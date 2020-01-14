FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup sees Tottenham, Newcastle in replay action

Tottenham hosts Championship side Middlesbrough while Newcastle welcomes Rochdale to Tyneside as the FA Cup third round replays take the field.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Spurs have given another start to 20-year-old center-back Japhet Tanganga as Toby Alderweireld again sits on the bench. Tanganga was handed his Premier League debut in the 1-0 loss to Liverpool, performing well in his first opportunity with the senior squad. Christian Eriksen, amid fresh links to Inter Milan, also starts alongside Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. Lucas Moura leads the lines in the absence of Harry Kane.

Middlesbrough also has a debutant, with 21-year-old academy product Ben Liddle starting in midfield. Liddle is the son of former Middlesbrough and Darlington defender Craig Liddle who was caretaker manager of Middlesbrough in 2017. Middlesbrough sits 16th in the Championship table and managed to draw Spurs 1-1 last time out at Riverside Stadium.

For Newcastle, there is good news as injured pair Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles both return to the starting lineup after significant spells on the bench. Ritchie has not played since August thanks to a long-term ankle injury, while club captain Lascelles makes his first appearance since early November when he sustained a knee injury. Miguel Almiron starts as the Paraguayan looks to continue his new-found good form, while American full-back DeAndre Yedlin is still out with an injured hand suffered on New Year’s Day.

Newcastle was held by Rochdale in a 1-1 draw that saw Almiron score early but Rochdale grabbed an equalizer 11 minutes from full-time.

All games on Tuesday kick at 2:45 p.m. ET except the Spurs v. Middlesbrough game which begins at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Watford’s FA Cup replay with Tranmere Rovers was postponed due to bad weather and poor pitch conditions.

Full FA Cup Tuesday schedule

Tottenham Hotspur v. Middlesbrough

Newcastle United v. Rochdale

Blackpool v. Reading

Coventry City v. Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury Town v. Bristol City

Follow @the_bonnfire