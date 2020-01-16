More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Derby County charged by EFL for Financial Fair Play violation

By Kyle BonnJan 16, 2020, 4:09 PM EST
Championship club Derby County has been charged by the EFL for breach of league spending rules in the three-year period ending in June 2018 and will be subject to an independent disciplinary committee.

Clubs that play in the Championship are allowed by EFL Financial Fair Play rules to post losses of no more than $51 million over a three-year period. Derby County posted a $19.1 million during the 2017/18 fiscal year, but that included the highly criticized $104 million sale of Pride Park to owner Mel Morris.

Derby now faces a possible points deduction at the hands of the disciplinary committee, which will hear arguments from both the EFL and from Derby County. No date for the hearing has been announced.

The sale of Pride Park will be a major point of contention during the hearing. With the sale, the club posted a loss of just $10.4 million over the three-year period. However, with Morris acquiring the stadium and leasing it back to the club, the transaction appears to have the sole purpose of doctoring the club’s finances.

The Rams could face a point deduction should they be found guilty. Birmingham City was given a nine-point deduction last March for similar violations. Derby County sits 17th in the Championship table, but have challenged for promotion in the last few years, qualifying for the playoff in three of the last four seasons.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 16, 2020, 2:14 PM EST
Matchweek 22 is here in the Premier League as the games continue to come thick and fast.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Burnley 1-3 Leicester – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

West Ham 1-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)  

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 2-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Liverpool 1-1 Man United – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Southampton 1-2 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Norwich 2-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Newcastle 2-1 Chelsea – (Saturday 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Watford 2-1 Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 16, 2020, 1:33 PM EST
Matchweek 23 of the Premier League season is here, as the games continue to come thick and fast with just another midweek slate coming up next week. You can stream all of the Premier League games live on NBC Sports.

Get in there.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Watford v. Tottenham – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Sheffield United – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Man City v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Norwich v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle v. Chelsea – NBC

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Leicester – NBCSN
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Man United – NBCSN

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 16, 2020, 12:51 PM EST
Our latest Premier League player Power Rankings are here and there is plenty of movement across the top 10.

Stars from Liverpool, Man City, Watford and Southampton dominate our list once again as they continue to surge and rack up wins.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
2. Danny Ings (Southampton) – Even
3. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
4. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
5. Troy Deeney (Watford) – Up 4
6. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – Up 2
7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 6
8. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
9. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry
10. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – New entry
11. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – Down 6
12. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – Up 3
13. Ben Foster (Watford) – Down 3
14. Jack Stephens (Southampton) – Up 4
15. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 3
16. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – Down 3
17. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – New entry
18. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) – Up 2
19. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) – New entry
20. Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) – New entry

How will Liverpool, Man United line up?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 16, 2020, 11:55 AM EST
Liverpool host Manchester United this Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Premier League leaders wlcome their bitter rivals to Anfield.

With Jurgen Klopp‘s side 14 points clear at the top of the table, Man United would love to play the role of spoilers and they are the only team to take points from Liverpool so far this season as they are in a battle for a top four finish. And, just leaving this here, Man United have only lost one of their last 11 Premier League games against Liverpool…

The big team news surrounding this game is whether or not Marcus Rashford will be fit after coming on as a sub in the FA Cup replay against Wolves, then injuring his back and having to come off 16 minutes later.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big decision to make as it is certainly not worth risking Rashford’s long-term fitness, even for a game as important as this one. With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay injured, United’s midfield will likely be manned by Fred and Matic, with either Jesse Lingard or Andreas Pereira playing ahead of them and Mata starting in place of Rashford on the left. In defense it will be interesting to see if Brandon Williams gets the nod over Luke Shaw as he continues his impressive rise, while the rest of the back four picks itself.

The big worry for United is that if Rashford is out injured, they will lose a lot of their pace on the counter as their plan will likely be to sit back and look to hit Liverpool on the break. The gamble will then be whether or not it makes sense to play Mason Greenwood in attack to replace Rashford, with the teenager showing huge potential but an atmosphere like the one at Anfield may be too risky.

As for Klopp, things are very straightforward for him. Liverpool Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren back in training after their lengthy absences but it is unlikely the two center backs will start given Joe Gomez looks steady once again after a run of games alongside the silky brick wall that is Virgil Van Dijk. Oxlade-Chamberlain will play alongside Henderson and Wijnaldum in midfield with Keita and Milner out injured, while Fabinho is also back in training but is unlikely to be rushed back. The front three and full backs pick themselves.

Below we share our potential starting lineups for both teams for the intense battle at Anfield this Sunday.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3)

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Gomez — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Wijnaldum —- Chamberlain —-

—- Salah —- Firmino —- Mane —-

MAN UNITED (4-2-3-1)

—– De Gea —–

— Wan-Bissaka — Lindelof — Maguire — Williams —

—- Fred —- Matic —-

—- James —- Pereira —- Mata —-

—– Martial —–