Three European players found new homes in Major League Soccer on Wednesday.

LAFC has reached to the Eredivisie for help with its goalkeeping.

The reigning Supporters’ Shield winners have signed Kenneth Vermeer from Feyenoord.

Vermeer, 34, comes with five Netherlands caps and 271 senior appearances between Ajax and Feyenoord, which is notable given the long and fierce rivalry between them.

He had played 25 times this season, keeping six clean sheets. From LAFC.com:

“Kenneth is an experienced goalkeeper with an impressive track record of competing at the highest levels throughout his career,” said LAFC EVP & General Manager John Thorrington. “We are confident that he will immediately fortify our goalkeeping core, and we look forward to welcoming him to the City of Los Angeles.”

The club did not re-sign Tyler Miller and still has 24-year-old Pablo Sisniega on the books. Sisniega played nine times for Bob Bradley‘s bunch last season.

Meanwhile, Colorado has fortified its attack with a new Designated Player from Denmark and a French winger who played last season with Toronto FC.

The DP comes with Champions League and Europa League experience, as Younes Namli arrives on loan from Krasnodar.

Namli, 25, made his name in the Netherlands with PEC Zwolle and Heerenveen, collecting 13 goals with 17 assists in 108 appearances.

Here’s Rapids general manager Padraig Smith, from ColoradoRapids.com:

“He’s been a consistently strong performer in the Eredivisie, a league we believe translates well to MLS, and has shown a great ability on the ball and in creating clear scoring opportunities for his teammates as well as getting on the scoresheet himself. We’re excited to finally have him join the club and expect him to be a difference maker for us.”

The Rapids also signed Nicolas Benezet, who scored thrice in 13 appearances for TFC after 86 matches with Guingamp in France. He scored 12 times with 10 assists in that tenure.

