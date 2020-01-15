Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford injured in FA Cup v. Wolves

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Marcus Rashford limped off the Old Trafford pitch on Wednesday, putting a damper on Manchester United’s 1-0 lead over Wolves in an FA Cup replay.

Rashford was able to return to the pitch long enough to let Jesse Lingard warm up properly, which has to be considered a positive side.

The 22-year-old held his back after getting treatment on the pitch, eventually crumpling to the turf.

Rashford has 19 goals and five assists in 31 matches this season, and would be key to any United hopes of ending Liverpool’s unbeaten season this weekend.

The Red Devils then face Burnley, Man City (League Cup semi second leg), Wolves, and Chelsea before restarting Europa League play on Feb. 20.

They’ll also meet Tranmere Rovers or Watford should they hold on to beat Wolves on Wednesday.