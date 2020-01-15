More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Transfer rumor roundup: Everton to Everton, Koulibaly to Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaJan 15, 2020, 3:50 PM EST
Sometimes, the gossip mill gives us legit laughs.

Gremio executive director Klauss Camara had the distinct privilege of giving a truly wondrous comment regarding one of his players.

“Everton in Everton is a situation that has been coming out more intensely. But there is no proposal put forward.”

The club is Premier League side Everton, and the player is 23-year-old winger Everton Soares. He’s scored 30 of his 47 career senior goals the past two seasons in becoming a 14-times capped Brazil international.

Sky Sports reports that Arsenal, Spurs, and a host of other clubs have registered interest in the player, but that Everton the club may leap into action this January.

That could also make for a lot of difficulties for media, not that that should discourage Carlo Ancelotti or Marcel Brands. Then again, Everton stars for Liverpool might make the world explode in irony.

Could Kalidou Koulibaly end years of life in the transfer rumor roundup by actually transfering this month?

Football.London says the 28-year-old center back wants out of Napoli, and that Manchester United may be willing to pony up the big bucks.

United reportedly bid over $100 million for the player in the summer, and it’s almost certain that United would have to break its own defender transfer fee record to land Koulibaly. He’s been an absolute monster for the Neapolitan set, racking up 232 senior appearances since arriving from Genk.

Partnering with Harry Maguire at center back or joining Maguire and Victor Lindelof in a three-man back line would allow attacking fullback talents Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams to create plenty of headaches for the Premier League.

Koulibaly also has been lauded for his class in discussing the racial abuse he’s suffered in his career.

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2020, 2:35 PM EST
Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday as the teams separated by just three points in the Premier League table lock horns.

The Red Devils host Wolves after a 0-0 draw at Molineux and although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to continue to rotate his squad, he knows this competition presents a very serious chance to win some silverware this season. So too do Wolves and Nuno Espirito Santo has gone with a full strength team despite a few inconsistent displays in recent weeks.

Whoever prevails at Old Trafford will face a trip to either Tranmere Rovers or Watford in the next round, as their replay was postponed on Tuesday due to bad weather across England.

Wednesday’s other FA Cup replay sees fourth-tier Carlisle United host second-tier Cardiff City, as the winner will play away at Reading in the next round. Both games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action from Old Trafford and Brunton Park, as a place in the fourth round awaits and both games will go to extra time and penalties, if needed.

Back coaching in Germany, Klinsmann hunts for paperwork

Associated PressJan 15, 2020, 1:59 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Jurgen Klinsmann’s is facing more than his Bundesliga opponents in his return to coaching. He is also facing the German bureaucracy.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Klinsmann needs to show Germany’s soccer federation, known as the DFB, a valid coaching license to remain officially recognized as head coach of his new club Hertha Berlin as he prepares for Sunday’s game against defending champion Bayern Munich.

Klinsmann continued living in the U.S. after being fired as national team coach in 2016 and said he left the paperwork on the wrong side of the Atlantic.

“It’s lying somewhere in my little house in California, in some drawer. We’ll find it again,” he said Wednesday.

“The things that the DFB needs, all the information, I’ve mailed all that over. It’s all being taken care of. It’s not a problem,” he said.

The paperwork issue was first reported by German newspaper Bild.

Klinsmann didn’t expect to be coaching when he returned to soccer with Hertha. Klinsmann had been tapped to join the club’s supervisory board in early November but ended up being offered the coaching role when Ante Covic was fired following a run of poor results.

Since then, Klinsmann has hauled Hertha away from the threat of relegation with two wins and two draws in his five games in charge.

Africa Cup of Nations moved, Premier League clubs impacted

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2020, 1:42 PM EST
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been moved and it is likely to impact several Premier League clubs.

In a statement the African Football Confederation (CAF) confirmed the switch, as they had previously agreed to hold the tournament in the summer (just like in 2019) but due to the hot weather conditions in host nation Cameroon in the summer time, the Cameroon Football Federation has switched the dates to Jan. 6 to Feb. 6, 2021.

The deputy general secretary of CAF, Tony Baffoe, revealed more details about why the dates have been switched.

“We have reviewed the period of the competition as requested by the Cameroonian party due to unfavourable climatic conditions during the period initially slated. After listening to the various arguments and viewpoints – and in particular from the Cameroonian meteorological authorities, the coaches and players – the representatives of the AFCON organising committee, which received the mandate from CAF Executive Committee to take the decision, has granted this request. A detailed reported shall be presented to the members of the Executive Committee during its next session on 6 February.”

That means the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to name a few, would be missing for over a month of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Liverpool would be the Premier League most impacted with Salah and Mane potentially joined by Naby Keita, while Leicester City would potentially lose Nigerian duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, plus Southampton’s Moussa Djenepo and Sofiane Boufal would be unavailable.

Of course, this over a year out and teams haven’t even qualified for the tournament yet, but this will seriously impact the plans of Premier League clubs.

AFCON tournaments have previously been held in January to February but switched to a summer model for the 2019 edition in Egypt, with clubs across Europe delighted by that decision as they were losing star players at a key part of the season.

Report: Pogba to leave Man United this summer

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 15, 2020, 1:21 PM EST
Paul Pogba is expected to leave Manchester United this summer, according to a report from our partners at Sky Germany.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Pogba, 26, is said to favor a move to Real Madrid in the summer and it is believed his former club Juventus are also keen on a deal for the World Cup winner.

After Pogba stated last summer that he wanted to move on, he remained at United but has played just seven times this season in the Premier League amid several lingering foot and ankle injuries after two failed comebacks.

Due to the complications of selling and buying in January, the report states that United are holding on to Pogba until the summer but it also states they want a transfer fee of over $195 million for their star midfielder.

Given Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, and Man United having a frosty relationship to put it kindly, this saga will rumble on all summer long. Pogba currently has a contract which runs until the summer of 2021 with an option of a further year.

One thing is for sure, it appears United are already trying to move on from Pogba as they’re in talks with Sporting Lisbon’s attacking central midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese international has end product and is a player they wanted to sign in the summer but Sporting’s president refused to sell.

However, with reports stating that Fernandes now wants to move in January, it could appear United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are lining up their dominoes to fall ahead of a possible Pogba departure.

Pogba’s quality is undoubted and in his most recent comeback before getting injured he dazzled in United’s 4-1 win against Newcastle and in a brief cameo against Watford.

His talent is undoubted and although this season he’s been injured, the noises around Pogba suggest he is already thinking about his next challenge. Maybe United are now just going to play him sparingly and not risk a further injury to Pogba, given his huge value in the transfer market.

It would be best for everyone concerned if Pogba moves on this summer and it seems increasingly likely that United and his agent will be locked in an almighty battle during the summer window.