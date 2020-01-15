The FA Cup’s fourth round fixture list is complete, pending one water-logged reschedule, after Manchester United and Cardiff City picked up wins on Wednesday.
United’s win came at a cost, as Marcus Rashford limped off with a back injury.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Watford and Tranmere Rovers face a replay next week after seeing their Tuesday match moved due to an unplayable pitch.
Spurs outlasted Middlesbrough on Tuesday to headline a host of replays.
As for Wednesday…
Manchester United v. Wolves
The visitors thought that they’d gone ahead early, but an inadvertent handball was caught by VAR to keep the score 0-0.
Red-hot Juan Mata made the difference with a delightful run to meet Anthony Martial‘s through ball, dinking the ball over John Ruddy in the 67th minute.
What a goal from one of the serially underappreciated players of his generation.
Ice cold from @juanmata8 🥶#EmiratesFACup @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/uF743VPOZO
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 15, 2020
Carlisle United 3-4 Cardiff City
League Two relegation candidates Carlisle showed well against their Championship visitors, taking a lead through Nathan Thomas.
Cardiff scored the next three goals of the match, but Harry McKirdy twice pulled the hosts back within a goal at 3-2 and 4-3.
It was just too big an ask of the Cumbrians, though, as Aden Flint’s double joined goals from Josh Murphy and Danny Ward to make it 4-2 before the hour mark.
FA Cup fourth round schedule
Jan. 24
Northampton Town v. Derby County
QPR v. Sheffield Wednesday
Jan. 25
Brentford v. Leicester City
Southampton v. Tottenham Hotspur
Millwall v. Sheffield United
Reading v. Cardiff City
West Ham v. West Brom
Burnley v. Norwich City
Coventry City v. Birmingham City
Newcastle United v. Oxford United
Portsmouth v. Barnsley
Hull City v. Chelsea
Jan. 26
Man City v. Fulham
Watford or Tranmere Rovers v. Manchester United
Shrewsbury Town v. Liverpool
Jan. 27
Bournemouth v. Arsenal