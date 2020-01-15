Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup’s fourth round fixture list is complete, pending one water-logged reschedule, after Manchester United and Cardiff City picked up wins on Wednesday.

United’s win came at a cost, as Marcus Rashford limped off with a back injury.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Watford and Tranmere Rovers face a replay next week after seeing their Tuesday match moved due to an unplayable pitch.

Spurs outlasted Middlesbrough on Tuesday to headline a host of replays.

As for Wednesday…

Manchester United v. Wolves

The visitors thought that they’d gone ahead early, but an inadvertent handball was caught by VAR to keep the score 0-0.

Red-hot Juan Mata made the difference with a delightful run to meet Anthony Martial‘s through ball, dinking the ball over John Ruddy in the 67th minute.

What a goal from one of the serially underappreciated players of his generation.

Carlisle United 3-4 Cardiff City

League Two relegation candidates Carlisle showed well against their Championship visitors, taking a lead through Nathan Thomas.

Cardiff scored the next three goals of the match, but Harry McKirdy twice pulled the hosts back within a goal at 3-2 and 4-3.

It was just too big an ask of the Cumbrians, though, as Aden Flint’s double joined goals from Josh Murphy and Danny Ward to make it 4-2 before the hour mark.

FA Cup fourth round schedule

Jan. 24

Northampton Town v. Derby County

QPR v. Sheffield Wednesday

Jan. 25

Brentford v. Leicester City

Southampton v. Tottenham Hotspur

Millwall v. Sheffield United

Reading v. Cardiff City

West Ham v. West Brom

Burnley v. Norwich City

Coventry City v. Birmingham City

Newcastle United v. Oxford United

Portsmouth v. Barnsley

Hull City v. Chelsea

Jan. 26

Man City v. Fulham

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v. Manchester United

Shrewsbury Town v. Liverpool

Jan. 27

Bournemouth v. Arsenal