performance against Liverpool, I have to agree with that.”

Mourinho was then asked further about Eriksen and he confirmed he knew what would happen when it comes to his future, but wouldn’t say anything else.

Is this public shaming by Mourinho the final shove out of the door that Eriksen was waiting for?

With Spurs losing him in the summer for nothing, unless he has a miraculous turnaround and signs a new deal, then should they cut their losses and let him leave now?

Eriksen’s representatives are said to be in talks with Inter Milan over a four-and-a-half year deal, as he can now speak to non-UK clubs about arriving in the summer a la Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal last January. However, it is believed both Eriksen and Inter want to seal the move in January but why would the latter pay big money to sign him this month when they can get him for free in a few months time?

Inter are pushing to win the Serie A title, so that is why, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has previously been unwilling to show much of a soft spot for any players wanting to leave Tottenham on their own terms. Maybe Eriksen’s poor displays all season long will change his mind on this one, as his departure could open up a spot for a new player to arrive in January.

With Tottenham nine points off the top four, is Champions League qualification now possible?

“Mathematically yes. Of course the distance is important,” Mourinho said. “We don’t need just to win matches, we need opponents to lose matches. We know we are not powerful enough to believe we are going to win every match. We are not powerful enough to be competing in three different competitions. It is a really difficult situation for us. Mathematically it is possible. I prefer to look match after match.”

As for their FA Cup replay against second-tier Middlesbrough (the winner will travel to in-form Southampton in the next round), Mourinho admitted that his squad are being stretched to their limits and only one player will be rested.

“The only player that is not selected is [Toby] Alderweireld. He is the only one I can give a rest to and say take two days off,” Mourinho said.

As for additions, he had no update on Gedson Fernandes, who is expected to sign on an initial 18-month loan from Benfica with an option to buy.

“I am waiting for news, when I say I am waiting, news can come or not,” Mourinho said, coyly. “I am more worried about Middlesbrough than the market. In this moment I am not interested in Gedson or other players who can come.”

He needs additions in midfield and attack and Eriksen, and maybe Vertonghen, to move on as soon as possible as Mourinho’s Spurs are in a slump.

You wouldn’t put it past him to mastermind an FA Cup trophy win or a deep run in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds this season, but at this point a top four finish seems highly likely.

Sarri sheds stubborn style at Juventus, finds success

Associated PressJan 13, 2020, 7:54 AM EST
ROME (AP) Maurizio Sarri must have learned something from those awful losses midway through last season at Chelsea, when he was getting ridiculed for stubbornly sticking with his highly technical passing system.

Or from those near misses at Napoli, when his teams twice were on top at the league’s midpoint only to miss out on the title on both occasions.

Half a season into his tenure at Juventus, it’s often been difficult to discern traces of “Sarri-ball,” the style of mesmerizing short, vertical passes that boosted Sarri to prominence first at Empoli then at Napoli.

Yes, there were the now-famous 24 touches before Gonzalo Higuain’s winner against Inter Milan in October; but there was also a gritty 2-1 win at Roma on Sunday when Juventus stormed out to an early 2-0 lead then almost fell apart near the hour-mark before holding on for a potentially decisive victory that sent the Bianconeri two points clear at the top of Serie A.

After the game in Rome, Sarri was asked if he felt his current side plays like his previous teams.

“Well, according to the numbers, which are completely different from Juventus’ numbers last season, my answer is yes,” Sarri said. “But you’ve also got to respect your players’ characteristics. Either I coach by myself and I simply don’t care about my players’ characteristics or I (adapt) to them.

“This is a team which is not particularly brilliant from a physical point of view. They don’t have the characteristics that Napoli had in regard to the ability of moving the ball in close spaces. This is an incredibly strong team from other points of view.”

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in attack plus Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt in defense, Juventus possesses more talent than any other squad that Sarri has coached.

“If with my Napoli we had defended in the last 25 meters for the last 25 minutes as we did tonight, we would have lost, that’s for sure,” Sarri said. “So, this team has different qualities and if I tried to re-do what I already did in other teams, I would be coaching myself, not the team.”

Another key difference from his previous teams is that Sarri now appears much more willing to rotate his players from game to game – unlike when he relied on the same starting 11 and same two or three substitutions for nearly every match with Napoli.

“At Napoli it was important to provide continuity,” Sarri said last week. “At Juve it’s totally different from my past experiences. Considering the quality of the players, when you change two or three of them it might change something in terms of individual characteristics but not much in terms of the playing philosophy.”

TEARS OF PAIN

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo cried on the pitch after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the loss to Juventus.

The 20-year-old Zaniolo is considered Italy’s most talented young player and the injury will almost certainly rule him out of the Azzurri squad for this year’s European Championship.

Fortunately for Italy coach Roberto Mancini, midfield is the position where Italy is strongest. Marco Verratti and Jorginho have been consistent starters for the national team while other options include Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi and Sandro Tonali.

LAZIO LEAVES IT LATE

Riding a club-record 10-match winning streak, Lazio’s ability to transform matches in the final minutes has been decisive.

Including Ciro Immobile’s 82nd-minute strike in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Napoli, Lazio has scored 13 of its 41 goals in the last quarter-hour of its matches – translating to six games won with late goals.

Aiming for its first Serie A title in two decades, Lazio is in third place, six points behind Juventus and four behind Inter Milan with a game in hand.

The Roman squad also recently won the Italian Super Cup with its second victory over Juventus this season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf