Sometimes, the gossip mill gives us legit laughs.

Gremio executive director Klauss Camara had the distinct privilege of giving a truly wondrous comment regarding one of his players.

“Everton in Everton is a situation that has been coming out more intensely. But there is no proposal put forward.”

The club is Premier League side Everton, and the player is 23-year-old winger Everton Soares. He’s scored 30 of his 47 career senior goals the past two seasons in becoming a 14-times capped Brazil international.

Sky Sports reports that Arsenal, Spurs, and a host of other clubs have registered interest in the player, but that Everton the club may leap into action this January.

That could also make for a lot of difficulties for media, not that that should discourage Carlo Ancelotti or Marcel Brands. Then again, Everton stars for Liverpool might make the world explode in irony.

Could Kalidou Koulibaly end years of life in the transfer rumor roundup by actually transfering this month?

Football.London says the 28-year-old center back wants out of Napoli, and that Manchester United may be willing to pony up the big bucks.

United reportedly bid over $100 million for the player in the summer, and it’s almost certain that United would have to break its own defender transfer fee record to land Koulibaly. He’s been an absolute monster for the Neapolitan set, racking up 232 senior appearances since arriving from Genk.

Partnering with Harry Maguire at center back or joining Maguire and Victor Lindelof in a three-man back line would allow attacking fullback talents Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams to create plenty of headaches for the Premier League.

Koulibaly also has been lauded for his class in discussing the racial abuse he’s suffered in his career.