West Ham United have received a positive injury update on star goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after he went off injured early in their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United last Friday.

Fabianski, 34, had only returned to action for their previous Premier League game against Bournemouth (a 4-0 win) after a lengthy spell out following hip surgery and the Hammers feared the worse when he couldn’t continue against the Blades.

But good news has arrived as they now expect him to be out for “just a couple of weeks” after a scan revealed no serious damage to the same hip muscle he injured in September. When he was originally injured Fabianski was in the best form of any goalkeeper in the Premier League.

West Ham’s Head of Medical Richard Collinge revealed “minimal inflammation around the site of the stitches from his surgery” caused Fabianski’s issue.

“It is good news in the sense that Lukasz hasn’t aggravated or suffered any recurrence of the previous injury. The scan has showed some slight inflammation and irritation of scar tissue, which is quite common after surgery, and obviously the source of the discomfort he felt on Friday. We now just need to let the inflammation settle down and expect Lukasz to be available again within a couple of weeks.”

This is really good news for the Hammers who had been scratching around for a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window with moves for Darren Randolph and Neil Etheridge proving troublesome. They may still add a goalkeeper to back up Fabianski as both Roberto and David Martin have struggled in Fabianski’s absence with the Hammers dragged into a relegation battle in recent months.

The news that Fabianski won’t be out for long is a big relief for David Moyes and everyone connected with the club as the Hammers know their star goalkeeper will only miss a maximum of two Premier League games.

