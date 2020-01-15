Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford injured in FA Cup v. Wolves

Marcus Rashford limped off the Old Trafford pitch on Wednesday, putting a damper on Manchester United’s 1-0 lead over Wolves in an FA Cup replay.
Rashford was able to return to the pitch long enough to let Jesse Lingard warm up properly, which has to be considered a positive side.
The 22-year-old held his back after getting treatment on the pitch, eventually crumpling to the turf.
Rashford has 19 goals and five assists in 31 matches this season, and would be key to any United hopes of ending Liverpool’s unbeaten season this weekend.
The Red Devils then face Burnley, Man City (League Cup semi second leg), Wolves, and Chelsea before restarting Europa League play on Feb. 20.
They’ll also meet Tranmere Rovers or Watford should they hold on to beat Wolves on Wednesday.
Rog also spoke with famous Everton fan Speedo Mick about his class brand of charitable support.
Ecuador unveiled its new crest in spell-binding fashion this week.
Rather than roll out a graphic and point to each part of the logo with an explanation of what it represents, the federation chose a more artistic route.
The Andean condor is no longer perched atop the crest, rather represented in the lettering (see below).
The federation has also announced the hiring of Jordi Cruyff as its latest manager. Three of its last four coaches have overseen four or fewer matches.
Cruyff, the son of legendary Johan, represented the Netherlands and Catalonia as a player, and has managed Maccabi Tel Aviv and Chinese side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.
The men’s national team is bidding to qualify for its fourth World Cup in six tries after missing out in 2018. Their Copa America 2020 group includes Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, and Qatar.
Ecuador’s future has promise; Its U-20 side finished third at this summer’s World Cup after eliminating the U.S. in the quarterfinals.
Here’s the aforementioned video.
Giovanni Reyna may play a role in Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title push.
Reyna has shown a lot to Dortmund in just over a half-year, as the Bundesliga outfit promoted the 17-year-old American playmaker to its senior team on Wednesday.
Reports that Reyna would join BVB circulated for almost a year before he signed on July 1, and he’s done exceptionally well in the academy.
BVB tracked Reyna for a long, long time, but we wonder whether they saw this move happening so quickly. Manager Lucien Favre praised Reyna for fitting into BVB’s system,.
From Bundesliga.com:
“He presented himself well in Marbella, that’s why we want to put him on a much higher level at training,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. “We want to develop him to a full-fledged player of Borussia Dortmund.”
Reyna has eight goals and eight assists in 16 matches between the UEFA Youth League and the U-19 Bundesliga.
Dortmund is seven points back of leaders RB Leipzig, and is alive in the Champions League and German Cup. There will be plenty of chances to get some first team run, even at his age.
Reyna is the sixt#h teen in Dortmund’s senior squad, joining high-profile stars Jadon Sancho (19) and Erling Braut Haland (19) as well as Mateu Morey (19), Tobias Raschl (19), and Luca Unbehaun (18).
Giovanni is a New York City FC academy product and the son of USMNT legend and Man City player Claudio Reyna. His rise has arguably been more monitored than Christian Pulisic before him.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was going to give Marcus Rashford his first match day off since Dec. 12.
He didn’t, and he regrets it.
Solskjaer plucked his star striker off the bench in the 64th minute and removed him 16 minutes later after a back injury hobbled the 22-year-old.
“Yes, it backfired,” Solskjaer said, via the BBC. “You got to take them once in a while. He’ll be tested in the next few days – we have to see for Sunday. He couldn’t run. He struggled a little bit with his back and got another knock. It didn’t help.”
Rashford played just 20 minutes in the first meeting between the two on Jan. 4, but started eight other matches in the last 34 days. He went 90 minutes in five of those outings.
The injury, possibly minor, threatens to overshadow a terrific Juan Mata goal as Manchester United earned a date with either Watford and Tranmere Rovers in the fourth round.
The 1-0 win is United’s first over Wolves in six tries since the latter was promoted in 2018 (three draws, two losses).
“I think you can see it was two teams towards the end that were tired. End to end and an open game – sometimes that doesn’t suit us,” Solskjaer said. “We’re delighted to beat Wolves finally. Juan Mata is different class. He’s got the skill, composure and even pace.”
Mata’s looked great in consecutive matches, and he’s gonna need to do it more often if Rashford is unable to go for any prolonged period.