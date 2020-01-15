Men in Blazers podcast: Spurs-Liverpool and Mourinho’s vendettas

Rog and Davo are here for all of your Premier League needs, and have dished up a brand new podcast.
The boys discuss Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, leading with Jose Mourinho’s distaste for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, and then roll through the rest of the weekend.
Rog also spoke with famous Everton fan Speedo Mick about his class brand of charitable support.
All Hail @speedomick, the life-affirming redemption story of a gent who embodies the true spirit of @Everton and the city of Liverpool. EPISODE 3 of our @VisitBritain digital travel series "PREMIER LEAGUE WEEKEND 2: ELECTRIC BOOGALOO." #LoveGreatBritain #ITravelForFootball pic.twitter.com/R4cumNpj6f
— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) January 14, 2020