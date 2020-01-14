FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup sees Tottenham, Newcastle in replay action

Tottenham hosts Championship side Middlesbrough while Newcastle welcomes Rochdale to Tyneside as the FA Cup third round replays take the field.
Spurs have given another start to 20-year-old center-back Japhet Tanganga as Toby Alderweireld again sits on the bench. Tanganga was handed his Premier League debut in the 1-0 loss to Liverpool, performing well in his first opportunity with the senior squad. Christian Eriksen, amid fresh links to Inter Milan, also starts alongside Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. Lucas Moura leads the lines in the absence of Harry Kane.
Middlesbrough also has a debutant, with 21-year-old academy product Ben Liddle starting in midfield. Liddle is the son of former Middlesbrough and Darlington defender Craig Liddle who was caretaker manager of Middlesbrough in 2017. Middlesbrough sits 16th in the Championship table and managed to draw Spurs 1-1 last time out at Riverside Stadium.
For Newcastle, there is good news as injured pair Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles both return to the starting lineup after significant spells on the bench. Ritchie has not played since August thanks to a long-term ankle injury, while club captain Lascelles makes his first appearance since early November when he sustained a knee injury. Miguel Almiron starts as the Paraguayan looks to continue his new-found good form, while American full-back DeAndre Yedlin is still out with an injured hand suffered on New Year’s Day.
Newcastle was held by Rochdale in a 1-1 draw that saw Almiron score early but Rochdale grabbed an equalizer 11 minutes from full-time.
All games on Tuesday kick at 2:45 p.m. ET except the Spurs v. Middlesbrough game which begins at 3:05 p.m. ET.
Watford’s FA Cup replay with Tranmere Rovers was postponed due to bad weather and poor pitch conditions.
Full FA Cup Tuesday schedule
Tottenham Hotspur v. Middlesbrough
Newcastle United v. Rochdale
Blackpool v. Reading
Coventry City v. Bristol Rovers
Shrewsbury Town v. Bristol City
Watford has continued its familial relationship with Italian club Udinese, signing forward Ignacio Pussetto to a four-and-a-half year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.
Reports state that Pussetto joined via a $9.1 million transfer fee.
Hornets owner Gino Pozzo is the son of Udinese owner Giampaolo Pozzo, and the two clubs have often operated with an extremely close relationships sending players back and forth on loans or purchase deals.
Pussetto joined Udinese in the summer of 2018 from Argentine club Huracan. The 24-year-old was a regular in the starting lineup last season scoring four goals and assisting five more across 35 Serie A appearances. This season, however, he has struggled to nail down a starting spot, making 18 league appearances but just two starts. That has led to his paltry goal haul of one, while not picking up any assists.
Watford has turned things around in Premier League play, failing to pick up its first win of the season until topping Manchester United on December 22. Since then, the club has gone unbeaten, with four wins and a draw over that span.
Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze were named men’s and women’s England Players of the Year for 2019 on Tuesday.
Liverpool midfielder Henderson surpassed the 50-cap mark during the year, playing a critical role in England’s qualification for Euro 2020. He assisted a goal in the 5-1 victory over Montenegro in March, the same game in which he earned his 50th cap. Henderson also came off the bench for the Nations League semifinals loss to the Netherlands, arriving in the 77th minute and playing all of extra time.
It likely didn’t hurt Henderson’s case that he has captained Liverpool during the club’s most successful run in decades. The Reds won the Champions League final last summer and are on track to blitzkrieg their way to the Premier League title as it stands. Raheem Sterling finished second for the international award, while Harry Kane came in third.
Bronze was a critical figure for the Lionesses as they competed at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, reaching the semifinals. The full-back was constantly a dangerous threat up the flank, scoring against Norway in a 3-0 win and eventually earning the Silver Ball award as the tournament’s second-best player, finishing behind Megan Rapinoe of the United States.
Her success made her well-known, something she says has been difficult but also enjoyable. “We were successful [at the SheBelieves Cup] and I scored a couple of goals and I think my football life changed overnight,” Bronze said last summer before the World Cup began. “People knew my name and who I was, and I had a target on my back when I was playing, but it was something I enjoyed and always wanted.”
Since the World Cup, England manager Phil Neville has experimented with Bronze in midfield, likening her to Philipp Lahm who made a similar move under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich. The award the second of her career, also winning England Women’s Player of the Year back in 2015.
Watford’s FA Cup replay against Tranmere Rovers has been postponed due to heavy rain.
The two sides played to a thrilling 3-3 draw after Watford coughed up a 3-0 lead to the League One side. That forced a replay, but now scheduling trouble could make things far more complicated.
With the rain washing out the Tranmere pitch, finding a viable date before the next round game could prove daunting without simply delaying the inevitable.
The winner of Tranmere v. Watford was set to play either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round on January 26. However, that has now been pushed back to either February 4 or 5 to make room. Police and security usually require a week’s notice to secure a detail for a match, and with the Tranmere/Watford winner set to be the home side, there is time needed to secure a winner before the next round match.
Watford’s schedule is booked solid at the moment. The Hornets play Tottenham this Saturday and Aston Villa on Tuesday in Premier League play. The following weekend is the fourth round slate, where this postponed match is likely to fall. However, continuing to push back Cup games only causes congestion further down the road, and leaving one previous round fixture among the upcoming rounds will eventually need to be remedied.
Christian Eriksen can be had for a free transfer this summer, but according to a report by The Mirror, Italian side Inter Milan is hoping to secure his services earlier in a deal they are hoping will benefit all parties enough to force a deal through.
According to Mirror journalist John Cross, Inter has approached Eriksen with a four-and-a-half-year deal worth double his current wages, a value of around $208,000 per week. They have also offered Tottenham Hotspur a $26 million transfer fee hoping to secure a January deal.
Inter is motivated by the fact that Eriksen would likely command a far higher wage should he be allowed to reach the end of his Spurs deal this summer, with clubs often willing to pay far higher wages for top players that are available on a free transfer. They also would get a jump on other clubs hoping to sign Eriksen this summer given his full availability as a free agent.
Inter is also locked in a title race this season, and the boost an in-form Eriksen could provide would couple nicely with the club’s league-best defensive showing. Sitting two points behind Juventus at the top of the Serie A table, Inter has a serious chance to break the years-long stranglehold Juve currently possesses on the Italian top flight.
An in-form Eriksen is also not a given, however. With just two goals and two assists in Premier League play, Eriksen has been mired in a season-long slump at Spurs, although debate rages as to the root cause of his struggles. The length of his dip in form has caused some to believe he is beginning to permanently decline, although still at just 27 years old, many argue he is simply frustrated by his contract situation at Tottenham and is playing out his current deal hoping for a new opportunity.
Spurs will not want to lose the Dane before the end of the season given the hefty injury list manager Jose Mourinho currently faces, but the cash offer will be enticing given the prospect of losing Eriksen for nothing in the summer. Tottenham sits eighth in the Premier League table, and while the nine-point gap to the Champions League places is daunting, Spurs could still make a charge with yet half the season remaining, so selling top players midseason remains a daunting thought.