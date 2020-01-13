Five Premier League teams face replays in the FA Cup third round this week, as Manchester United and Wolves do battle, while Newcastle, Tottenham and Watford have another go at trying to shake of pesky lower-league opponents.
[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]
Jose Mourinho has vowed to play a strong side against Middlesbrough, while Man United and Wolves will both see this competition as one they can win and Newcastle and Watford may rest key players once again as injuries mount up and Premier League survival is more important.
Newcastle know if they win they will face Oxford United at home in the fourth round, while Watford will host either Man United or Wolves if they get through their tricky trip to Tranmere.
Below we reveal our score predictions for the eight replays coming up for a place in the fourth round, as 32 teams will then battle it out.
Tuesday (2:45 p.m. ET kick offs unless otherwise stated)
Coventry City v. Bristol Rovers – JPW’s prediction = 2-1
Shrewsbury Town v. Bristol City – 1-3
Blackpool v. Reading – 1-2
Newcastle v. Rochdale – 2-0
Tranmere v. Watford – 1-2
Tottenham v. Middlesbrough – 3:05 p.m. ET – 2-1
Wednesday
Carlisle United v. Cardiff City – 0-2
Man United v. Wolves – 1-2
West Ham United have received a positive injury update on star goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after he went off injured early in their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United last Friday.
Fabianski, 34, had only returned to action for their previous Premier League game against Bournemouth (a 4-0 win) after a lengthy spell out following hip surgery and the Hammers feared the worse when he couldn’t continue against the Blades.
But good news has arrived as they now expect him to be out for “just a couple of weeks” after a scan revealed no serious damage to the same hip muscle he injured in September. When he was originally injured Fabianski was in the best form of any goalkeeper in the Premier League.
West Ham’s Head of Medical Richard Collinge revealed “minimal inflammation around the site of the stitches from his surgery” caused Fabianski’s issue.
“It is good news in the sense that Lukasz hasn’t aggravated or suffered any recurrence of the previous injury. The scan has showed some slight inflammation and irritation of scar tissue, which is quite common after surgery, and obviously the source of the discomfort he felt on Friday. We now just need to let the inflammation settle down and expect Lukasz to be available again within a couple of weeks.”
This is really good news for the Hammers who had been scratching around for a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window with moves for Darren Randolph and Neil Etheridge proving troublesome. They may still add a goalkeeper to back up Fabianski as both Roberto and David Martin have struggled in Fabianski’s absence with the Hammers dragged into a relegation battle in recent months.
The news that Fabianski won’t be out for long is a big relief for David Moyes and everyone connected with the club as the Hammers know their star goalkeeper will only miss a maximum of two Premier League games.
Okay, this Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez to LA Galaxy report has moved on quite quickly.
Chicharito, 31, has been linked with a move from Sevilla to the Galaxy and it appears that a deal for Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer is getting closer as the most successful team in Major League Soccer history badly need a new star man.
If it goes through it would be for a franchise-record transfer fee of close to $10 million.
The Galaxy’s general manager Dennis te Kloese told the LA Times that they are pushing hard to sign Hernandez, who has played in just two La Liga games for Sevilla since November after his summer transfer from West Ham in the Premier League.
“I think he could be good for us. We’ll give it a serious try,” te Kloese said, as the report claims LA and Sevilla are in advanced negotiations.
Hernandez would link up with El Tri teammate Jonathan dos Santos at the Galaxy and he knows te Kloese well as he previously was the director of Mexico’s national teams.
Over the years it is tough to keep count of how many MLS teams Chicharito has been linked with a move to but it always seemed like a LA would work out, somehow, for the former Chivas and Manchester United.
Chicharito recently stated that he would be open to a move to MLS and the Galaxy need a Designated Player, and new star striker, to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic who left at the end of his contract following the conclusion of the 2019 season.
Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side start preseason training this weekend and it is believed they want Hernandez to be part of it. Things may not move that quickly but the wheels are in motion for the Galaxy to replace Zlatan and for Hernandez to become the latest in a long line of stars to call the LA Galaxy home.
Multiple reports claim that Bruno Fernandes wants to complete a transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United.
Fernandes, 25, was heavily linked with a move to United in the summer but the Portuguese midfielder wasn’t allowed to leave.
It is believed United and Sporting have been in talks in the UK over a $77 million deal but no transfer fee has been agreed.
Talks continue and per The Telegraph Fernandes has made it crystal clear that he wants to complete the move to United. Other reports state that Lisbon want Man United’s Marcos Rojo, who previously played for them, as part of the deal.
What would the Red Devils be getting if they sealed the deal for Fernandes?
He has been a revelation over the past two-and-a-half seasons at Sporting, scoring 39 goals in the Portuguese top-flight. Fernandes fits the bill perfectly for what United need. His creativity, composure on the ball and eye for a goal have been missing from their play in midfield as they sit five points off the top four of the Premier League with 16 games to go.
What this transfer would mean for Paul Pogba‘s future at Man United remains to be seen as Fernandes would be playing in the same attacking midfield position Pogba prefers to play in. This season United’s main problem has been breaking down teams from the bottom half of the table who sit back and defend as their counter-attacking style has worked well against top six teams.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spent big to strengthen United’s defense since he arrived and that has worked with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka impressive since their summer transfers. If United do sign Fernandes this month it could well be the different between them being in the UEFA Champions League or not next season.
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are joined by former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg, to review Matchweek 22 of the Premier League focusing on Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Tottenham (1:20), Eddie Howe & Bournemouth’s troubling defeat to Watford (10:05), Sergio Aguero’s brilliance in Manchester City’s thrashing of Aston Villa (16:00) and Southampton’s big victory over Leicester City (21:50).
Plus, an in-depth discussion on VAR in the Premier League and Mark Clattenburg’s 5-point plan on how to improve it (23:30).
To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.
[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]