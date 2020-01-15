More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Former England forward Eni Aluko retires

Associated PressJan 15, 2020, 8:48 AM EST
Former England striker Eni Aluko retired from professional soccer on Wednesday, ending a career in which she became a prolific scorer for multiple teams and accused one of her international coaches of racism.

The 32-year-old Aluko announced her retirement in a post on The Players’ Tribune website, saying she was proud to have been part of a generation of female players who used their “voices and their feet to break barriers all over the world” and moved into a “more empowered position.”

Aluko, who left Juventus in December after 18 months at the Italian club, scored 33 goals in 102 appearances for England but didn’t play for her country after 2016.

The following year, she said she was subjected to “bullying and discrimination” by then-England coach Mark Sampson, which led to the Football Association making a public apology to Eluko after an investigation found Sampson had used racially discriminating remarks toward her in 2014.

As part of the case, it was revealed that an 80,000 pound ($105,000) financial settlement was secretly struck by the FA with Aluko to halt her grievance complaint against Sampson ahead of the European Championship in 2017.

In her post, Aluko said “there have been other moments when I have thought about leaving” soccer.

“I’m talking about the racism, the abuse on social media, all that,” she said. “Women do not earn much in football, we play because we love the game. Sometimes I have thought, `Is it worth it? Do I love you enough?’ And every time the answer has been yes.”

Aluko played for Birmingham, Charlton and Chelsea in England, and also for teams in St. Louis and Atlanta in the United States. She joined Juventus in 2018.

Aluko has also worked in recent years as a newspaper columnist and a TV commentator.

“Some people say that you are just a sport, but you have taught me so much about life,” she wrote in her “thank you” letter to soccer. “You have shown me how to work with others, how to set targets and achieve them, how to embrace challenges. You have given me highs that I never thought were possible, and lows that challenged me to my core – but that also made me strong and resilient.”

Where do Premier League clubs rank on rich list?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2020, 10:42 AM EST
Premier League clubs dominate the ranking of the top 30 teams globally in terms of the revenue they generated during the 2018-19 season.

Deloitte have released their annual Football Money League and Manchester United sit third globally, behind Barcelona and Real Madrid who sit in first and second respectively. it is the first time Barca have ever sat on top of the list, as the world’s top 20 clubs generated revenues of over $11.2 billion between them last season.

11 Premier League clubs sit in the top 30, with Man United joined in the top 20 by Man City (6th), Liverpool (7th), Tottenham (8th, Chelsea (9th), Arsenal (11th), West Ham (18th) and Everton (19th).

Leicester City, Wolves and Crystal Palace sit in 22nd, 25th and 30th respectively.

In terms of the biggest movers, Spurs are in their highest-ever position of eighth as they jumped ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal mostly due to their run to the Champions League final last season. They are expected to stay around that position, or maybe even better it, when the impact of their new stadium is factored in for the next rankings.

Arsenal have slipped two places to 11th, while Man City and Liverpool are closing in on Man United as they continue to struggle to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Below is a look at the top 30 revenue making clubs, the full report from Deloitte can be found here.

Global top 30 (revenue listed in Euros)

1. FC Barcelona – €840.8 million
2. Real Madrid – €757.3m
3. Manchester United – €711.5m
4. Bayern Munich – €660.1m
5. Paris Saint-Germain – €635.9m
6. Manchester City – €610.5m
7. Liverpool – €604.7m
8. Tottenham Hotspur – €521m
9. Chelsea – €513m
10. Juventus – €459.7m
11. Arsenal – €445.6m
12. Borussia Dortmund – €377.1m
13. Atletico Madrid – €367.6m
14. Inter Milan – €364.6m
15. Schalke – €324.8m
16. Roma – €231m
17. Lyon – €220.8m
18. West Ham – €216.4m
19. Everton – €213m
20. Napoli – €207.4m
21. AC Milan – €206.3m
22. Leicester City – €200m
23. Ajax – €199.4m
24. Benfica – €197.6m
25. Wolverhampton Wanderers – €195.5m
26. Valencia – €184.7m
27. Eintracht Frankfurt – €183.8m
28. Zenit Saint Petersburg – €180.4m
29. FC Porto – €176.2m
30. Crystal Palace – €174.5m

Man United cancel Middle East training camp

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2020, 9:53 AM EST
Manchester United have cancelled plans to hold a training camp in the Middles East during their upcoming mid-season player break due to safety fears.

The destination had not been announced but it was believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side had planned to travel to either Qatar or Dubai for a warm weather training break as they do not play for 16 days from Feb. to Feb. 17 due to the new mid-season break implemented by the Premier League.

Asked about United’s change of plans for the winter break, Solskjaer revealed that due to security concerns the trip is off.

“Yes, there are things that worry me more than football,” Solskjaer said. “We were looking at the Middle East but that is definitely not going to happen. We will stay in Europe.”

This follows the USMNT’s decision to cancel a training camp in Qatar this month, while Ajax’s Dutch-American defender Sergino Dest recently left their camp in Qatar due to not feeling safe in the region.

Iran launched missile attacks on army bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq last week, as tensions continue following an American drone strike which killed the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s powerful Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani. A Ukrainian International Airlines plane was also accidentally shot down in Tehran, killing all 176 passengers.

It is expected that United will now instead travel to Spain or Portugal for some warm weather training.

Tottenham sign Gedson Fernandes

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2020, 7:52 AM EST
Tottenham have signed Gedson Fernandes on an initial 18-month loan from Benfica with an option to buy.

Fernandes, 21, had been linked with Manchester United, West Ham and Chelsea but he has landed in north London as Jose Mourinho’s first signing as Spurs boss.

The Portuguese international has been out of favor at Benfica in recent months but is highly regarded in his homeland and the attacking midfielder would appear to be a direct replacement for Christian Eriksen who is edging towards a January move to Inter Milan.

Speaking about his arrival, Fernandes was determined to make his loan to Spurs a success. If he does so, the transfer fee for a permanent move is believed to be in the region of $70 million.

Spurs need reinforcements, that much is clear, as they’re now nine points off the top four in the Premier League and will be without leading goalscorer Harry Kane.

Gedson will add creativity and flair in central midfield and although he is young, with Moussa Sissoko out injured and Eriksen likely leaving in the coming weeks, he will get plenty of opportunities to play.

Mourinho’s first signing is one for the future and with Japhet Tanganga breaking through over the last week, all of a sudden this Spurs team has a more youthful look to it.

That’s probably a good thing as plenty of the established stars have had seasons to forget up until this point. A new era is being ushered in at Spurs and it will be very interesting to see how much business Mourinho does this month with a new striker, right back, center back and holding midfielder needed.

If Mourinho can convince Daniel Levy to at least sign one or two more players then Spurs could just hang in the top four race between now and the end of the season.

Chelsea opt not to sign Ake despite buy-back option

Photo by Marc Atkins/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 14, 2020, 9:10 PM EST
Chelsea have ended their interest in Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake — for now, at least — despite holding a $52-million buy-back option on the former Blues defender.

Ake, who has shone ever so brightly for Bournemouth over the last 18 months, would fetch a transfer fee much closer to $100 million in any transfer not involving a pre-negotiated fee.

Chelsea have been looking at Ake as one of a number of options since having their transfer ban reduced ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Of course, the possibility of re-acquiring Ake at a heavily discounted price — should the Cherries ultimately be relegated from the Premier League — certainly exists, and could very well be part of Chelsea’s plan for a long-term defensive rebuild. The only potential problem that could create is that other clubs would then be able to do the same, assuming Chelsea and Bournemouth haven’t also negotiated a (smaller) buy-back fee in the event of relegation.