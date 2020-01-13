The Premier League table’s Top Two is back to what we’ve seen for most of the season. Our Club Power Rankings are following suit, and honestly we’d be stunned if they change the rest of the way.

Look: Liverpool and Manchester City may be the two best clubs in the world, even with and perhaps because of the latter’s injury crisis.

The numbers are backing that up.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Norwich City — Can versatile Lukas Rupp help steady the midfield?

Last week: 20

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 4-0 at Man Utd

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

19. Aston Villa — Welcome back Pepe Reina. Enjoy your first proper relegation scrap.

Last week: 17

Season high: 6

Season low: 19

Last match: Lost 6-1 v. Man City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Brighton

18. Bournemouth — If the manager was anyone other than a club legend, he may’ve been fired. That’s a credit to the Cherries, as they wouldn’t be luring anyone better than Eddie Howe, anyway.

Last week: 19

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Watford

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Norwich City

17. Burnley — Sean Dyche has done enough if similar situations to make us leery of doubting him, but talent-wise this is one of his biggest challenges yet.

Last week: 18

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 3-0 at Chelsea

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Leicester City



16. West Ham United — David Moyes isn’t going to win them all. Beating his longtime club would be a boon.

Last week: 15

Season high: 5

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 1-0 at Sheffield United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Everton

15. Newcastle United — There’s something about the spirit in this injury-riddled side, who is somehow getting by without Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles.

Last week: 16

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Wolves

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Chelsea

14. Crystal Palace — Speaking of injury crises, the Eagles somehow keep collecting points despite a status nearer to bare bones than adequate.

Last week: 12

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Arsenal

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Man City



13. Watford — Fortune 500 companies ought to call Nigel Pearson and give him some sort of ‘Terry Tate, Office Linebacker’ role.

Last week: 14

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 3-0 at Bournemouth

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Spurs

12. Brighton and Hove Albion — No shame in a 1-0 loss to Everton, but there’s no reward in performing well but dipping into a relegation fight. Three points from Villa on Saturday will bring some comfort.

Last week: 10

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 1-0 at Everton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Aston Villa

11. Arsenal — Looking steadier at the back and due for a big offensive day.

Last week: 11

Season high: 4

Season low: 13

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Palace

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United



10. Everton — We may be learning that Marco Silva might’ve alerted the world to Richarlison, but Carlo Ancelotti is capable of optimizing him.

Last week: 14

Season high: 5

Season low: 19

Last match: Won 1-0 v. Brighton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at West Ham United

9. Southampton — Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s red and white army isn’t welcome on anyone’s fixture list. A win over Wolves puts them in frame for Europa League qualification. Wild swings.

Last week: 13

Season high: 8

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 2-1 at Leicester City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Wolves

8. Wolves — Suddenly winless in four matches with a total of two goals. Honestly, it’s quite surprising. Are they running out of gas?

Last week: 7

Season high: 3

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Newcastle

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Saints



7. Tottenham Hotspur — With Boro in the FA Cup, Watford away, and Norwich City at home, Jose Mourinho has a chance to build confidence before a brutal run of February fixtures including Man City, Villa, RB Leipzig, and Chelsea.

Last week: 6

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Liverpool

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Watford

6. Sheffield United — Barring a PL-record season from Liverpool, wouldn’t it be reasonable for a UEL-qualifying Wilder to be named PFA Manager of the Year?

Last week: 8

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 1-0 v. West Ham

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Arsenal

5. Leicester City — The Foxes aren’t in danger of a long fall, but Brendan Rodgers could really use a win — gritty or otherwise — at Turf Moor.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 10

Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Saints

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Burnley

4. Chelsea — Quietly unbeaten in four after their terribly uneven December.

Last week: 4

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Won 3-0 v. Burnley

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle

3. Manchester United — Here’s a question for United fans given the success of its star loanee at Blades: What’s his price tag? David De Gea is still in his 20s, and Sheffield United’s goalkeeper is playing out of his mind on loan.

Last week: 5

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 4-0 v. Norwich City

Up next: 11:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Liverpool

2. Man City — They’re wonderful. There’s a bit of turnabout is fair play to what could legit wind up as an 85-90 point season falling 10 points shy of a title, given what City did to Liverpool last season. On pace to break their own record for goals in a Premier League season.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 6

Last match: Won 6-1 at Aston Villa

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Crystal Palace

1. Liverpool — The grittiest grits to ever grit, and a lesson in buying into a system. A lot of teams could press the way the Reds do, but getting the players to commit to it at this religious a rate is insane.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 1-0 at Spurs

Up next: 11:30 p.m. ET Sunday v. Man Utd

