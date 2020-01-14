More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Liverpool readying for imminent return of 3 injured players

By Kyle BonnJan 14, 2020, 8:10 AM EST
One of the most impressive parts of Liverpool’s dominance this season has been the number of injuries Jurgen Klopp has been saddled with amid heavy fixture congestion. That’s about to be somewhat alleviated.

Especially along the back line, Klopp faced an injury crisis after center-backs Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren went down with long-term injuries, while fill-in Fabinho was also left sidelined after deputizing at the back for a bit. All three should now be set to return soon, according to the German boss.

Speaking ahead of the club’s weekend match against Manchester United, Klopp was vague but suggested he expects all three to be in contention to play on Sunday as they return to training shortly. “I wait really until they are on the pitch and somebody tells me they are allowed to do the full session,” Klopp told the official Liverpool website. “It looks like Joel will be in, it looks like Fabinho will be in maybe a day later, I’m not sure. Dejan, maybe he can be in as well.”

Matip’s return is maybe the most welcome of the news, considering the 28-year-old had cemented a spot as Virgil Van Dijk‘s first-choice center-back partner through the back half of last season and first half of this campaign. He has been missing since late October with a knee injury, having made just seven Premier League appearances this season.

Lovren stood in for Matip once the latter went down injured, but that didn’t last long as the Croatian international suffered a hamstring injury in early December, having made just eight league appearances himself. He went down in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth, replaced just before halftime.

Midfielder Fabinho had occasionally moved to the back line as well to serve as cover, but he also suffered an injury and has been missing since late November. An ankle injury felled the Brazilian who was rounding into form in the Liverpool midfield and also performed well as a fill-in defender. He has missed eight league matches but could be on his way back soon.

The host of returners for Liverpool are returning at an opportune time. Liverpool has back-to-back tough Premier League games against Manchester United and Wolves less than a week apart, followed by an FA Cup match next weekend and a visit to West Ham three days later. The Champions League knockout stags also begin in about a month, so getting returners up to speed soon will be of the utmost importance.

Fifth annual SheBelieves Cup field includes USWNT, England

Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2020, 10:02 PM EST
The Women’s World Cup champion U.S. team will face Spain and England, two teams it defeated on the way to the title, as well as Japan in the fifth annual SheBelieves Cup kicking off in March.

Doubleheader matches in the round robin-style tournament will be held in Orlando, Florida, on March 5, in Harrison, New Jersey, on March 8 and in Frisco, Texas, on March 11.

Tenth-ranked Japan and No. 6 England have both made the field for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The top-ranked United States plays in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament starting later this month.

The U.S. defeated Spain in the round of 16 at last year’s World Cup in France before beating England in the semifinals.

Spain is making its debut in the SheBelieves Cup. Japan is making its second appearance in the tournament and England its fourth.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 17.

Transfer rumor roundup: Kabasele to Arsenal, Man Utd; Spurs, Newcastle eye Cyprien

Premier League transfer rumors
John Walton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2020, 9:06 PM EST
Oh, the rumors are picking up around England…

Newcastle United is looking into perhaps the perfect cure for what ails them, but faces competition from Spurs.

The Magpies have incredible depth at the back and have made good investment across the top, but have been lacking a star midfielder to drive the attack since Yohan Cabaye or Georginio Wijnaldum.

Enter Wylan Cyprien, the $30 million rated Nice playmaker.

Cyprien, 24, has seven goals and three assists for Nice this season. Ranked 10th in Ligue 1 for goals and shots, he’s also a terrific passer and quality on set pieces.

Why Nice would sell him in season is the question, and it seems likely Patrick Vieira would revolt if his top playmaker left with the club in competition for the Champions League places.

The Magpies are the least likely of a host of teams reportedly chasing Watford defender Christian Kabasele.

The 28-year-old Belgian center back is very much wanted by the Vicarage Road set, but will enter the final year of his contract next summer.

If Watford cannot lock him down, he’ll have no shortage of suitors. Le 10 Sport links Newcastle, Manchester United, Arsenal, and West Ham wil his services.

Kabasele has appeared 88 times for the Hornets since arriving from Genk, pitching in five goals. It’s odd to see him linked with Newcastle, as he’s more needed at the other reported members of the trio.

Aston Villa is not messing around when it comes to January transfer targets.

The Villans have already added Pepe Reina, and are reportedly seeking another pair of Serie A stars.

Jose Callejon and Fernando Llorente will be familiar to most who watch the European game.

The former, 32, has a goal and eight assists for the Neapolitans this season as part of a glittering career. The latter arrived from Spurs this summer and has four goals on the season.

Villa definitely needs a center forward with Wesley Moraes out for the season, but Llorente has scored more than six goals in a season since his 15-goal campaign for Swansea City in 2016/17.

Man City finding record form in historic race… to second

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2020, 7:57 PM EST
Last season saw Liverpool become perhaps the hardest-luck second-place team in soccer history, millimeters and a referee’s watch stopping a club deserving of a title.

While the points might not be there for the runners-up this go-round, we’ve got a case of turnabout being fair play for the sky blue side of Manchester.

Pep Guardiola‘s Man City is on pace for 81 points, a total worthy of a title winner as recently as Leicester City’s 2015/16 miracle run.

City served a reminder of its potency on Sunday when it dialed up six goals to down Aston Villa with ease and without Raheem Sterling. It’s the 19th time in 22 matches that City has scored multiple goals, putting them on pace to break their own Premier League record for goals in a season.

City scored 106 times in their remarkable 2017/18 season, and Sunday’s show puts them on track for 107. And Pep Guardiola’s men still face the Premier League’s four worst defenses, three of those fixtures coming at the Etihad Stadium.

Individually, Sergio Aguero is breaking records held by names like Henry and Shearer, and Kevin De Bruyne may take down another of Henry’s nearly-immortal marks.

Perhaps because City and Liverpool have been so wonderful the past two seasons, we’re overlooking both.

The numbers people say so.

FiveThirtyEight says City remains the second-best team in the world — yes, the world — despite its relative table problems. The two-time reigning PL champs are closer to passing Liverpool than they are to dipping beind third place Bayern Munich (who, it must be noted, is not leading its league).

While the Reds are unbeaten and the reigning Champions League winners, City sits second despite long absences for arguably their most important tactical player of two seasons ago (Leroy Sane) and last season (Aymeric Laporte).

They’ve also been unlucky on the whole this season, according to the expected goals table, and have scored 12 more goals than anyone else in the league (No. 2 Liverpool has played one less match).

In case you’re wondering, the PL has five teams in the model’s Top 20. Chelsea (9th), Manchester United (12th), Tottenham Hotspur (14th), and Leicester City (16th) are bossing the numbers game in Europe. Norwich City is the lowest, at 125th, joining Newcastle (104th) and Aston Villa (109th) as the only PL teams outside the Top 100.

Liverpool is carving its name in history this season, and we’ll doubtlessly spend the better part of the next four months singing their deserved praises. Quietly, however, City may be writing almost as impressive a tale and — perhaps, presuming a healthy-enough Laporte — one that ends on May 30 in Turkey.

PL Club Power Rankings: Week 22

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2020, 7:14 PM EST
The Premier League table’s Top Two is back to what we’ve seen for most of the season. Our Club Power Rankings are following suit, and honestly we’d be stunned if they change the rest of the way.

Look: Liverpool and Manchester City may be the two best clubs in the world, even with and perhaps because of the latter’s injury crisis.

The numbers are backing that up.

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

20. Norwich City — Can versatile Lukas Rupp help steady the midfield?
Last week: 20
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 4-0 at Man Utd
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

19. Aston Villa — Welcome back Pepe Reina. Enjoy your first proper relegation scrap.
Last week: 17
Season high: 6
Season low: 19
Last match: Lost 6-1 v. Man City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Brighton

18. Bournemouth — If the manager was anyone other than a club legend, he may’ve been fired. That’s a credit to the Cherries, as they wouldn’t be luring anyone better than Eddie Howe, anyway.
Last week: 19
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Watford
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Norwich City

17. Burnley — Sean Dyche has done enough if similar situations to make us leery of doubting him, but talent-wise this is one of his biggest challenges yet.
Last week: 18
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 3-0 at Chelsea
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Leicester City

16. West Ham United — David Moyes isn’t going to win them all. Beating his longtime club would be a boon.
Last week: 15
Season high: 5
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 1-0 at Sheffield United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Everton

15. Newcastle United — There’s something about the spirit in this injury-riddled side, who is somehow getting by without Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles.
Last week: 16
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Wolves
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Chelsea

14. Crystal Palace — Speaking of injury crises, the Eagles somehow keep collecting points despite a status nearer to bare bones than adequate.
Last week: 12
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Arsenal
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Man City

13. Watford — Fortune 500 companies ought to call Nigel Pearson and give him some sort of ‘Terry Tate, Office Linebacker’ role.
Last week: 14
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 3-0 at Bournemouth
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Spurs

12. Brighton and Hove Albion — No shame in a 1-0 loss to Everton, but there’s no reward in performing well but dipping into a relegation fight. Three points from Villa on Saturday will bring some comfort.
Last week: 10
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 1-0 at Everton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Aston Villa

11. Arsenal — Looking steadier at the back and due for a big offensive day.
Last week: 11
Season high: 4
Season low: 13
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Palace
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United

10. Everton — We may be learning that Marco Silva might’ve alerted the world to Richarlison, but Carlo Ancelotti is capable of optimizing him.
Last week: 14
Season high: 5
Season low: 19
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Brighton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at West Ham United

9. Southampton — Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s red and white army isn’t welcome on anyone’s fixture list. A win over Wolves puts them in frame for Europa League qualification. Wild swings.
Last week: 13
Season high: 8
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 2-1 at Leicester City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Wolves

8. Wolves — Suddenly winless in four matches with a total of two goals. Honestly, it’s quite surprising. Are they running out of gas?
Last week: 7
Season high: 3
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Newcastle
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Saints

7. Tottenham Hotspur — With Boro in the FA Cup, Watford away, and Norwich City at home, Jose Mourinho has a chance to build confidence before a brutal run of February fixtures including Man City, Villa, RB Leipzig, and Chelsea.
Last week: 6
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Liverpool
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Watford

6. Sheffield United — Barring a PL-record season from Liverpool, wouldn’t it be reasonable for a UEL-qualifying Wilder to be named PFA Manager of the Year?
Last week: 8
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 1-0 v. West Ham
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Arsenal

5. Leicester City — The Foxes aren’t in danger of a long fall, but Brendan Rodgers could really use a win — gritty or otherwise — at Turf Moor.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 10
Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Saints
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Burnley

4. Chelsea — Quietly unbeaten in four after their terribly uneven December.
Last week: 4
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Won 3-0 v. Burnley
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle

3. Manchester United — Here’s a question for United fans given the success of its star loanee at Blades: What’s his price tag? David De Gea is still in his 20s, and Sheffield United’s goalkeeper is playing out of his mind on loan.
Last week: 5
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Won 4-0 v. Norwich City
Up next: 11:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Liverpool

2. Man City — They’re wonderful. There’s a bit of turnabout is fair play to what could legit wind up as an 85-90 point season falling 10 points shy of a title, given what City did to Liverpool last season. On pace to break their own record for goals in a Premier League season.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 6
Last match: Won 6-1 at Aston Villa
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Crystal Palace

1. Liverpool — The grittiest grits to ever grit, and a lesson in buying into a system. A lot of teams could press the way the Reds do, but getting the players to commit to  it at this religious a rate is insane.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 1-0 at Spurs
Up next: 11:30 p.m. ET Sunday v. Man Utd