Sheffield Wednesday to offer season ticket good for at least 10 years

By Kyle BonnJan 16, 2020, 6:37 PM EST
Sheffield Wednesday has decided to offer a “completely innovative” season ticket that will guarantee the holder at least 10 years of tickets after the club’s next Premier League promotion.

Costing as low as $5,950, the ticket will start next season and be guaranteed indefinitely – and a minimum of 15 years – until 10 years after the club’s next promotion to the Premier League. The longer the club goes without Premier League promotion, the longer the ticket is good for.

The lowest 10-year ticket will cost $8,370, seated in the Hillsborough Kop, located behind the goal. The most expensive seats are located in the laterally situated South Stand.

Despite the “10-year season ticket” name, the club confirmed that the ticket will remain valid for a minimum of 15 years, even if the club is promoted within the next five years. Sheffield Wednesday currently sits sixth in the Championship table, with a chance to get promoted via the playoff.

“There is no maximum to the numbers of years outside the Premier League,” the club announcement said. “For example, if we achieve promotion in 15 years, those first 15 years are free and then the 10 years start to count down.”

Finally, the seats also have flexibility. Fans will be able to sell the tickets back for a pro-rated amount, and they can also transfer the tickets permanently to an individual validated by the club. The tickets would also be valid if the current owner, Dejphon Chansiri, sells the club down the road.

Report: Neymar, PSG hoping to secure new deal

By Kyle BonnJan 16, 2020, 5:44 PM EST
Neymar’s future has been a topic of heavy conversation this winter, with reports through the holiday season that Barcelona will once again court their old superstar come summer.

However, it’s now entirely possible that Paris Saint-Germain looks to ward off interest in the Brazilian by presenting him with a new contract, hoping to lock him down for the foreseeable future. While that won’t happen imminently, ESPN’s Julien Laurens reports that the two parties are optimistic about locking things down once talks begin.

Laurens reports that, while there is interest on both sides – notable given Neymar’s reported attempts to push his way out of Paris last summer – talks will not begin until April or May, after the club’s Champions League fate is clearer.

PSG has long coveted a spot among the Champions League elite, and it’s no secret that Neymar’s PSG tenure will be considered a success or failure largely by their progress in European’s top competition. Should they once again be eliminated early in the knockout rounds, it’s possible that one or both parties change their stance on a long-term commitment.

With his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2022, Laurens reports that “informal talks” have been held between PSG sporting director Leonardo and Neymar’s father, who serves as part of the Brazilian’s representation. While those discussions are a necessary first step, there is still a very long way to go before anything becomes more concrete. Laurens also mentions that agent Pini Zahavi, who was instrumental in Neymar’s initial move to PSG, remains close with Leonardo and will no doubt be a key figure in any potential new deal.

Neymar struggled earlier this season with hamstring problems, but he has always been deadly when on the field for PSG. He has 11 Ligue 1 goals in 12 appearances, including at least one goal in each of the team’s last six league games, plus five assists in that span as well. He was also excellent in the 5-0 Champions League win over Galatasaray to finish out group stage play, and scored a goal in the 6-1 drubbing of St. Etienne in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Laurens also reports in the article that Kylian Mbappe is facing a similar situation, with his deal also expiring in the summer of 2022 and waiting to see how the team fares in Champions League play before making a decision. However, Mbappe reportedly already has a concrete offer on the table and is simply waiting to make a decision.

PSG drew Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Round of 16, with the first leg of that matchup set to take place on February 18. PSG has never progressed past the quarterfinal of the competition, and has been knocked out in the Round of 16 in each of the last three seasons.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Ashley Young to Inter

By Kyle BonnJan 16, 2020, 5:25 PM EST
Manchester United is offloading captain Ashley Young, with multiple reports in both England and Italy claiming the 34-year-old is set for a medical at Inter Milan on Friday.

According to The Telegraph, the deal is worth $1.7 million, netting Manchester United a small sum of money before Young’s contract was set to expire this summer. Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport is also reporting the move. It was reported a few days ago that Young was nearing a deal with Inter through the summer of 2021.

Young has made 12 Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season, but it was unlikely the club would offer him a contract this summer, and he has been slowly phased out of the squad as Luke Shaw began to earn the lion’s share of time at left-back.

He will have plenty of familiar faces at Inter, with Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and on-loan playmaker Alexis Sanchez both currently playing at the San Siro. It is unclear where Young fits in at the Italian side, with Antonio Conte favoring a three-CB system and Young’s skill set more defensive-minded, not exactly suited for a wing-back role.

According to The Guardian’s Nick Ames, Arsenal is paying special attention towards Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa, hoping to secure a deal this winter.

The 27-year-old has made 11 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season, sharing time with Juan Bernat at left-back. Kurzawa’s contract at PSG expires this summer and he has made just 90 appearances since joining from Monaco in 2015.

Kurzawa would be of special interest to Arsenal given the massive amount of injuries suffered by the Gunners along the back line this season. Kieran Tierney remains sidelined with a dislocated shoulder, with surgery keeping him out through March, while Calum Chambers begins ACL rehab, and both Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac work their way back from thigh injuries.

The Guardian report says the clubs have made contact but a deal is still “some way off.”

Tottenham is desperate to find a short-term replacement for injured talisman Harry Kane, which is proving more difficult than believed as the team looks to convince a player to join knowing they are only needed for a few months.

However, with Gedson Fernandes having already signe don, asking a player to agree to a switch is not the only problem they have reportedly faced. 28-year-old Porto striker Ze Luis is a target for the club according to a number of reports, including the Evening Standard. Unfortunately, it appears work permit issues are at the heart of the holdup.

Portuguese publication Record reports that Ze Luis does not possess a European passport, and as a Cape Verde international, it would seem unlikely that he would be set to earn a British work permit. Cape Verde was ranked 75th in world by the latest FIFA release, and the Premier League usually only considers players from top 50 countries.

After joining this past summer from Spartak Moscow, Ze Luis has scored seven Liga NOS goals in 12 appearances for Porto this season, earning the majority of minutes to this point before sitting the last two games in favor of Brazilian striker Tiquinho Soares.

According to The Guardian reporters Ed Aarons and Paul Doyle, Aston Villa is “close” to a deal for Genk striker Mbwana Samatta in a deal worth $11.1 million.

The deal was likely spurred on by an injury to Villa striker Wesley who suffered a knee injury that is set to keep him out the rest of the season.

Mbwana, a 27-year-old Tanzania international, has seven goals in 20 Jupiler Pro League games this season – although he has just two since the start of September – plus three more in Champions League play. He was the top scorer in the league last season, with 20 goals in 28 appearances, including a streak where he scored 10 goals in nine games through the winter.

He will also need a work permit to complete the switch, which could be an issue given Tanzania is ranked 134th in the world by FIFA, but he has 51 international caps and could be eligible for a special exemption. His status as top scorer last season, earning him the Soulier d’Ébène award as the best African player in Belgium, could be enough to trigger that exemption.

Derby County charged by EFL for Financial Fair Play violation

By Kyle BonnJan 16, 2020, 4:09 PM EST
Championship club Derby County has been charged by the EFL for breach of league spending rules in the three-year period ending in June 2018 and will be subject to an independent disciplinary committee.

Clubs that play in the Championship are allowed by EFL Financial Fair Play rules to post losses of no more than $51 million over a three-year period. Derby County posted a $19.1 million during the 2017/18 fiscal year, but that included the highly criticized $104 million sale of Pride Park to owner Mel Morris.

Derby now faces a possible points deduction at the hands of the disciplinary committee, which will hear arguments from both the EFL and from Derby County. No date for the hearing has been announced.

The sale of Pride Park will be a major point of contention during the hearing. With the sale, the club posted a loss of just $10.4 million over the three-year period. However, with Morris acquiring the stadium and leasing it back to the club, the transaction appears to have the sole purpose of doctoring the club’s finances.

The Rams could face a point deduction should they be found guilty. Birmingham City was given a nine-point deduction last March for similar violations. Derby County sits 17th in the Championship table, but have challenged for promotion in the last few years, qualifying for the playoff in three of the last four seasons.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 16, 2020, 2:14 PM EST
Matchweek 22 is here in the Premier League as the games continue to come thick and fast.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-3 Leicester – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 1-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 3-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]  

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 2-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 1-1 Man United – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 1-2 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Norwich 2-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Newcastle 2-1 Chelsea – (Saturday 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-1 Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM