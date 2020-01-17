Ashley Young leaves Man United to join Inter Milan

Ashley Young is officially an Inter Milan player.
The 34-year-old former Manchester United captain completed what is believed to be a $1.6-million transfer to the Serie A side on Friday, bringing to an end his eight-and-a-half-year stay at Old Trafford. Young’s contract with Inter is for an initial six months with an option to extend the deal for the 2020-21 season.
👕 | SHIRT
Here's the number selected by @youngy18! 1️⃣5️⃣⚫️🔵#WelcomeAshley #NotForEveryone pic.twitter.com/BgLQL49id2
— Inter (@Inter_en) January 17, 2020
According to various reports, Man United will receive an additional payment from Inter should they dethrone Juventus and win the Serie A title this season.
Following Young’s departure, Harry Maguire has been named the Red Devils’ new captain. The 26-year-old England international joined United in the summer and has quickly established himself as the first name on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s team sheet.
Dream come true to be named the @ManUtd captain. Proud moment and huge honour. Just want to wish @youngy18 all the best at @Inter_en 👏🙌©️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/3RaOqZeb6y
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 17, 2020