Maurizio Sarri praises Ronaldo over Messi
Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Sarri: ‘Annoying’ that Ronaldo has less Ballons d’Or than Messi

By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2020, 9:02 PM EST
Maurizio Sarri has a lot of work to do as Juventus boss.

The former Chelsea manager needs to battle critics of his style and background, all while tending to the egos of one of the biggest teams in the world.

And one of those egos is possibly the largest on record.

That’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not take part in Juve’s 4-0 cup win over Udinese on Wednesday but still got plenty of airtime in Sarri’s post-match presser.

Sarri went to great lengths to describe the details of Ronaldo’s sinus infection, which comes with Ronaldo in red-hot form. The Portuguese 34-year-old has nine goals in his last six games.

The manager went on to take a shot at Lionel Messi on his player’s behalf, seemingly at random. From Football-Italia:

“I would like to help Ronaldo win a sixth Ballon d’Or, as seeing someone out there with one more than him is a little annoying… In future, Dybala can challenge for the same objective, as he can make his mark on world football for years to come.”

Without even getting into the discussion of whether there’s a single season that Messi won the Ballon d’Or over Ronaldo and didn’t deserve it (and vice versa) well… what now?

What’s Sarri doing? Assuming no one planted this bug in his ear, it’s an odd one. Your team just waxed a Serie A opponent, and Paulo Dybala got to shine without sharing the spotlight with CR7 for once. Two goals and one assist and he gets to hear about how one day he might be on his sick teammate’s level? Nah.

Look, Ronaldo is a wonderful player, and generational talent and one of the best to ever put on boots. At some point, his insufferable ego cloys the dish. Yes, it’s on brand, but there are a lot better roads to trod.

Then again, it’s probably of extreme import for Sarri to stay on his man’s good side.

Juve leads Inter in the scudetto race by two points after 19 match days.

Men in Blazers podcast: Spurs-Liverpool and Mourinho’s vendettas

Men in Blazers podcast
@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2020, 8:07 PM EST
Rog and Davo are here for all of your Premier League needs, and have dished up a brand new podcast.

The boys discuss Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, leading with Jose Mourinho’s distaste for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, and then roll through the rest of the weekend.

Rog also spoke with famous Everton fan Speedo Mick about his class brand of charitable support.

Ecuador unveils new logo with striking video, announces new men’s coach

Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/Afp/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2020, 7:19 PM EST
Ecuador unveiled its new crest in spell-binding fashion this week.

Rather than roll out a graphic and point to each part of the logo with an explanation of what it represents, the federation chose a more artistic route.

The Andean condor is no longer perched atop the crest, rather represented in the lettering (see below).

The federation has also announced the hiring of Jordi Cruyff as its latest manager. Three of its last four coaches have overseen four or fewer matches.

Cruyff, the son of legendary Johan, represented the Netherlands and Catalonia as a player, and has managed Maccabi Tel Aviv and Chinese side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

The men’s national team is bidding to qualify for its fourth World Cup in six tries after missing out in 2018. Their Copa America 2020 group includes Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, and Qatar.

Ecuador’s future has promise; Its U-20 side finished third at this summer’s World Cup after eliminating the U.S. in the quarterfinals.

Here’s the aforementioned video.

Borussia Dortmund promotes USMNT prospect Reyna to first team

Borussia Dortmund promotes Giovanni Reyna
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2020, 6:26 PM EST
Giovanni Reyna may play a role in Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title push.

Reyna has shown a lot to Dortmund in just over a half-year, as the Bundesliga outfit promoted the 17-year-old American playmaker to its senior team on Wednesday.

Reports that Reyna would join BVB circulated for almost a year before he signed on July 1, and he’s done exceptionally well in the academy.

BVB tracked Reyna for a long, long time, but we wonder whether they saw this move happening so quickly. Manager Lucien Favre praised Reyna for fitting into BVB’s system,.

From Bundesliga.com:

“He presented himself well in Marbella, that’s why we want to put him on a much higher level at training,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. “We want to develop him to a full-fledged player of Borussia Dortmund.”

Reyna has eight goals and eight assists in 16 matches between the UEFA Youth League and the U-19 Bundesliga.

Dortmund is seven points back of leaders RB Leipzig, and is alive in the Champions League and German Cup. There will be plenty of chances to get some first team run, even at his age.

Reyna is the sixt#h teen in Dortmund’s senior squad, joining high-profile stars Jadon Sancho (19) and Erling Braut Haland (19) as well as Mateu Morey (19), Tobias Raschl (19), and Luca Unbehaun (18).

Giovanni is a New York City FC academy product and the son of USMNT legend and Man City player Claudio Reyna. His rise has arguably been more monitored than Christian Pulisic before him.

Solskjaer talks Rashford injury, ‘finally’ beating Wolves

Manchester United's Solskjaer talks Rashford injury
Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2020, 5:32 PM EST
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was going to give Marcus Rashford his first match day off since Dec. 12.

He didn’t, and he regrets it.

Solskjaer plucked his star striker off the bench in the 64th minute and removed him 16 minutes later after a back injury hobbled the 22-year-old.

“Yes, it backfired,” Solskjaer said, via the BBC. “You got to take them once in a while. He’ll be tested in the next few days – we have to see for Sunday. He couldn’t run. He struggled a little bit with his back and got another knock. It didn’t help.”

Rashford played just 20 minutes in the first meeting between the two on Jan. 4, but started eight other matches in the last 34 days. He went 90 minutes in five of those outings.

The injury, possibly minor, threatens to overshadow a terrific Juan Mata goal as Manchester United earned a date with either Watford and Tranmere Rovers in the fourth round.

The 1-0 win is United’s first over Wolves in six tries since the latter was promoted in 2018 (three draws, two losses).

“I think you can see it was two teams towards the end that were tired. End to end and an open game – sometimes that doesn’t suit us,” Solskjaer said. “We’re delighted to beat Wolves finally. Juan Mata is different class. He’s got the skill, composure and even pace.”

Mata’s looked great in consecutive matches, and he’s gonna need to do it more often if Rashford is unable to go for any prolonged period.