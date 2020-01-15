Ecuador unveils new logo with striking video, announces new men’s coach

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ecuador unveiled its new crest in spell-binding fashion this week.

Rather than roll out a graphic and point to each part of the logo with an explanation of what it represents, the federation chose a more artistic route.

The Andean condor is no longer perched atop the crest, rather represented in the lettering (see below).

The federation has also announced the hiring of Jordi Cruyff as its latest manager. Three of its last four coaches have overseen four or fewer matches.

Cruyff, the son of legendary Johan, represented the Netherlands and Catalonia as a player, and has managed Maccabi Tel Aviv and Chinese side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

The men’s national team is bidding to qualify for its fourth World Cup in six tries after missing out in 2018. Their Copa America 2020 group includes Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, and Qatar.

Ecuador’s future has promise; Its U-20 side finished third at this summer’s World Cup after eliminating the U.S. in the quarterfinals.

Here’s the aforementioned video.