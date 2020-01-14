Nine days after struggling to a 1-1 draw away from home, Tottenham Hotspur once again had a fair bit of trouble in keeping EFL Championship side Middlesbrough at arm’s length when the two sides met for an FA Cup third-round replay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.
[ MORE: Inter Milan still chasing January deal for Christian Eriksen ]
Tottenham settled in quickly and got off to a flying start when Giovani Lo Celso put the home side 1-0 up after just 115 seconds. Boro goalkeeper Tomas Mejias will take all the blame for this one, as it was his reckless ball out of the back that found Lo Celso to set the Argentine up for a routine finish.
It was 2-0 not even 15 minutes later, thanks to a dazzling outside-of-the-foot finish from another crafty Argentine, Erik Lamela. It was Lamela who won the ball 35 yards from goal before turning upfield, beating three defenders and cutting the ball past Mejias and tucking it inside the far post from the penalty spot.
[ MORE: Liverpool readying for imminent return of injured players ]
As quick and easy as the two-goal advantage came to them, Jose Mourinho’s side simply couldn’t maintain control of the game to see it out comfortably, let alone put the game away despite a number of open-net chances which required only the simplest of finishing touches.
That point was hammered home in the 83rd minute, when Boro pulled a goal back through George Saville‘s slow roller past Paulo Gazzaniga. That set up a thoroughly nervy final 10 minutes for Spurs, who by that point were unable to string together three passes to players in white shirt.
In the end, though, Spurs survived the late Boro flurry to reach the fourth round, where they’ll visit fellow Premier League side Southampton on Jan. 25.
LIVERPOOL, England — Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov has paid Everton $39 million to secure an exclusive option on naming rights for the Premier League club’s proposed new stadium.
[ MORE: Lukaku continues tear with goal in opening 20 seconds (video) ]
The 66-year-old Usmanov, who sold his 30 percent stake in Arsenal for $715 million in August 2018, is a long-time business partner of Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, and already sponsors the club’s training ground.
His holding company, USM, now has an agreement in place for first option of naming rights, at current market rates, once the venue at Bramley-Moore Dock is near completion. It is scheduled to be completed by 2023.
[ MORE: Inter Milan still chasing January deal for Christian Eriksen ]
The latest investment by Usmanov was announced by Everton as the club published its accounts for 2018-19, showing a loss of $145 million despite posting the second-highest revenues in its history, of $245 million.
Romelu Lukaku has settled in quite well since joining Inter Milan from Manchester United last summer, hasn’t he?
[ MORE: Inter Milan still chasing January deal for Christian Eriksen ]
The 26-year-old Belgian forward already has 14 Serie A goals (in 19 games) to his name, plus another four in various other competitions, including the opening goal in Inter’s 4-1 Coppa Italia victory over Cagliari on Tuesday.
Just like he hasn’t taken long to get started in his Inter career, Lukaku needed very little time to start firing on Tuesday. He struck the ball with 00:20 on the clock, and by the time it read 00:21 he had already put Inter 1-0 ahead.
That 20th-second strike stood up as the potential game-winner for more than 70 minutes, until Cagliari pulled a consolation goal back late. Fortunately for Inter, Lukaku had already bagged his second of the game (49th minute), sandwiching a supplementary goal from Borja Valero in the first half. Andrea Ranocchia tacked on a late insurance goal and Inter are through to the quarterfinals on Jan. 29.
[ FA CUP: Spurs do just enough to beat Boro, reach 4th round (video) ]
Lukaku’s early successes at Inter have been such that it almost seems impossible that he could have been anything but a similarly raging success at Manchester United. If Inter manage to do the unthinkable — dethrone Juventus by winning the Serie A title — he’ll almost certainly be remembered as the key protagonist. After Tuesday’s game, Lukaku sounded like a player who was back to enjoying the game when he gave all credit to his Inter teammates, coaches, staff and fans — translation via Google:
“Did I settle in well at Inter? The merit is of the teammates, the coach, the staff and the fans. Inter was the best option for me, I can help this team to achieve its ambitions. I am a team man, I only think of the team, not me.”
Miguel Almiron only needed 12 months to get his first Newcastle United goal out of the way, but now that he has finally done so, the former Atlanta United star can’t stop scoring.
[ MORE: Inter Milan still chasing January deal for Christian Eriksen ]
The 25-year-old Paraguay international bagged a goal for his third straight game (and fourth in his last seven) as Newcastle hammered League One side Rochdale in the two sides’ FA Cup third-round replay at James’ Park on Tuesday.
Almiron’s opportunistic strike made it 3-0 in the 26th minute and capped off an irresistible opening period from the Magpies. Sometimes you can’t buy a goal for $1 billion, while other times the opposing goalkeeper passes the ball straight to you inside the penalty area.
[ MORE: Liverpool readying for imminent return of injured players ]
Eoghan O’Connell had made it 1-0 to the home side with an own goal in the 17th minute, followed by a second from Matthew Longstaff three minutes later. Joelinton tacked on a late insurance goal to complete his side’s scoring at 4-0 in the 80th minute. The clean sheet was soiled in the 86th minute, though, as M.J. Williams grabbed a late consolation goal to ruin an otherwise perfect night on Tyneside.
Steve Bruce‘s side is through to the fourth round, where they’ll host another League One side, Oxford United, on Jan. 25.
Watford has continued its familial relationship with Italian club Udinese, signing forward Ignacio Pussetto to a four-and-a-half year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.
Reports state that Pussetto joined via a $9.1 million transfer fee.
[ MORE: Watford FA Cup match postponed ]
Hornets owner Gino Pozzo is the son of Udinese owner Giampaolo Pozzo, and the two clubs have often operated with an extremely close relationships sending players back and forth on loans or purchase deals.
Pussetto joined Udinese in the summer of 2018 from Argentine club Huracan. The 24-year-old was a regular in the starting lineup last season scoring four goals and assisting five more across 35 Serie A appearances. This season, however, he has struggled to nail down a starting spot, making 18 league appearances but just two starts. That has led to his paltry goal haul of one, while not picking up any assists.
Watford has turned things around in Premier League play, failing to pick up its first win of the season until topping Manchester United on December 22. Since then, the club has gone unbeaten, with four wins and a draw over that span.