Watford signs Udinese forward Pussetto

Watford has continued its familial relationship with Italian club Udinese, signing forward Ignacio Pussetto to a four-and-a-half year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

Reports state that Pussetto joined via a $9.1 million transfer fee.

[ MORE: Watford FA Cup match postponed ]

Hornets owner Gino Pozzo is the son of Udinese owner Giampaolo Pozzo, and the two clubs have often operated with an extremely close relationships sending players back and forth on loans or purchase deals.

Pussetto joined Udinese in the summer of 2018 from Argentine club Huracan. The 24-year-old was a regular in the starting lineup last season scoring four goals and assisting five more across 35 Serie A appearances. This season, however, he has struggled to nail down a starting spot, making 18 league appearances but just two starts. That has led to his paltry goal haul of one, while not picking up any assists.

Watford has turned things around in Premier League play, failing to pick up its first win of the season until topping Manchester United on December 22. Since then, the club has gone unbeaten, with four wins and a draw over that span.

Follow @the_bonnfire