Roma beats Parma 2-0 to reach Coppa Italia quarterfinal

Associated PressJan 16, 2020, 11:01 PM EST
PARMA, Italy — Lorenzo Pellegrini scored twice to give Roma a 2-0 win at Parma on Thursday and a place in the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Roma will face Juventus, which has won the trophy a record 13 times – including four of the past five editions.

After an unimpressive first half, Roma appeared transformed right from the start of the second period and took the lead four minutes after the restart.

Pellegrini played a swift one-two with Nikola Kalinic before placing an angled drive into the bottom right corner.

The home side pushed for the equalizer but instead Pellegrini converted a penalty the 76th minute following a handball from Parma midfielder Antonino Barilla.

The result will serve as a boost to Roma following two successive defeats in the league.

Report: Bayern Munich still chasing Leroy Sane despite injury

By Kyle BonnJan 16, 2020, 10:27 PM EST
According to both English and German tabloids, Bayern Munich is still hotly pursuing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane despite the German international’s serious knee injury suffered early in the season.

After rupturing his ACL just 13 minutes into the season-opening Community Shield, Sane has been on the shelf the entire campaign and expects to be back in the next few weeks.

German publication SportBild speculates that a new Bayern Munich deal with Audi could help finance future imminent transfers, naming Sane alongside 20-year-old striker Kai Havertz as two potential targets. The more concrete report comes from English publication Metro which states that Bayern could make another go at Sane, although they believe Bayern will wait until the summer.

Man City reportedly rejected a $94 million deal for Sane last summer, hoping for a total in excess of $130 million.

The Metro report states that there are a lot of moving parts to a potential deal, with many of them having to do with his injury recovery. Sane’s camp now believes that, with an ACL injury often taking a full year to truly get back up to speed, that a move to Bayern now would be premature. In addition, the German club could be wary of pulling the trigger until Sane proves he can return to his old self.

The 24-year-old also reportedly sees Manchester City in a new light after being fully supported through six months of rehab. While trying to force his way out in the summer, he may now have a newfound respect for his current club, according to the report.

Premier League Storylines: Matchweek 23

By Kyle BonnJan 16, 2020, 9:41 PM EST
The January schedule is filling up, and teams are hoping to navigate the crowded fixture lists with injuries piling up through the winter months. With the FA Cup returning next week and managers hoping to limit minutes as much as possible, this weekend’s games will be critical.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The race for the Champions League spots is heating up, and a number of teams can make serious moves this weekend.

Can Spurs gain ground against the tide? [ STREAM ]

  • Watford v. Tottenham Hotspur, Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN)

Tottenham doesn’t have Harry Kane. We know that. It’s time for Jose Mourinho to put up or shut up. Spurs haven’t scored in either of their last two Premier League games, and now Mourinho has had the time to figure things out. They now travel to Watford who is running on a high, having won each of their last three league games despite some discipline issues. The Hornets haven’t lost since December 4, which feels like an eternity ago.

Will Arsenal continue to improve under Mikel Arteta? [ STREAM ]

  • Arsenal v. Sheffield United, Saturday (Watch live, 10:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN)

The Gunners have shown real – but slow – improvement under Mikel Arteta. There are still serious flaws, however, and Sheffield United is a team that can take advantage if given the chance. This is a litmus test match for the Gunners, and a win could get them as many as three places in the table. They were held off the scoresheet against the Blades last time around, and could complete their first double over Arsenal since the 40’s. Oh yea, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out suspended, a massive loss for the Gunners up front.

Can Aston Villa pull themselves out of the relegation zone, and Brighton into it? [ STREAM ]

  • Brighton Hove & Albion v. Aston Villa, Saturday (Watch live, 10:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold)

Aston Villa was pummeled by six Man City goals last time out, and the feeling around Villa Park is one of trepidation. Still, the results are there to give fans some hope, and one this weekend would turn things around completely. Three points on the road at Brighton would draw them level with the Seagulls in the table and give them a huge boost in the crowded relegation battle. Jack Grealish has been a motor for Villa this season, but the critical component in a game like this is the defense, a back line that’s given up 43 goals in 22 matches. Will Brighton punish the Villains at the Amex?

Which Chelsea will show up on Tyneside? [ STREAM ]

  • Newcastle United v. Chelsea, Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

Chelsea has been extremely Jeckell & Hyde over the past month, with wins over Arsenal and Spurs but losses to Bournemouth and Southampton and a draw with Brighton. All told, it’s been two months since their last back-to-back wins. Newcastle, meanwhile, put together a draw against a scrappy Wolves side before punishing Rochdale in their FA Cup replay. Christian Pulisic is still injured, but the Blues remain one of the strongest attacking threats in the Premier League. A road loss, however, and the five-point gap to Manchester United could thin considerably.

Can Manchester United put in a shift against Liverpool? [ STREAM ]

  • Liverpool v. Manchester United, Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

What a test for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Defensive problems at key moments have plagued Manchester United this season, and like Chelsea, inconsistencies have proven vital. This game is critical for Solskjaer in the top four race, because a loss risks them falling a significant eight points back of the Champions League places. Still, while the United defense doesn’t instill fear in Premier League opponents, they’ve pulled out solid shifts against good teams this season, like holding both Spurs and Manchester City to a single goal in early December.

Liverpool can afford a few missteps, and Jurgen Klopp has managed his players’ minutes to perfection this campaign. A 14-point lead at the top of the table and a game in hand over Man City means we could see more players rested, and that gives the Red Devils even more hope.

Bonus: Can Pep Guardiola win on his birthday? [ STREAM ]

  • Manchester City v. Crystal Palace, Saturday (Watch live, 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold)

No Man City manager has ever won on his birthday. Good luck, Pep!

Sheffield Wednesday to offer season ticket good for at least 10 years

By Kyle BonnJan 16, 2020, 6:37 PM EST
Sheffield Wednesday has decided to offer a “completely innovative” season ticket that will guarantee the holder at least 10 years of tickets after the club’s next Premier League promotion.

Costing as low as $5,950, the ticket will start next season and be guaranteed indefinitely – and a minimum of 15 years – until 10 years after the club’s next promotion to the Premier League. The longer the club goes without Premier League promotion, the longer the ticket is good for.

The lowest 10-year ticket will cost $8,370, seated in the Hillsborough Kop, located behind the goal. The most expensive seats are located in the laterally situated South Stand.

Despite the “10-year season ticket” name, the club confirmed that the ticket will remain valid for a minimum of 15 years, even if the club is promoted within the next five years. Sheffield Wednesday currently sits sixth in the Championship table, with a chance to get promoted via the playoff.

“There is no maximum to the numbers of years outside the Premier League,” the club announcement said. “For example, if we achieve promotion in 15 years, those first 15 years are free and then the 10 years start to count down.”

Finally, the seats also have flexibility. Fans will be able to sell the tickets back for a pro-rated amount, and they can also transfer the tickets permanently to an individual validated by the club. The tickets would also be valid if the current owner, Dejphon Chansiri, sells the club down the road.

Report: Neymar, PSG hoping to secure new deal

By Kyle BonnJan 16, 2020, 5:44 PM EST
Neymar’s future has been a topic of heavy conversation this winter, with reports through the holiday season that Barcelona will once again court their old superstar come summer.

However, it’s now entirely possible that Paris Saint-Germain looks to ward off interest in the Brazilian by presenting him with a new contract, hoping to lock him down for the foreseeable future. While that won’t happen imminently, ESPN’s Julien Laurens reports that the two parties are optimistic about locking things down once talks begin.

Laurens reports that, while there is interest on both sides – notable given Neymar’s reported attempts to push his way out of Paris last summer – talks will not begin until April or May, after the club’s Champions League fate is clearer.

PSG has long coveted a spot among the Champions League elite, and it’s no secret that Neymar’s PSG tenure will be considered a success or failure largely by their progress in European’s top competition. Should they once again be eliminated early in the knockout rounds, it’s possible that one or both parties change their stance on a long-term commitment.

With his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2022, Laurens reports that “informal talks” have been held between PSG sporting director Leonardo and Neymar’s father, who serves as part of the Brazilian’s representation. While those discussions are a necessary first step, there is still a very long way to go before anything becomes more concrete. Laurens also mentions that agent Pini Zahavi, who was instrumental in Neymar’s initial move to PSG, remains close with Leonardo and will no doubt be a key figure in any potential new deal.

Neymar struggled earlier this season with hamstring problems, but he has always been deadly when on the field for PSG. He has 11 Ligue 1 goals in 12 appearances, including at least one goal in each of the team’s last six league games, plus five assists in that span as well. He was also excellent in the 5-0 Champions League win over Galatasaray to finish out group stage play, and scored a goal in the 6-1 drubbing of St. Etienne in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Laurens also reports in the article that Kylian Mbappe is facing a similar situation, with his deal also expiring in the summer of 2022 and waiting to see how the team fares in Champions League play before making a decision. However, Mbappe reportedly already has a concrete offer on the table and is simply waiting to make a decision.

PSG drew Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Round of 16, with the first leg of that matchup set to take place on February 18. PSG has never progressed past the quarterfinal of the competition, and has been knocked out in the Round of 16 in each of the last three seasons.