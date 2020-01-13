Done Deals: Norwich City adds Bundesliga vet, Begovic to AC Milan

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The January transfer window is nearly half-shut, and Premier League sides saw some pieces move on Monday.

Norwich City has added longtime Bundesliga center midfielder Lukas Rupp to its relegation scrap.

Rupp, 29, joins the last-place Canaries through the 2021/22 season, bringing 132 Bundesliga appearances acquired between Hoffenheim, Paderborn, Stuttgart, and Borussia Monchengladbach.

He’s struggled for playing time and form this season, but chipped in three goals and three assists last season.

Also, “basement boys” is a rough shot across the bow of the good ship Farke, isn’t it Hoffenheim?

Take care, #Ruppi! Lukas #Rupp has left Bundesliga club #TSG Hoffenheim with immediate effect to join Premier League basement boys @NorwichCityFC. pic.twitter.com/FRBeLRoscT — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) January 13, 2020

Pepe Reina’s loan move to Aston Villa from AC Milan meant the Serie A side needed help in goal behind Gianluigi Donnarumma.

That will come in the form of Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who is taking his second consecutive loan stint away from the South Coast. Begovic has 62 caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Begovic, 32, played 17 times for Qarabag in a half-season loan that included Europa League action. He previously spent time with six English clubs, starring for Stoke City while also playing for Chelsea, Portsmouth, Yeovil Town, Ipswich Town, and current employers Bournemouth.

The Cherries are in the Premier League’s Bottom Three. Manager Eddie Howe started 20-year-old Mark Travers in goal at the weekend with 21-year-old Aaron Ramsdale injured. Bournemouth also employs veteran backstop Artur Boruc.