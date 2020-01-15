Manchester United have cancelled plans to hold a training camp in the Middles East during their upcoming mid-season player break due to safety fears.
The destination had not been announced but it was believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side had planned to travel to either Qatar or Dubai for a warm weather training break as they do not play for 16 days from Feb. to Feb. 17 due to the new mid-season break implemented by the Premier League.
Asked about United’s change of plans for the winter break, Solskjaer revealed that due to security concerns the trip is off.
“Yes, there are things that worry me more than football,” Solskjaer said. “We were looking at the Middle East but that is definitely not going to happen. We will stay in Europe.”
This follows the USMNT’s decision to cancel a training camp in Qatar this month, while Ajax’s Dutch-American defender Sergino Dest recently left their camp in Qatar due to not feeling safe in the region.
Iran launched missile attacks on army bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq last week, as tensions continue following an American drone strike which killed the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s powerful Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani. A Ukrainian International Airlines plane was also accidentally shot down in Tehran, killing all 176 passengers.
It is expected that United will now instead travel to Spain or Portugal for some warm weather training.