Miguel Almiron only needed 12 months to get his first Newcastle United goal out of the way, but now that he has finally done so, the former Atlanta United star can’t stop scoring.

The 25-year-old Paraguay international bagged a goal for his third straight game (and fourth in his last seven) as Newcastle hammered League One side Rochdale in the two sides’ FA Cup third-round replay at James’ Park on Tuesday.

Almiron’s opportunistic strike made it 3-0 in the 26th minute and capped off an irresistible opening period from the Magpies. Sometimes you can’t buy a goal for $1 billion, while other times the opposing goalkeeper passes the ball straight to you inside the penalty area.

Eoghan O’Connell had made it 1-0 to the home side with an own goal in the 17th minute, followed by a second from Matthew Longstaff three minutes later. Joelinton tacked on a late insurance goal to complete his side’s scoring at 4-0 in the 80th minute. The clean sheet was soiled in the 86th minute, though, as M.J. Williams grabbed a late consolation goal to ruin an otherwise perfect night on Tyneside.

Steve Bruce‘s side is through to the fourth round, where they’ll host another League One side, Oxford United, on Jan. 25.

