Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 16, 2020, 2:14 PM EST
Matchweek 22 is here in the Premier League as the games continue to come thick and fast.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-3 Leicester – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 1-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]  

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 2-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 1-1 Man United – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 1-2 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Norwich 2-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Newcastle 2-1 Chelsea – (Saturday 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-1 Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 16, 2020, 1:33 PM EST
Matchweek 23 of the Premier League season is here, as the games continue to come thick and fast with just another midweek slate coming up next week. You can stream all of the Premier League games live on NBC Sports.

Get in there.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Watford v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Sheffield United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man City v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Norwich v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle v. Chelsea – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Leicester – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 16, 2020, 12:51 PM EST
Our latest Premier League player Power Rankings are here and there is plenty of movement across the top 10.

Stars from Liverpool, Man City, Watford and Southampton dominate our list once again as they continue to surge and rack up wins.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
2. Danny Ings (Southampton) – Even
3. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
4. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
5. Troy Deeney (Watford) – Up 4
6. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – Up 2
7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 6
8. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
9. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry
10. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – New entry
11. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – Down 6
12. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – Up 3
13. Ben Foster (Watford) – Down 3
14. Jack Stephens (Southampton) – Up 4
15. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 3
16. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – Down 3
17. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – New entry
18. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) – Up 2
19. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) – New entry
20. Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) – New entry

How will Liverpool, Man United line up?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 16, 2020, 11:55 AM EST
Liverpool host Manchester United this Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Premier League leaders wlcome their bitter rivals to Anfield.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

With Jurgen Klopp‘s side 14 points clear at the top of the table, Man United would love to play the role of spoilers and they are the only team to take points from Liverpool so far this season as they are in a battle for a top four finish. And, just leaving this here, Man United have only lost one of their last 11 Premier League games against Liverpool…

The big team news surrounding this game is whether or not Marcus Rashford will be fit after coming on as a sub in the FA Cup replay against Wolves, then injuring his back and having to come off 16 minutes later.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big decision to make as it is certainly not worth risking Rashford’s long-term fitness, even for a game as important as this one. With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay injured, United’s midfield will likely be manned by Fred and Matic, with either Jesse Lingard or Andreas Pereira playing ahead of them and Mata starting in place of Rashford on the left. In defense it will be interesting to see if Brandon Williams gets the nod over Luke Shaw as he continues his impressive rise, while the rest of the back four picks itself.

The big worry for United is that if Rashford is out injured, they will lose a lot of their pace on the counter as their plan will likely be to sit back and look to hit Liverpool on the break. The gamble will then be whether or not it makes sense to play Mason Greenwood in attack to replace Rashford, with the teenager showing huge potential but an atmosphere like the one at Anfield may be too risky.

As for Klopp, things are very straightforward for him. Liverpool Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren back in training after their lengthy absences but it is unlikely the two center backs will start given Joe Gomez looks steady once again after a run of games alongside the silky brick wall that is Virgil Van Dijk. Oxlade-Chamberlain will play alongside Henderson and Wijnaldum in midfield with Keita and Milner out injured, while Fabinho is also back in training but is unlikely to be rushed back. The front three and full backs pick themselves.

Below we share our potential starting lineups for both teams for the intense battle at Anfield this Sunday.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3)

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Gomez — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Wijnaldum —- Chamberlain —-

—- Salah —- Firmino —- Mane —-

MAN UNITED (4-2-3-1)

—– De Gea —–

— Wan-Bissaka — Lindelof — Maguire — Williams —

—- Fred —- Matic —-

—- James —- Pereira —- Mata —-

—– Martial —–

Ranking which US cities should host 2026 World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 16, 2020, 10:37 AM EST
The 2026 World Cup is still a long way out but that doesn’t mean cities across the United States of America aren’t battling it out to host games.

Let the battle begin.

A report from Yahoo’s Doug McIntyre pointed out that host venues have been sent letters by U.S. Soccer as site visits will take place this year to the 17 cities vying to host games. The 10 U.S. venues which will host World Cup games will then be announced early in 2021, as three venues will be selected in both Canada (Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal) and Mexico (Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City) with 16 stadiums overall picked by FIFA, who have the final say.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in history with 80 games played overall, 60 of which will be in the USA and the entire tournament from the quarterfinal stage onwards will be in the U.S.

As far as the next step for potential host cities, according to the letter U.S. Soccer sent to officials from each host city, they are as follows via Yahoo:

  • Former U.S. Soccer CEO Dan Flynn, who retired from that role last year, has been charged with leading the process and will be the main point of contact for the bidding cities.
  • Each stadium site will be visited twice by the selection committee between March and November 2020. The cities will also participate in “workshops” with Dan Flynn’s team next month, then make final proposals for inclusion before the list is whittled down.

  • Specific details regarding the selection process, including “structure, timeline, delegation, methodology, etc.” will be presented during the workshops, the letter said.

This has got us thinking: How have things moved on for potential host cities since the announcement in 2018 that the U.S., Mexico and Canada would be hosting the expanded 48-team tournament?

With that in mind we rank the 17 venues vying for the 10 host stadium spots in the U.S. below, and share our thoughts on who we think deserves to have 2026 World Cup games.

Ranking potential 2026 World Cup venues

Host cities

1. New York/New Jersey
2. Los Angeles (Rose Bowl Stadium or new Inglewood NFL stadium)
3. Washington, D.C.
4. Miami
5. Seattle
6. Atlanta
7. San Francisco/Bay Area
8. Dallas
9. Boston
10. Denver

Missing out
11. Kansas City
12. Philadelphia
13. Houston
14. Nashville
15. Orlando
16. Baltimore
17. Cincinnati

Analysis

The first six cities on this list pick themselves. New York, LA, Washington D.C., Miami and Seattle are all cities entrenched with rich soccer culture and they are spread in all four corners of the U.S. But then it starts to get tricky, Atlanta has jumped to the top of the list due to the success of Atlanta United in MLS, while logistically it makes sense to have games in the Bay Area, Dallas and Denver to link up the west coast and midwest respectively, while Boston’s rich sporting heritage has to be factored in. The likes of Baltimore, Cincinnati and Nashville seem like outsiders and even Orlando can be put in that category as Miami will likely get the nod in Florida. So that leaves Houston, Philly and Kansas City as the three cities who could be interchangeable with Denver, Dallas and Boston, depending on how their site visits shake out. Remember: the location of venues as well as transport, hotels and other local infrastructure all plays a big part in picking host cities. Tens of thousands of extra fans will flock to the city where the game is being played without tickets just to be there.

It is so tough to whittle down this list to just 10 because we all know the U.S. is able to host the World Cup on its own and the fact that three cities are expected to host games from both Mexico and Canada makes the competition for stadiums in the USA even stronger. With neither Chicago or Vancouver currently in the running as host cities as they missed the initial deadline for host cities to bid, it is worth nothing that FIFA has the final say and they could demand either one of those cities is included in the bid. Either way, the site visits in 2020 will be very interesting as cities across the U.S. roll out the red carpet for U.S. Soccer as they try and get a slice of the action as the biggest party on the planet comes to the USA in 2026.