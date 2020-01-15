Tottenham sign Gedson Fernandes

Tottenham have signed Gedson Fernandes on an initial 18-month loan from Benfica with an option to buy.

Fernandes, 21, had been linked with Manchester United, West Ham and Chelsea but he has landed in north London as Jose Mourinho’s first signing as Spurs boss.

The Portuguese international has been out of favor at Benfica in recent months but is highly regarded in his homeland and the attacking midfielder would appear to be a direct replacement for Christian Eriksen who is edging towards a January move to Inter Milan.

Speaking about his arrival, Fernandes was determined to make his loan to Spurs a success. If he does so, the transfer fee for a permanent move is believed to be in the region of $70 million.

🗣️ “It’s one big dream to come to this big Club.” Gedson Fernandes on what it means to join Spurs. #BemVindoGedson ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/8UExvKMBkn — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2020

Spurs need reinforcements, that much is clear, as they’re now nine points off the top four in the Premier League and will be without leading goalscorer Harry Kane.

Gedson will add creativity and flair in central midfield and although he is young, with Moussa Sissoko out injured and Eriksen likely leaving in the coming weeks, he will get plenty of opportunities to play.

Mourinho’s first signing is one for the future and with Japhet Tanganga breaking through over the last week, all of a sudden this Spurs team has a more youthful look to it.

That’s probably a good thing as plenty of the established stars have had seasons to forget up until this point. A new era is being ushered in at Spurs and it will be very interesting to see how much business Mourinho does this month with a new striker, right back, center back and holding midfielder needed.

If Mourinho can convince Daniel Levy to at least sign one or two more players then Spurs could just hang in the top four race between now and the end of the season.

