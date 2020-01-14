More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Henderson, Bronze recognized as England Players of the Year

By Kyle BonnJan 14, 2020, 1:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze were named men’s and women’s England Players of the Year for 2019 on Tuesday.

Liverpool midfielder Henderson surpassed the 50-cap mark during the year, playing a critical role in England’s qualification for Euro 2020. He assisted a goal in the 5-1 victory over Montenegro in March, the same game in which he earned his 50th cap. Henderson also came off the bench for the Nations League semifinals loss to the Netherlands, arriving in the 77th minute and playing all of extra time.

It likely didn’t hurt Henderson’s case that he has captained Liverpool during the club’s most successful run in decades. The Reds won the Champions League final last summer and are on track to blitzkrieg their way to the Premier League title as it stands. Raheem Sterling finished second for the international award, while Harry Kane came in third.

Bronze was a critical figure for the Lionesses as they competed at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, reaching the semifinals. The full-back was constantly a dangerous threat up the flank, scoring against Norway in a 3-0 win and eventually earning the Silver Ball award as the tournament’s second-best player, finishing behind Megan Rapinoe of the United States.

Her success made her well-known, something she says has been difficult but also enjoyable. “We were successful [at the SheBelieves Cup] and I scored a couple of goals and I think my football life changed overnight,” Bronze said last summer before the World Cup began. “People knew my name and who I was, and I had a target on my back when I was playing, but it was something I enjoyed and always wanted.”

Since the World Cup, England manager Phil Neville has experimented with Bronze in midfield, likening her to Philipp Lahm who made a similar move under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich. The award the second of her career, also winning England Women’s Player of the Year back in 2015.

Watford FA Cup replay postponed due to heavy Tranmere rain

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 14, 2020, 11:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

Watford’s FA Cup replay against Tranmere Rovers has been postponed due to heavy rain.

The two sides played to a thrilling 3-3 draw after Watford coughed up a 3-0 lead to the League One side. That forced a replay, but now scheduling trouble could make things far more complicated.

With the rain washing out the Tranmere pitch, finding a viable date before the next round game could prove daunting without simply delaying the inevitable.

The winner of Tranmere v. Watford was set to play either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round on January 26. However, that has now been pushed back to either February 4 or 5 to make room. Police and security usually require a week’s notice to secure a detail for a match, and with the Tranmere/Watford winner set to be the home side, there is time needed to secure a winner before the next round match.

Watford’s schedule is booked solid at the moment. The Hornets play Tottenham this Saturday and Aston Villa on Tuesday in Premier League play. The following weekend is the fourth round slate, where this postponed match is likely to fall. However, continuing to push back Cup games only causes congestion further down the road, and leaving one previous round fixture among the upcoming rounds will eventually need to be remedied.

Report: Inter still chasing January deal for Eriksen

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 14, 2020, 10:29 AM EST
Leave a comment

Christian Eriksen can be had for a free transfer this summer, but according to a report by The Mirror, Italian side Inter Milan is hoping to secure his services earlier in a deal they are hoping will benefit all parties enough to force a deal through.

According to Mirror journalist John Cross, Inter has approached Eriksen with a four-and-a-half-year deal worth double his current wages, a value of around $208,000 per week. They have also offered Tottenham Hotspur a $26 million transfer fee hoping to secure a January deal.

Inter is motivated by the fact that Eriksen would likely command a far higher wage should he be allowed to reach the end of his Spurs deal this summer, with clubs often willing to pay far higher wages for top players that are available on a free transfer. They also would get a jump on other clubs hoping to sign Eriksen this summer given his full availability as a free agent.

Inter is also locked in a title race this season, and the boost an in-form Eriksen could provide would couple nicely with the club’s league-best defensive showing. Sitting two points behind Juventus at the top of the Serie A table, Inter has a serious chance to break the years-long stranglehold Juve currently possesses on the Italian top flight.

An in-form Eriksen is also not a given, however. With just two goals and two assists in Premier League play, Eriksen has been mired in a season-long slump at Spurs, although debate rages as to the root cause of his struggles. The length of his dip in form has caused some to believe he is beginning to permanently decline, although still at just 27 years old, many argue he is simply frustrated by his contract situation at Tottenham and is playing out his current deal hoping for a new opportunity.

Spurs will not want to lose the Dane before the end of the season given the hefty injury list manager Jose Mourinho currently faces, but the cash offer will be enticing given the prospect of losing Eriksen for nothing in the summer. Tottenham sits eighth in the Premier League table, and while the nine-point gap to the Champions League places is daunting, Spurs could still make a charge with yet half the season remaining, so selling top players midseason remains a daunting thought.

“Emotional” Quique Setien humble in first Barcelona presser

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 14, 2020, 9:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

Quique Setien was unveiled as new Barcelona manager on Tuesday, and should you believe his first words as boss, the “emotional” 61-year-old was preparing himself to wake up from this dream.

“Yesterday, I was walking around my hometown past the cows, and now I’m here at Barcelona managing the best players in the world,” Setien said when asked about his new job.

“Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined this. I am a person who is emotional about things, and I am very excited and happy to be here.”

It’s real. Barcelona plucked the Santander-born former Spanish international from Real Betis after the clunky dismissal of Ernesto Valverde. The club sits top of the La Liga table and is in good Champions League standing, but still wanted more from Valverde. After publicly courting Xavi, Ronald Koeman, and Mauricio Pochettino, Barcelona eventually settled on Setien.

“I want to thank Ernesto Valverde for leaving me with a side that is top of the league,” Setien said. “My objective is to win everything! Everything you can win, this club has no other path to follow.”

If anyone knows where Barcelona can improve, it’s Setien, who is the last manager to beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou, with victory coming back in November of 2018.

“Every time a new manager comes in, there is a stimulus for everyone inside the dressing room,” Setien said of his arrival. “You notice it immediately. This stimulus that we saw in the session today, we need to maintain that and I have never met a coach who is the same. Many people say ‘this coach is exactly the same’, but the reality is we are all very different. I am very clear as to what Barca needs. I’ve seen this from outside, we’ve watched them and analyzed them. There are a lot of things we are very clear about and we will try to transmit that. These are just words, though, and we want things that are long-lasting.”

Setien no doubt has his work cut out for him. Barcelona looked flawed in the final few months of Valverde’s tenure, and whether that’s the former boss’s fault or not is up for debate, the issues with the squad are clear as day. While Lionel Messi remains as electric as ever at 32 years old, the longtime backbone of Barcelona is fading, with Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique both clearly in decline. Frenkie de Jong is holding down the midfield in his first season with the club, but Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal have struggled with form at times this year.

Barcelona is atop the La Liga table, but Real Madrid is level on points. The there is still the full Champions League knockout stage and the entire Copa de Rey to navigate. The 3-2 Supercopa loss to Atletico Madrid was a harsh final straw for Valverde, but the club has moved on to pastures anew, and now Setien leaves his hometown cows behind to take one of the biggest jobs in the world.

Liverpool readying for imminent return of 3 injured players

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 14, 2020, 8:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

One of the most impressive parts of Liverpool’s dominance this season has been the number of injuries Jurgen Klopp has been saddled with amid heavy fixture congestion. That’s about to be somewhat alleviated.

Especially along the back line, Klopp faced an injury crisis after center-backs Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren went down with long-term injuries, while fill-in Fabinho was also left sidelined after deputizing at the back for a bit. All three should now be set to return soon, according to the German boss.

Speaking ahead of the club’s weekend match against Manchester United, Klopp was vague but suggested he expects all three to be in contention to play on Sunday as they return to training shortly. “I wait really until they are on the pitch and somebody tells me they are allowed to do the full session,” Klopp told the official Liverpool website. “It looks like Joel will be in, it looks like Fabinho will be in maybe a day later, I’m not sure. Dejan, maybe he can be in as well.”

Matip’s return is maybe the most welcome of the news, considering the 28-year-old had cemented a spot as Virgil Van Dijk‘s first-choice center-back partner through the back half of last season and first half of this campaign. He has been missing since late October with a knee injury, having made just seven Premier League appearances this season.

Lovren stood in for Matip once the latter went down injured, but that didn’t last long as the Croatian international suffered a hamstring injury in early December, having made just eight league appearances himself. He went down in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth, replaced just before halftime.

Midfielder Fabinho had occasionally moved to the back line as well to serve as cover, but he also suffered an injury and has been missing since late November. An ankle injury felled the Brazilian who was rounding into form in the Liverpool midfield and also performed well as a fill-in defender. He has missed eight league matches but could be on his way back soon.

The host of returners for Liverpool are returning at an opportune time. Liverpool has back-to-back tough Premier League games against Manchester United and Wolves less than a week apart, followed by an FA Cup match next weekend and a visit to West Ham three days later. The Champions League knockout stags also begin in about a month, so getting returners up to speed soon will be of the utmost importance.