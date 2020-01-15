Premier League clubs dominate the ranking of the top 30 teams globally in terms of the revenue they generated during the 2018-19 season.

Deloitte have released their annual Football Money League and Manchester United sit third globally, behind Barcelona and Real Madrid who sit in first and second respectively. it is the first time Barca have ever sat on top of the list, as the world’s top 20 clubs generated revenues of over $11.2 billion between them last season.

11 Premier League clubs sit in the top 30, with Man United joined in the top 20 by Man City (6th), Liverpool (7th), Tottenham (8th, Chelsea (9th), Arsenal (11th), West Ham (18th) and Everton (19th).

Leicester City, Wolves and Crystal Palace sit in 22nd, 25th and 30th respectively.

In terms of the biggest movers, Spurs are in their highest-ever position of eighth as they jumped ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal mostly due to their run to the Champions League final last season. They are expected to stay around that position, or maybe even better it, when the impact of their new stadium is factored in for the next rankings.

Arsenal have slipped two places to 11th, while Man City and Liverpool are closing in on Man United as they continue to struggle to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Below is a look at the top 30 revenue making clubs, the full report from Deloitte can be found here.

Global top 30 (revenue listed in Euros)

1. FC Barcelona – €840.8 million

2. Real Madrid – €757.3m

3. Manchester United – €711.5m

4. Bayern Munich – €660.1m

5. Paris Saint-Germain – €635.9m

6. Manchester City – €610.5m

7. Liverpool – €604.7m

8. Tottenham Hotspur – €521m

9. Chelsea – €513m

10. Juventus – €459.7m

11. Arsenal – €445.6m

12. Borussia Dortmund – €377.1m

13. Atletico Madrid – €367.6m

14. Inter Milan – €364.6m

15. Schalke – €324.8m

16. Roma – €231m

17. Lyon – €220.8m

18. West Ham – €216.4m

19. Everton – €213m

20. Napoli – €207.4m

21. AC Milan – €206.3m

22. Leicester City – €200m

23. Ajax – €199.4m

24. Benfica – €197.6m

25. Wolverhampton Wanderers – €195.5m

26. Valencia – €184.7m

27. Eintracht Frankfurt – €183.8m

28. Zenit Saint Petersburg – €180.4m

29. FC Porto – €176.2m

30. Crystal Palace – €174.5m

