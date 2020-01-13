More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

Done Deals: Norwich City adds Bundesliga vet, Begovic to AC Milan

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2020, 5:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

The January transfer window is nearly half-shut, and Premier League sides saw some pieces move on Monday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Norwich City has added longtime Bundesliga center midfielder Lukas Rupp to its relegation scrap.

Rupp, 29, joins the last-place Canaries through the 2021/22 season, bringing 132 Bundesliga appearances acquired between Hoffenheim, Paderborn, Stuttgart, and Borussia Monchengladbach.

He’s struggled for playing time and form this season, but chipped in three goals and three assists last season.

Also, “basement boys” is a rough shot across the bow of the good ship Farke, isn’t it Hoffenheim?

Pepe Reina’s loan move to Aston Villa from AC Milan meant the Serie A side needed help in goal behind Gianluigi Donnarumma.

That will come in the form of Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who is taking his second consecutive loan stint away from the South Coast. Begovic has 62 caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Begovic, 32, played 17 times for Qarabag in a half-season loan that included Europa League action. He previously spent time with six English clubs, starring for Stoke City while also playing for Chelsea, Portsmouth, Yeovil Town, Ipswich Town, and current employers Bournemouth.

The Cherries are in the Premier League’s Bottom Three. Manager Eddie Howe started 20-year-old Mark Travers in goal at the weekend with 21-year-old Aaron Ramsdale injured. Bournemouth also employs veteran backstop Artur Boruc.

Reports: Barcelona fires Valverde, hiring former Betis boss Setien

Barcelona makes managerial change
Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2020, 4:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

Quique Setien is set to replace Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona, according to numerous reports in Spain.

The former Las Palmas and Real Betis boss, 61, would be a surprise successor to be sure.

Valverde has been under fire for Barca’s uneven season, though that phrase happens to describe a tie for first in La Liga with rivals Real Madrid.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

According to Marca, “The Barcelona board approved the decision for the 61-year-old to become the new Blaugrana boss unanimously, with the former Betis coach’s stock having gone up since this morning.”

The club has not announced any changes. Reporter Guillem Balague says the silence from Barcelona is down to the resolution of Valverde’s contract with the Catalan club.

He also proffers a thread with lofty praise for Setien.

Barcelona’s attack has been lethal but it’s defending subpar; Valverde’s proverbial hot seat was engulfed in flames when the Blaugranas wasted a 2-1 lead in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal versus Atletico Madrid.

Valverde led Barcelona to La Liga titles in both of his full seasons in charge, but disappointing collapses in the Champions League soured the domestic triumphs.

Defending will become even more important with Luis Suarez out for four months.

There’s time to get sorted for the stretch run, with a manageable run of fixtures. There’s Valencia away as the stiffest challenge of a half-dozen La Liga outings before Napoli arrives for the Champions League Round of 16, followed by the away El Clasico.

Pepe Reina returns to Premier League with Aston Villa

Aston Villa signs Pepe Reina
Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2020, 3:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

Three-time Premier League Golden Glove winner Pepe Reina is coming back to England in a brand new role.

The serial trophy chaser is joining Aston Villa on loan from AC Milan in a bid to help the Villans stay in the top flight.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Reina, 37, made 395 appearances for Liverpool between 2005-2014, winning the FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.

His last first team appearance was Oct. 5, a 2-1 win over Genoa. Now he’ll take the gloves for an Aston Villa side missing Tom Heaton for the rest of the season.

From AVFC.co.uk:

“At the start of the summer we were looking for an experienced goalkeeper and brought in Tom Heaton. Unfortunately, his injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season but Pepe fits our criteria not just because of his experience but also because of his leadership qualities.”

Reina is closing in on 800 career senior appearances, all with big European clubs. He began his time with Barcelona in 1999 before moving onto Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan.

He was on the Spain squads that won the 2008 and 2012 EURO tournaments as well as the 2010 World Cup.

FA Cup third round replays score picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2020, 2:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Five Premier League teams face replays in the FA Cup third round this week, as Manchester United and Wolves do battle, while Newcastle, Tottenham and Watford have another go at trying to shake of pesky lower-league opponents.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Jose Mourinho has vowed to play a strong side against Middlesbrough, while Man United and Wolves will both see this competition as one they can win and Newcastle and Watford may rest key players once again as injuries mount up and Premier League survival is more important.

Newcastle know if they win they will face Oxford United at home in the fourth round, while Watford will host either Man United or Wolves if they get through their tricky trip to Tranmere.

Below we reveal our score predictions for the eight replays coming up for a place in the fourth round, as 32 teams will then battle it out.

Tuesday (2:45 p.m. ET kick offs unless otherwise stated)
Coventry City v. Bristol Rovers – JPW’s prediction = 2-1
Shrewsbury Town v. Bristol City – 1-3
Blackpool v. Reading – 1-2
Newcastle v. Rochdale – 2-0
Tranmere v. Watford – 1-2
Tottenham v. Middlesbrough – 3:05 p.m. ET – 2-1

Wednesday
Carlisle United v. Cardiff City – 0-2
Man United v. Wolves – 1-2

West Ham receive positive update on Fabianski

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2020, 12:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

West Ham United have received a positive injury update on star goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after he went off injured early in their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United last Friday.

Fabianski, 34, had only returned to action for their previous Premier League game against Bournemouth (a 4-0 win) after a lengthy spell out following hip surgery and the Hammers feared the worse when he couldn’t continue against the Blades.

But good news has arrived as they now expect him to be out for “just a couple of weeks” after a scan revealed no serious damage to the same hip muscle he injured in September. When he was originally injured Fabianski was in the best form of any goalkeeper in the Premier League.

West Ham’s Head of Medical Richard Collinge revealed “minimal inflammation around the site of the stitches from his surgery” caused Fabianski’s issue.

“It is good news in the sense that Lukasz hasn’t aggravated or suffered any recurrence of the previous injury. The scan has showed some slight inflammation and irritation of scar tissue, which is quite common after surgery, and obviously the source of the discomfort he felt on Friday. We now just need to let the inflammation settle down and expect Lukasz to be available again within a couple of weeks.”

This is really good news for the Hammers who had been scratching around for a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window with moves for Darren Randolph and Neil Etheridge proving troublesome. They may still add a goalkeeper to back up Fabianski as both Roberto and David Martin have struggled in Fabianski’s absence with the Hammers dragged into a relegation battle in recent months.

The news that Fabianski won’t be out for long is a big relief for David Moyes and everyone connected with the club as the Hammers know their star goalkeeper will only miss a maximum of two Premier League games.